Wasn't it something stupid like we were pissing about with the fee and they just offered more?



Yeah it was something like that. Happened with a number of players around then. Lots of hanging around on our part and other teams (often Spurs or Chelsea) swooping in and getting it done overnight.Mo has said since that he had wanted to hold out for Liverpool but it just didn't look like it was going to happen quickly and he was under pressure to move.