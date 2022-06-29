« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2158931 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23440 on: June 29, 2022, 07:15:38 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on June 29, 2022, 06:45:51 pm
And if not, wed put him in the stands like Bayern would Gnarby

Thats dumb. Bayern are acting unprofessionally, and we rightly criticize that. Salah is acting professionally by fulfilling his contract, and we criticize him. The club is acting professionally by respecting Salahs contract and we criticize it. Does that even make sense?!
I agree, but if he starts playing poorly I'm pretty sure he won't get the same level of patience.
No matter what anybody says, if he doesn't sign the dynamic changes. Up to now no matter his form he gets the big games (he's earned that) if a player on as good or better form who is committed to the club, who plays?
I know you think it's as simple as playing out a contract, I hope your right.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23441 on: June 29, 2022, 07:26:55 pm »
I can't even believe this is being discussed.

Yeah, let's bench him with a year left on his deal after what he has done for the club. That will sit well with future signings.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23442 on: June 29, 2022, 07:27:04 pm »
I think there are some pretty massive assumptions at play here.

There seems to be this huge misconception that Mo will just be able to click his fingers and return to his best. For me there are a couple of reasons why that is unlikely to be the case. I think there were clear signs that he wasn't as devastatingly quick as he used to be. Even before AFCON there were a number of teams who went one on one against him and managed to largely nullify him.

That never used to work because Salah's game was pretty simple, get him 1v1 and he absolutely destroyed defenders. Get him central and he would just run past people as if they were wearing lead wellies. Isolate him on the right edge of the area and he would just shift the ball onto his left foot and bend it into the far post. Everyone knew what was going to happen they just couldn't stop it.

First half of last season Salah was incredible. He had to complicate his game to achieve that though. He relied more on his skills than his out and out pace. There were far more drag backs and changes of directions. He scored a couple of absolute worldies where he stood defenders up and left them on their backsides. However, there was the nagging doubt that he was having to do more and more to score those goals.

The other thing is that we have changed the way we play. Our main attacking principle of play used to be direct and try and get Salah in space on the left side of the opposition's penalty area. With the arrival of Diaz and the form of Thiago that changed in the second half of the season. We were far more controlled in possession. Instead of relying on gegenpressing we had a couple of genuine playmakers.

Much is made of Diaz's dribbling ability. However, what impressed me more was his decision-making that was absolutely elite level. His ability to retain possession, play the right pass and still provide a threat revitiliased the way we played. We were much more content to keep the ball longer and create chances more centrally. Mane benefitted hugely from the ability of the likes of Diaz, Thiago, Keita and Trent to create chances.

With the arrival of Nunez and Carvalho I can see that process evolving even more. So even if Salah is motivated and wants to go out with a bang it may prove to be more difficult for him next season and I can see us moving away from looking to play to his strengths.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23443 on: June 29, 2022, 08:00:46 pm »
I agree, Al, and we should move away from tuning our game to Salahs strengths none the least because he wont be here next season. We have to evolve our game and we have a season to do it. I dont know which Salah will turn up this season, the pre or post Afcon one, but either way we have to change how we play. This is a transitional season in which we may not win anything, or we may have a blast like last season (in terms of play, hopefully more trophies.
« Reply #23444 on: June 29, 2022, 08:16:37 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on June 29, 2022, 05:48:28 pm
He's got more in the bank credit wise than those two did when they left us. So he doesn't need to 'play out of his skin' to get a top team interested. Those teams are already interested and putting feelers out.

I agree that he'll try his best and do well but subconsciously he'll back out of those 50/50's and will prioritise his fitness to not get injured.

Personally if he informs us he is definitely off and no way back in terms of compromising on a contract - then I'd sell him. Rather than the circus of where's he going happening during the season and added to the fact we need to recoup money not only on his replacement but for a midfielder too. As that's been our model so where will we get the money from were he to leave on a free?

We can't sell him as he fully intends to see out his contract, so there is not a thing we can do. However, while we are going through a transition, even if he said he wanted to leave, like Dortmund did with Lewandowski, I'd make him stay. He can got in 2023, but this season, I'd rather we kept him. If he starts to be a dick, then fine the fuck out of him and stick him with the U18's

Quote from: farawayred on June 29, 2022, 08:00:46 pm
I agree, Al, and we should move away from tuning our game to Salahs strengths none the least because he wont be here next season. We have to evolve our game and we have a season to do it. I dont know which Salah will turn up this season, the pre or post Afcon one, but either way we have to change how we play. This is a transitional season in which we may not win anything, or we may have a blast like last season (in terms of play, hopefully more trophies.

Yes, he should and likely will, be used in a way that is more loaded towards Jota, Diaz and Nunez, but he does have a part to play in the transition
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23445 on: June 29, 2022, 09:36:19 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on June 29, 2022, 06:45:51 pm
And if not, wed put him in the stands like Bayern would Gnarby

Thats dumb. Bayern are acting unprofessionally, and we rightly criticize that. Salah is acting professionally by fulfilling his contract, and we criticize him. The club is acting professionally by respecting Salahs contract and we criticize it. Does that even make sense?!
Bayern won't do that though
« Reply #23446 on: June 29, 2022, 09:47:42 pm »
I just don't want it hanging over the club all season. Every press conference will start with some bellend like Vinny O'Conner asking about Salah's contract.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23447 on: June 29, 2022, 10:11:04 pm »
Strange posts.
« Reply #23448 on: June 29, 2022, 10:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on June 29, 2022, 10:11:04 pm
Strange posts.
Ain't it just.

If his form is good, he should play simple as that.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23449 on: Yesterday at 03:10:32 am »
Regardless of the contract situation he starts every game for us. If he leaves on a free then so be it, he'll leave as one of the greatest ever to play for this club. Dont think I'd grudge him a move either. If we cannot reach a compromise on the contract, then its a reasonable impasse. We have a wage structure in place and breaking it to sign someone for 3-4 more years while jeopardising all future contract negotiations isnt a great trade-off. He'll have someone pay what he wants surely and he'll do well while we'll find someone to eventually fill the crater he leaves.
The biggest difference between now and the Torres/Suarez era was that even though Mo has carried a lot of the goalscoring load, we dont quite have the feel of a one or two player team like we did with Torres/Suarez. We could potentially have a dip for a year but we'll eventually find a long term solution where breaking our structure would only postpone this same event for another 3-4 years.
I'd still rather he signs on, but I am not quite desolate about the opposite prospect either.
« Reply #23450 on: Yesterday at 08:39:24 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on June 29, 2022, 09:47:42 pm
I just don't want it hanging over the club all season. Every press conference will start with some bellend like Vinny O'Conner asking about Salah's contract.

And Klopp will tell Vinny to go home and get his fucking shine box.
« Reply #23451 on: Yesterday at 09:27:29 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on June 29, 2022, 09:47:42 pm
I just don't want it hanging over the club all season. Every press conference will start with some bellend like Vinny O'Conner asking about Salah's contract.

A few deaths stares from Jurgen will put a stop to that.
« Reply #23452 on: Yesterday at 09:40:16 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 08:39:24 am
And Klopp will tell Vinny to go home and get his fucking shine box.

Excellent reference - gave me a chuckle
« Reply #23453 on: Yesterday at 11:20:08 am »
He met up with Gini on holiday in the Maldives last night, let's hope Gini was telling him how shite life is at PSG despite the extra cash.
« Reply #23454 on: Yesterday at 12:25:30 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:20:08 am
He met up with Gini on holiday in the Maldives last night, let's hope Gini was telling him how shite life is at PSG despite the extra cash.

Nah - they talked about how awesome it is to run down contracts and get that sweet sweet signing on bonus from the next team and 300K+ salary per week.
« Reply #23455 on: Yesterday at 12:50:27 pm »
it is amazing on how many of these high paid contract extensions (or Bosmans) have hurt clubs and only enriched the players - for players at end of contracts.
Bale Madrid - his 6 year deal at 600k a week
Griesman, Messi, Suarez at Barca
Ramsey Juventus

any other  examples?



I think Salah is 400K plus a week - plus linked to social media and image rights

Quote from:
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:25:30 pm
Nah - they talked about how awesome it is to run down contracts and get that sweet sweet signing on bonus from the next team and 300K+ salary per week.
« Reply #23456 on: Yesterday at 01:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on June 29, 2022, 09:47:42 pm
I just don't want it hanging over the club all season. Every press conference will start with some bellend like Vinny O'Conner asking about Salah's contract.


I think we know where we stand now, which is pretty much where we always stood. At least I feel the will he/won't he stuff should be out of our minds now even if the press try to put it back in.


Mo will stay a year then go where he chooses. Given Sadio's fee and Mo's slightly higher profile, I suspect we might have had £40m for Mo had he decided to go now.


All in all he has been exceptional value for what we paid for him and we've had his best years.


Let's just concentrate on the football now with the knowledge that Mo will have to perform in 22/23 to win a decent contract off someone.
« Reply #23457 on: Yesterday at 04:13:35 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 12:50:27 pm
it is amazing on how many of these high paid contract extensions (or Bosmans) have hurt clubs and only enriched the players - for players at end of contracts.
Bale Madrid - his 6 year deal at 600k a week
Griesman, Messi, Suarez at Barca
Ramsey Juventus

any other  examples?



I think Salah is 400K plus a week - plus linked to social media and image rights

Quote from:

Auba and Ozil at Arsenal.
« Reply #23458 on: Yesterday at 05:04:58 pm »
Salah signing (or not) will be huge because that is going to directly affect next summer's transfer budget. If he signs we have the forward position boxed off. If not, we have to get Salah's replacement and a midfielder.
« Reply #23459 on: Yesterday at 09:43:58 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:08:40 pm
...
Let's just concentrate on the football now with the knowledge that Mo will have to perform in 22/23 to win a decent contract off someone.
That is why I don't quite follow those claiming he might take it easy during his possibly last year with us. If he has a crappy season, especially if he does not put much effort into it, then what would that make interested clubs think: will he - and can he - turn it back on for them? He will be 31 next summer and clubs will look at what they can get out of him in the years past thirty and if it does not look like top level then his options might become more limited. He surely will not be out of work, but would it be what is being talked about now? He needs to show he can still make a difference and score and be a threat on the pitch.
« Reply #23460 on: Yesterday at 09:48:35 pm »
He might well have a verbal agreement somewhere. One that involves him taking it easy and looking after himself.
Can see him missing the CL final if he had to face a Ramos.
« Reply #23461 on: Yesterday at 10:01:51 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:48:35 pm
He might well have a verbal agreement somewhere. One that involves him taking it easy and looking after himself.
Can see him missing the CL final if he had to face a Ramos.
Got to be fishing?
« Reply #23462 on: Today at 01:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:13:35 pm
Auba and Ozil at Arsenal.
De Gea at Man U (in fact, most Man U contract extensions in the past decade!)

It's very apparent that players renewing their contracts in the final year or running them down is only of benefit to them and to the detriment of the clubs involved.  The signing on fees and inflated wages of picking up a "free" transfer seem to pretty much cancel out the benefits of not paying a transfer fee.  I'm surprised more players don't do it - maybe they worry about being one of those that runs their contract down and then finds nobody is really that bothered about signing them.
« Reply #23463 on: Today at 01:23:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:48:35 pm
He might well have a verbal agreement somewhere. One that involves him taking it easy and looking after himself.
Can see him missing the CL final if he had to face a Ramos.

I can't believe that anyone having watched Salah over these last few season would even consider this as possible. The man is a sodding machine who is obsessed by winning things, the idea he will take it easy is just too crazy for words.
« Reply #23464 on: Today at 02:27:11 pm »
His Agent is up to his usual tricks.
« Reply #23465 on: Today at 02:30:50 pm »
I actually look forward to him leaving and taking the piece of shit agent with him*




*ok I don't really look forward to him leaving but the agent can go fuck himself.
« Reply #23466 on: Today at 02:33:02 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:27:11 pm
His Agent is up to his usual tricks.

What is new trick up the c*nts sleeve?
« Reply #23467 on: Today at 02:34:45 pm »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 02:33:02 pm
What is new trick up the c*nts sleeve?

Tweeting another laughing emoji.

Cryptic bullshit.
« Reply #23468 on: Today at 02:38:44 pm »
The toxicity around his renewal should never gone to these lengths
« Reply #23469 on: Today at 02:54:42 pm »
Personally think, we should be looking to move Salah on and get about £70m if at all possible, don't think that this will happen though

Will be a full Scale circus next season, with this dickhead whoring Salah to all and sundry and tweeting about it. Think he'll still be trying the same on the pitch, but every week there will be a story with this dickhead, creating noise in the background
« Reply #23470 on: Today at 03:00:24 pm »
Obviously Salah hasn't bothered his arse to tell his agent to stop being a knobend then
« Reply #23471 on: Today at 03:01:36 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 02:54:42 pm
Personally think, we should be looking to move Salah on and get about £70m if at all possible, don't think that this will happen though

Will be a full Scale circus next season, with this dickhead whoring Salah to all and sundry and tweeting about it. Think he'll still be trying the same on the pitch, but every week there will be a story with this dickhead, creating noise in the background

People need to remember that the agent is a dickhead - but Salah isn't stopping it in the least.

In a very loose way it's like the misplaced idea that Son (spurs) is a very clean player when he's actually a snide little prick - just because he smiles a lot and seems so friendly.

Salah always smiles and seems so friendly (and no doubt does lot of good for his village etc.) - but nothing his agent does isn't approved by Salah.
