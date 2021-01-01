« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23880 on: Today at 09:20:49 am »
It's a huge amount of money and just shows how far we've come as a club that we are now willing and able to pay these type of wages. That said all these type of numbers for chasing a ball around a field whilst the normal Joe or Jane struggles to decide between eating or heating and make ends meet is sickening.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23881 on: Today at 09:50:35 am »
Mixed feelings. Obviously glad that Salah stays, but it seems to me we have sold a player(Mane) to make it happen. So Salah really couldnt live with earning a couple of hundred thousand pounds a week and effectively sent Mane out the door. And yes, I knowits the market and you could say that Salah «deserves» to be paid what his worth compared to other players in the league. But thats part of the problem. Clubs like Man City has inflated the market so much that players are now not happy earning ridiculous amounts of money per week. They earn more than enough, but it all becomes relative when average players like Sancho and Lingard earns more per week than regular people earn in many years.

As I said, Im glad Salah stays. At the same time, it seems to me that things like this prevents us from doing other stuff when it comes to transfers. Hope its worth it. Maybe it is.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23882 on: Today at 09:54:15 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:50:35 am
Mixed feelings. Obviously glad that Salah stays, but it seems to me we have sold a player(Mane) to make it happen. So Salah really couldnt live with earning a couple of hundred thousand pounds a week and effectively sent Mane out the door. And yes, I knowits the market and you could say that Salah «deserves» to be paid what his worth compared to other players in the league. But thats part of the problem. Clubs like Man City has inflated the market so much that players are now not happy earning ridiculous amounts of money per week. They earn more than enough, but it all becomes relative when average players like Sancho and Lingard earns more per week than regular people earn in many years.

As I said, Im glad Salah stays. At the same time, it seems to me that things like this prevents us from doing other stuff when it comes to transfers. Hope its worth it. Maybe it is.

Youll catch a few with that, tremendous fishing



Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23883 on: Today at 09:54:52 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:50:35 am
Mixed feelings. Obviously glad that Salah stays, but it seems to me we have sold a player(Mane) to make it happen. So Salah really couldnt live with earning a couple of hundred thousand pounds a week and effectively sent Mane out the door. And yes, I knowits the market and you could say that Salah «deserves» to be paid what his worth compared to other players in the league. But thats part of the problem. Clubs like Man City has inflated the market so much that players are now not happy earning ridiculous amounts of money per week. They earn more than enough, but it all becomes relative when average players like Sancho and Lingard earns more per week than regular people earn in many years.

As I said, Im glad Salah stays. At the same time, it seems to me that things like this prevents us from doing other stuff when it comes to transfers. Hope its worth it. Maybe it is.

Mane has said the manager tried to make him stay.

I think theres a fair chance Mane leaving made it easier as Ive said in my previous post but I very much doubt one was done with a view to making the other permissible, I just dont think we work like that.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23884 on: Today at 10:02:59 am »
After refreshing the front line with Diaz, Darwin and Carvalho, I don't think there was a chance in hell we were going to do anything but keep Salah.  Too many changes all at once would have disrupted us, I think.

Mo's numbers are too good to let go.  Sadio's were good too but that missed open goal in the League Cup final sealed his fate.  That's the moment the club made its decision.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23885 on: Today at 10:05:32 am »
Anyone expressing mixed feelings about keeping one of the top 3 players in the world should be booted from the forum for singularly lowering the collective IQ of us all down to single digits.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23886 on: Today at 10:30:49 am »
If anybody has earned a wage of this nature then it is Salah. Always fit and available, never hides, scores buckets of goals, a legend already and now we've got the rest of his best years. Delighted with this.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23887 on: Today at 10:34:58 am »
Didnt think this would get done but the one chink of light a little while ago was when reports came out that he only wanted 2 more years on his deal
Theres a massive difference for us paying him big money now and up to turning 33 compared to committing to paying him at 34 and 35
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23888 on: Today at 10:35:01 am »
Of course he deserves every penny of it... You need to pay the top bucks sometimes when it comes to the world's best players. People getting their knickers in a twist about retaining one of the top 3 players in the world, need to get a sanity check
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23889 on: Today at 10:38:01 am »
Quote from: dmorgan on Today at 10:35:01 am
Of course he deserves every penny of it... You need to pay the top bucks sometimes when it comes to the world's best players. People getting their knickers in a twist about retaining one of the top 3 players in the world, need to get a sanity check

You know the world is fucked when people state a player deserves £1.4 million a month for running around a field with a ball.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23890 on: Today at 10:46:59 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:38:01 am
You know the world is fucked when people state a player deserves £1.4 million a month for running around a field with a ball.

In the context of football, ignoring the ridiculousness of all that, then it's a fair thing to say.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23891 on: Today at 10:49:45 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:05:32 am
Anyone expressing mixed feelings about keeping one of the top 3 players in the world should be booted from the forum for singularly lowing the collective IQ of us all down to single digits.
They'd have moaned if he left on a free.

Typical of some on here and other social media outlets (I'm guessing).
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23892 on: Today at 10:53:29 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:05:32 am
Anyone expressing mixed feelings about keeping one of the top 3 players in the world should be booted from the forum for singularly lowing the collective IQ of us all down to single digits.

And anyone saying people should be booted out for having a different opinion than yourself on a discussion forum isn't that bright to be honest. If you want an echo chamber go watch Fox.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23893 on: Today at 10:59:23 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:53:29 am
And anyone saying people should be booted out for having a different opinion than yourself on a discussion forum isn't that bright to be honest. If you want an echo chamber go watch Fox.

Not an echo chamber, just a lack of idiots would do  :wave
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23894 on: Today at 11:04:09 am »
Mirror article today saying that Salah's base salary is not outside the boundaries of current squad wages. The figure of 350k is achievable with bonuses associated with appearances & success.

I'd have thought something along the lines of 350k per year if previous years' form is repeated, possibly more if he had another golden year like his first. or we won the Champions League or the Premier League.

I think with Bobby's previous contract he was on a fairly low base and received large bonuses per goal. I think about 25k for the first five of the season, 45k each for the next 5, then 65k for each of 5, and finally 85k per goal..
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23895 on: Today at 11:05:24 am »
Fucking hell!  I was out all day yesterday, and wasn't expecting to wake up to this, this morning.  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23896 on: Today at 11:07:57 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:20:49 am
It's a huge amount of money and just shows how far we've come as a club that we are now willing and able to pay these type of wages. That said all these type of numbers for chasing a ball around a field whilst the normal Joe or Jane struggles to decide between eating or heating and make ends meet is sickening.


Are we not part of the problem? As we will still pay for the tickets to fill the stadiums.

 I know its not the same as the hardships many are suffering in these difficult times, but the amount of people that decide to sacrifice things so they can still go to the footy and therefore allowing clubs and players to be able to pay/earn such amounts. I know a lot of it comes from Tv deals but full stadiums still make these demands on players salaries Happen!

Until its noticed on the terraces, nothing is going to change! Which of course its not anyway, so these BIG salaries are here to stay.

As said before many times.footy (or sport in general) is no longer for the average Jo (or Jane) but for whoever decided they can afford to go and watch such a sporting spectacle. There lyes  the problem

Sorry about the comment as really this is not the right place for such a discussion!!!

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23897 on: Today at 11:11:15 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 08:29:50 pm
Good news!

Great to have a committed and settled player like him deciding to finish his career with us.



It was pure intimidation Andy. Apparently our opening gambit was: "You can leave for free in a year's time, but don't expect to play this year. It's 12 months on the bench for you sonny."
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23898 on: Today at 11:15:19 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:05:32 am
Anyone expressing mixed feelings about keeping one of the top 3 players in the world should be booted from the forum for singularly lowing the collective IQ of us all down to single digits.

Damn you ain't fucking around Craig :D

People whining need to be thinking back to his 'Olympiakos moment' when he did that vital goal by sending Kalidou Koulibaly and the whole Napoli defence up onto the Anfield Road end.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vqvAKv8yczs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vqvAKv8yczs</a>
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23899 on: Today at 11:19:19 am »
I'm sure our succession planning incorporated a sensible strategy for the similarly aged front three, which probably looks like: sell one, retain one and let one walk on a free (unless the wage reduces). Given that left-footed players are harder to come by and Salah is the arguably the best player in the world, it makes sense for him to be the one who is retained. If you're not delighted by this news and the joined-up thinking behind it, it probably says more about you.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23900 on: Today at 11:22:56 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 11:15:19 am
Damn you ain't fucking around Craig :D

It's just fucking stupid though. We're football fans, and it's not our money, so why the fuck would you sit and complain about them getting maybe £50k more a week of money which isn't yours, when all it means is you get to watch one of the best footballers in the world currently, one of the best to ever play for this club, for another 3 years.

Like I get having an interest in the business side of things, I do too, but ultimately don't let that muddy what it is you support the club for, which is the football out on the pitch.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23901 on: Today at 11:27:53 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:38:01 am
You know the world is fucked when people state a player deserves £1.4 million a month for running around a field with a ball.
Obviously seeing the world the same way as you for the most part, but the way my head gets around it is to think of the whole income of the club per year, which can be divided up in to each match played, even though some are worth more than others. Either way, the amount per game is between 3 and 4 million, and we have had plenty of months with 8 or even more games. None of that happens without the best players, or rather it slowly creeps down if you don't have the best players. Look what the red Mancs are doing, paying out more than us to deliver mediocrity. Mo still gets less than several of their players if he plays his arse off. If he doesn't he gets paid less. If he earns the full amount we are winning stuff. If we don't pay the cost of being boss, someone else will.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23902 on: Today at 11:28:19 am »
brilliant news he kept us waiting! get in Mo
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23903 on: Today at 11:29:22 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:22:56 am
It's just fucking stupid though. We're football fans, and it's not our money, so why the fuck would you sit and complain about them getting maybe £50k more a week of money which isn't yours, when all it means is you get to watch one of the best footballers in the world currently, one of the best to ever play for this club, for another 3 years.

Like I get having an interest in the business side of things, I do too, but ultimately don't let that muddy what it is you support the club for, which is the football out on the pitch.

I agree with your sentiments about Salah being well worth the new deal from a value for revenue standpoint, it was just that you delivered it in a funny manner ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23904 on: Today at 11:39:48 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:50:35 am
Mixed feelings. Obviously glad that Salah stays, but it seems to me we have sold a player(Mane) to make it happen. So Salah really couldnt live with earning a couple of hundred thousand pounds a week and effectively sent Mane out the door. And yes, I knowits the market and you could say that Salah «deserves» to be paid what his worth compared to other players in the league. But thats part of the problem. Clubs like Man City has inflated the market so much that players are now not happy earning ridiculous amounts of money per week. They earn more than enough, but it all becomes relative when average players like Sancho and Lingard earns more per week than regular people earn in many years.

As I said, Im glad Salah stays. At the same time, it seems to me that things like this prevents us from doing other stuff when it comes to transfers. Hope its worth it. Maybe it is.
For goodness sake.  ;D

Lock this thread, Mods.
 

And the usual suspects......have followed the Utd fans on their skiing trip, by looks of it.....
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23905 on: Today at 11:50:40 am »
Quote from: gravy red on Today at 11:07:57 am
Are we not part of the problem? As we will still pay for the tickets to fill the stadiums.

 I know its not the same as the hardships many are suffering in these difficult times, but the amount of people that decide to sacrifice things so they can still go to the footy and therefore allowing clubs and players to be able to pay/earn such amounts. I know a lot of it comes from Tv deals but full stadiums still make these demands on players salaries Happen!

Until its noticed on the terraces, nothing is going to change! Which of course its not anyway, so these BIG salaries are here to stay.

As said before many times.footy (or sport in general) is no longer for the average Jo (or Jane) but for whoever decided they can afford to go and watch such a sporting spectacle. There lyes  the problem

Sorry about the comment as really this is not the right place for such a discussion!!!



Not much is made these days on ticket sales, we havent had a price increase in years after the walkout and I cant see any increases anytime soon either with the price increases everywhere. Its all about tv and sponsorships increases now.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23906 on: Today at 12:03:59 pm »
Brilliant news. Is there any better wide forward in the world? Salah (and Bobby Mane) transformed our forward line into the best in Europemaybe the best in the world. Keeping Mo for another 3 years is great news. We want to see more players like Mo and VVD etc.

As for Neville.what an utter Manc prick. He would have creamed himself to have Salah at United instead of the overpaid dross that they have. What a bitter twat of a man who lives in the past.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23907 on: Today at 12:04:54 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:22:56 am
It's just fucking stupid though. We're football fans, and it's not our money, so why the fuck would you sit and complain about them getting maybe £50k more a week of money which isn't yours, when all it means is you get to watch one of the best footballers in the world currently, one of the best to ever play for this club, for another 3 years.

Like I get having an interest in the business side of things, I do too, but ultimately don't let that muddy what it is you support the club for, which is the football out on the pitch.

It is our money really though, its the fans who pay the money for tickets, merch etc.

Anyway fuck it, lets get going next season and batter everyone in front of us with one of the best players in the world in our team, surrounded by some of, if not the best in the world into their positions
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23908 on: Today at 12:08:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:04:54 pm
It is our money really though, its the fans who pay the money for tickets, merch etc.

The cork is out the bottle though, and it's not like even if the club took a stance on "only" paid a max of £100k a week to it's players that we'd then suddenly see ticket prices drop, shirt costs come down, and Sky cut their sub fee in half.

So ultimately we can't look at Salah's new deal and judge it by that.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23909 on: Today at 12:10:06 pm »
Quote from: newterp on June 14, 2022, 02:46:14 am
Very well could be that we were only going to renew 1 of mane or salah - and now that Sadio has made it known that he wants out - we can make the effort for Mo?


My hope anyway.

Not quite on point - but this is why I thought there was a chance that this was going to happen.

Didn't think it was going to be a short extension though - but might be one that works for both sides.

It seems in the interim that Sadio wanted to go for a new challenge (and maybe the guaranteed money) and that Salah and LFC were going to try until the end to make the extension work.

As Jack said and others yesterday - we have Salah in ideally top condition for 3 years - and each side can decide what to do there after - Salah may go to a slower league at the point and still make a ton of money (and get old on their dime).
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23910 on: Today at 12:13:30 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:03:59 pm
Brilliant news. Is there any better wide forward in the world? Salah (and Bobby Mane) transformed our forward line into the best in Europemaybe the best in the world. Keeping Mo for another 3 years is great news. We want to see more players like Mo and VVD etc.

I don't think there was a secret trio in the Brazilian league outperforming them mate ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23911 on: Today at 12:20:50 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:34:58 am
Theres a massive difference for us paying him big money now and up to turning 33 compared to committing to paying him at 34 and 35

That for me is the key.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23912 on: Today at 12:44:49 pm »
Yeah I'm a little confused by anyone who isn't buzzing by this

It's not like we have an oil country propping us up. We're only paying Salah some of the millions and millions he's helped us make by being one of the best teams in the land

Do people get upset by the millions movie stars make? I never see it...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23913 on: Today at 01:03:18 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:44:49 pm
Yeah I'm a little confused by anyone who isn't buzzing by this

It's not like we have an oil country propping us up. We're only paying Salah some of the millions and millions he's helped us make by being one of the best teams in the land

Do people get upset by the millions movie stars make? I never see it...

Its a pretty major statement too. For all the world it looked like journos would be able to write about how weve again failed to hold onto our best player when others came sniffing, and then whack.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23914 on: Today at 01:13:53 pm »
Not everybody is happy.Bit rich from Rat Boy considering the money theyve spunked out on wages alone regarding Sanchez, Pogba and Sancho and co who contribute the square root of fuck all

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23915 on: Today at 01:15:43 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 01:13:53 pm
Not everybody is happy.Bit rich from Rat Boy considering the money theyve spunked out on wages alone regarding Sanchez, Pogba and Sancho and co who contribute the square root of fuck all
really? what's your take on the Pogba situation then, Nev?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23916 on: Today at 01:24:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:15:43 pm
really? what's your take on the Pogba situation then, Nev?
He doesn't believe it himself. Like some failing reality TV star he's just desperate for engagement on social media
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23917 on: Today at 01:28:40 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:44:49 pm
Yeah I'm a little confused by anyone who isn't buzzing by this


Yeah its weird . Then again its only 48 hours since supposed liverpool fans were arguing we should either force him out the club or bench him if he had the temerity to play his final year under his current deal so ..
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23918 on: Today at 01:30:36 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 01:13:53 pm
Not everybody is happy.Bit rich from Rat Boy considering the money theyve spunked out on wages alone regarding Sanchez, Pogba and Sancho and co who contribute the square root of fuck all

Is that the best he can come up with?

Getting played is re-signing a washed up Ronaldo, offering Paul Pogba stupid money to stay and extending the contract of Phil Jones.

I'm one of the people who was concerned about blowing the wage structure, but even I admit that if there's a player worth stretching things for it's Mo Salah. Maybe Gary should have a word with Barcelona on what it's like for a club to get absolutely rinsed to the point of bankruptcy by their star player.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23919 on: Today at 01:42:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:30:36 pm
Is that the best he can come up with?

Getting played is re-signing a washed up Ronaldo, offering Paul Pogba stupid money to stay and extending the contract of Phil Jones.

I'm one of the people who was concerned about blowing the wage structure, but even I admit that if there's a player worth stretching things for it's Mo Salah. Maybe Gary should have a word with Barcelona on what it's like for a club to get absolutely rinsed to the point of bankruptcy by their star player.
That contrast and comparison is a feature length film in the offing. If I had a week of Mo's wages, I'd make it myself. If I had a week of Messi's wages, I'd get some other twats to do all the hard work.
