You know the world is fucked when people state a player deserves £1.4 million a month for running around a field with a ball.



Obviously seeing the world the same way as you for the most part, but the way my head gets around it is to think of the whole income of the club per year, which can be divided up in to each match played, even though some are worth more than others. Either way, the amount per game is between 3 and 4 million, and we have had plenty of months with 8 or even more games. None of that happens without the best players, or rather it slowly creeps down if you don't have the best players. Look what the red Mancs are doing, paying out more than us to deliver mediocrity. Mo still gets less than several of their players if he plays his arse off. If he doesn't he gets paid less. If he earns the full amount we are winning stuff. If we don't pay the cost of being boss, someone else will.