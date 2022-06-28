« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:43:48 pm
So FSG's wage ceiling is totally broken

How now? LOL
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:44:36 pm
A welcome news that will avoid the circus around Salah and the club next season. But that's all. I'm in the mindset that Salah was always going to stay this season and leave the next summer, and that hasn't necessarily changed much, but at least the club will get paid if that's to happen. The three years are strangely telling. The club was never going to pay for a huge contract over 4-5 years, and if the reports are correct they would be paying what was said earlier, so that's great. Salah could have gone to Barce, Real, PSG, or wherever next summer, but no other team would suit his game better, and his best chance of winning Ballon d'Or is with us; he must have recognized that. Weirdly enough, no one came knocking on the door for him this summer (I was expecting that there will be inquiries at least), so the green of the grass on the other side of the fence started to fade out, I think. In the end, I think this new contract is good for all parties. And I wouldn't be shocked if he decides to move on next summer or (even better for us) the summer in 2024.

Just give me the pre-AFCON Mo this season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:53:00 pm
Brilliant news. I can see him playing at a high level for three years & still getting a big pay day at the end of it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:53:55 pm
350k is a huge number but worth it I think
Out of interest what were his original demands, 400k?

I assume we diverted some of the Mane funds to be able to afford it. Probably the end of our transfer business this summer I reckon.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:02:11 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:19:55 pm
"There's something very wrong over at Liverpool."  8)

Things that have occurred since this quote from this dilettante fraudster:

- Liverpool win the League Cup
- Liverpool win the FA Cup
- Liverpool finish the season on 92 points
- Liverpool reach a Champions League final
- Jurgen Klopp signs a new deal
- Mo Salah signs a new deal
- Luis Diaz signs and immediately starts tearing it up
- Darwin Nunez signs for a (potential) club record fee

Be interesting to see whether the clairvoyant Manc continues peddling his doom-and-gloom (Nunez will flop, Salah is on too much money, the CL final defeat will deflate us) or whether he'll go overboard with the praise in a vain attempt at reverse psychology  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:02:13 pm
Hiw did Roma used to play with Dzeko?

I wonder if we could do similar with Salah and Nuñez?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:06:01 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on June 28, 2022, 05:33:07 pm
Been reading this complex thread for months but I have some really simple thoughts.

Put your top on, sign up or fuck off.

Thats about it really.

Good boy.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:06:06 pm
As a fan / fan of Salah Im delighted - hes one of the better forwards in the world and likely to be for the next couple of seasons

Beyond that Im genuinely surprised its happened - cant see any other way to read it than the club folded to his wage demands and had their bluff called because based on the reports we had its ended up at around what he wanted and far above what were rumored to have initially offered
Honestly didnt think FSG would do it - and Im sure theyll be background stuff in the near future about how this is an exception / one off

A good day for us though and a surprising one
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:37:14 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:48:07 pm
Seriously, is there actually any real evidence for this? Or is it just oft-repeated BS pushed by rival fans and bad faith shit-chatters, that has become a thing because LFC's own fans just can't help themsleves?


I don't buy it either, they are not children. I would say though that the club may have decided it could not pay 2 30 YO's a top whack and invested in the future, Nunez, at the same time. The fact that Sadio has left may have made it financially easier to pay Mo and I doubt Sadio would not have seen what Mo was paid as due to him also. It's not about rivalry but it may have something about parity and affordability, we know FSG do not want a club of highly paid 30+ year olds or at least overbalanced in that respect.


That said, not sure I care now.


Jota, Diaz, Salah, Nunez, Carvalho, Firmino


Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:37:58 pm
Excellent news, just excellent.

End of the media circus and speculation.

Most importantly (for me), is that it will have the opposite effect to what happened when Suarez left - the season before he left opposition teams were terrified when they saw his name on the teamsheet - when he left at the end of that season it removed a psychological and physical edge that we had - with Mo staying, it's reversed - every other team is going "oh fuck, him again for the next couple of years" - I'm hoping that it means that the teams below us feel defeated before the game starts and we can concentrate all our energies on beating those teams around us who managed to hold us to draws.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:43:43 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:44:36 pm
A welcome news that will avoid the circus around Salah and the club next season. But that's all. I'm in the mindset that Salah was always going to stay this season and leave the next summer, and that hasn't necessarily changed much, but at least the club will get paid if that's to happen. The three years are strangely telling. The club was never going to pay for a huge contract over 4-5 years, and if the reports are correct they would be paying what was said earlier, so that's great. Salah could have gone to Barce, Real, PSG, or wherever next summer, but no other team would suit his game better, and his best chance of winning Ballon d'Or is with us; he must have recognized that. Weirdly enough, no one came knocking on the door for him this summer (I was expecting that there will be inquiries at least), so the green of the grass on the other side of the fence started to fade out, I think. In the end, I think this new contract is good for all parties. And I wouldn't be shocked if he decides to move on next summer or (even better for us) the summer in 2024.

Just give me the pre-AFCON Mo this season.

Either sell him for a fee in 2 years time, or he goes on a free transfer at the end of his contract. Or we extend him again, but at that point I suspect he will go somewhere for one lastg big payday for a couple of years. Seemed he always wanted to stay and the club wanted him to stay as well - still not entirely sure what the sticking point was. Either way I am glad this is sorted & all speculation is put to bed.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:47:21 pm
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 10:43:48 pm
So FSG's wage ceiling is totally broken

How now? LOL
No.

The club have taken the step of declaring that their wage structures haven't been compromised and that Mo has totally brought into the incentivised structure - because he knows he's boss and will do unbelievable things and earn some or all of the incentives, in which case we all win.

Yeah they could be lying through their teeth to cover up craven acquiescence; or, maybe, you know, they could be telling the truth being as that's the position they have unvaryingly held throughout.

The figure quoted, even assuming there's any truth to it because I doubt Mo or his agent, or FSG, have been handing out copies of his contract (seriously, figures reported in the media are usually guesswork) will be incentivised. The headline figures are what he will get IF he fulfils all the incentivised targets. Which means he scores a shitload of goals and we win shitloads of games and trophies.

Really need to get a grip on this otherwise within weeks there will be a new load of untrue "established facts" about him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:19:32 am
Pleased this is done & dusted. Salah is in excellent condition for a 30 year old & the longer this went on, the more this cloud would hang over us next season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:26:54 am
I take it we're confirmed he's on 350k? I'm fine with that if so. I think anything higher than that and we'd have more worries about our other world beaters. A little surprised we couldn't get 325k but I wouldn't be shocked if his agent was hard balling us and probably started well north of 400k.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:29:55 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:47:21 pm
No.

The club have taken the step of declaring that their wage structures haven't been compromised

because clubs always do this when the wage structure hasn't been compromised?!  come on....

Wage strucutres don't really exist anyway - its not a public service with wage bands... its constantly changing based on a handful of contracts
They've made an exception to their normal way of doing business for Salah and every adult in the room understands why so I wouldn't sweat it
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:48:05 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:29:55 am
because clubs always do this when the wage structure hasn't been compromised?!  come on....
They probably said it because almost all the talk around Mo's new contract has been wage porn arguments rather than about the quality of the player, etc (yes there has been some but far outweighed). Even the club, which tends to stay detatched from such things (and rightly so) probably felt it was worth an attempt at closing that runaway train down. Some hope. I expect this will go on and on, with wilder and wilder claims

Quote
Wage strucutres don't really exist anyway - its not a public service with wage bands... its constantly changing based on a handful of contracts.
It's true that we don't know what, if any, wage structure there is, because the details are kept largely under wraps. We only know what they say, which for months, and longer, has been that they have  a wage structure that they are not going to compromise. What that actually means none of us know.

Quote

They've made an exception to their normal way of doing business for Salah and every adult in the room understands why so I wouldn't sweat it
We've got no real idea what they've done. Only what they say. It's remarkable how on this one subject so many people are unprepared to accept that we lack details and feel they must have a concrete answer, even to the point of making things up.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 01:01:01 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:48:05 am
They probably said it because almost all the talk around Mo's new contract has been wage porn arguments rather than about the quality of the player, etc (yes there has been some but far outweighed). Even the club, which tends to stay detatched from such things (and rightly so) probably felt it was worth an attempt at closing that runaway train down. Some hope. I expect this will go on and on, with wilder and wilder claims
It's true that we don't know what, if any, wage structure there is, because the details are kept largely under wraps. We only know what they say, which for months, and longer, has been that they have  a wage structure that they are not going to compromise. What that actually means none of us know.
We've got no real idea what they've done. Only what they say. It's remarkable how on this one subject so many people are unprepared to accept that we lack details and feel they must have a concrete answer, even to the point of making things up.

I mean when youve got Paul Joyce quoting specific numbers youre on pretty firm ground - not sure why you feel the need to pretend this is some sort of mystery
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 01:18:20 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:01:01 am
I mean when youve got Paul Joyce quoting specific numbers youre on pretty firm ground - not sure why you feel the need to pretend this is some sort of mystery
Do I detect a hushed note of awe when Joyce is mentioned? ;D

I think I was pretty clear in the last post and anyway I don't proposing to go on and on about it.

Though I should add that I don't actually have any skin in this game. I couldn't actually give a stuff what Mo is being paid, nor whether it breaks a wage structure or not. I trust the club these days not to drunken sailor its way into bankruptcy and it ain't my money.

It's true that, separate from any individidual's case, I have concerns about the amount of money sloshing about the game and the negative influences and impacts of it (there are positive ones as well) but that's a general state issue and not one restructed to any individual.

What I don't like is the way discussions between people who don't have the facts can often result in consensuses which kind of become 'established facts' even though no one involved in forming them know anything for certain, whereas those who do know the facts, are not involved. It's an abhored vacuum situation, but it shouldn't be, is my point. Of course that, too, is a general issue not just restricted to wage discussions, but is momentarily pertinent.

Anyway, another golden boot incoming for Mo, for certain (lol) 
