Agreed, most of the agents are pricks as their job is to get the best for the player and that means playing hard balls which the clubs and the fans would not like.



yup!The issue with Mos agent is he is one that is active on Twitter, but they are all the same really.Only time its a no-no is when hes being a bit of a snide prick towards Kloppo as he was last season at one time, the manager whos had such a massive influence on salahs career. But other than that, hes just acting the clown and winding people up. Best to just scroll on by!Lovely this is all done before pre-season has even begun.And getting Darwin, Carvalho and Ramsay deals all done in good time too, means focus is just on getting ready for the season. Bit of a luxury for the coaches and manager that!