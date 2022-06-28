A welcome news that will avoid the circus around Salah and the club next season. But that's all. I'm in the mindset that Salah was always going to stay this season and leave the next summer, and that hasn't necessarily changed much, but at least the club will get paid if that's to happen. The three years are strangely telling. The club was never going to pay for a huge contract over 4-5 years, and if the reports are correct they would be paying what was said earlier, so that's great. Salah could have gone to Barce, Real, PSG, or wherever next summer, but no other team would suit his game better, and his best chance of winning Ballon d'Or is with us; he must have recognized that. Weirdly enough, no one came knocking on the door for him this summer (I was expecting that there will be inquiries at least), so the green of the grass on the other side of the fence started to fade out, I think. In the end, I think this new contract is good for all parties. And I wouldn't be shocked if he decides to move on next summer or (even better for us) the summer in 2024.



Just give me the pre-AFCON Mo this season.