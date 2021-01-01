It's a huge amount of money and just shows how far we've come as a club that we are now willing and able to pay these type of wages. That said all these type of numbers for chasing a ball around a field whilst the normal Joe or Jane struggles to decide between eating or heating and make ends meet is sickening.
Are we not part of the problem? As we will still pay for the tickets to fill the stadiums.
I know its not the same as the hardships many are suffering in these difficult times, but the amount of people that decide to sacrifice things so they can still go to the footy and therefore allowing clubs and players to be able to pay/earn such amounts. I know a lot of it comes from Tv deals but full stadiums still make these demands on players salaries Happen!
Until its noticed on the terraces, nothing is going to change! Which of course its not anyway, so these BIG salaries are here to stay.
As said before many times
.footy (or sport in general) is no longer for the average Jo (or Jane) but for whoever decided they can afford to go and watch such a sporting spectacle. There lyes the problem
Sorry about the comment as really this is not the right place for such a discussion!!!