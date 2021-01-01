« previous next »
lgvkarlos

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 07:15:38 pm
farawayred:
And if not, wed put him in the stands like Bayern would Gnarby

Thats dumb. Bayern are acting unprofessionally, and we rightly criticize that. Salah is acting professionally by fulfilling his contract, and we criticize him. The club is acting professionally by respecting Salahs contract and we criticize it. Does that even make sense?!
I agree, but if he starts playing poorly I'm pretty sure he won't get the same level of patience.
No matter what anybody says, if he doesn't sign the dynamic changes. Up to now no matter his form he gets the big games (he's earned that) if a player on as good or better form who is committed to the club, who plays?
I know you think it's as simple as playing out a contract, I hope your right.



Lynndenberries

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 07:26:55 pm
I can't even believe this is being discussed.

Yeah, let's bench him with a year left on his deal after what he has done for the club. That will sit well with future signings.



Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 07:27:04 pm
I think there are some pretty massive assumptions at play here.

There seems to be this huge misconception that Mo will just be able to click his fingers and return to his best. For me there are a couple of reasons why that is unlikely to be the case. I think there were clear signs that he wasn't as devastatingly quick as he used to be. Even before AFCON there were a number of teams who went one on one against him and managed to largely nullify him.

That never used to work because Salah's game was pretty simple, get him 1v1 and he absolutely destroyed defenders. Get him central and he would just run past people as if they were wearing lead wellies. Isolate him on the right edge of the area and he would just shift the ball onto his left foot and bend it into the far post. Everyone knew what was going to happen they just couldn't stop it.

First half of last season Salah was incredible. He had to complicate his game to achieve that though. He relied more on his skills than his out and out pace. There were far more drag backs and changes of directions. He scored a couple of absolute worldies where he stood defenders up and left them on their backsides. However, there was the nagging doubt that he was having to do more and more to score those goals.

The other thing is that we have changed the way we play. Our main attacking principle of play used to be direct and try and get Salah in space on the left side of the opposition's penalty area. With the arrival of Diaz and the form of Thiago that changed in the second half of the season. We were far more controlled in possession. Instead of relying on gegenpressing we had a couple of genuine playmakers.

Much is made of Diaz's dribbling ability. However, what impressed me more was his decision-making that was absolutely elite level. His ability to retain possession, play the right pass and still provide a threat revitiliased the way we played. We were much more content to keep the ball longer and create chances more centrally. Mane benefitted hugely from the ability of the likes of Diaz, Thiago, Keita and Trent to create chances.

With the arrival of Nunez and Carvalho I can see that process evolving even more. So even if Salah is motivated and wants to go out with a bang it may prove to be more difficult for him next season and I can see us moving away from looking to play to his strengths.




farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 08:00:46 pm
I agree, Al, and we should move away from tuning our game to Salahs strengths none the least because he wont be here next season. We have to evolve our game and we have a season to do it. I dont know which Salah will turn up this season, the pre or post Afcon one, but either way we have to change how we play. This is a transitional season in which we may not win anything, or we may have a blast like last season (in terms of play, hopefully more trophies.



rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 08:16:37 pm
PatriotScouser:
He's got more in the bank credit wise than those two did when they left us. So he doesn't need to 'play out of his skin' to get a top team interested. Those teams are already interested and putting feelers out.

I agree that he'll try his best and do well but subconsciously he'll back out of those 50/50's and will prioritise his fitness to not get injured.

Personally if he informs us he is definitely off and no way back in terms of compromising on a contract - then I'd sell him. Rather than the circus of where's he going happening during the season and added to the fact we need to recoup money not only on his replacement but for a midfielder too. As that's been our model so where will we get the money from were he to leave on a free?

We can't sell him as he fully intends to see out his contract, so there is not a thing we can do. However, while we are going through a transition, even if he said he wanted to leave, like Dortmund did with Lewandowski, I'd make him stay. He can got in 2023, but this season, I'd rather we kept him. If he starts to be a dick, then fine the fuck out of him and stick him with the U18's

farawayred:
I agree, Al, and we should move away from tuning our game to Salahs strengths none the least because he wont be here next season. We have to evolve our game and we have a season to do it. I dont know which Salah will turn up this season, the pre or post Afcon one, but either way we have to change how we play. This is a transitional season in which we may not win anything, or we may have a blast like last season (in terms of play, hopefully more trophies.

Yes, he should and likely will, be used in a way that is more loaded towards Jota, Diaz and Nunez, but he does have a part to play in the transition




jepovic

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:36:19 pm
farawayred:
And if not, wed put him in the stands like Bayern would Gnarby

Thats dumb. Bayern are acting unprofessionally, and we rightly criticize that. Salah is acting professionally by fulfilling his contract, and we criticize him. The club is acting professionally by respecting Salahs contract and we criticize it. Does that even make sense?!
Bayern won't do that though


Agent99

  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:47:42 pm
I just don't want it hanging over the club all season. Every press conference will start with some bellend like Vinny O'Conner asking about Salah's contract.


Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:11:04 pm
Strange posts.


The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:38:22 pm
Coolie High:
Strange posts.
Ain't it just.

If his form is good, he should play simple as that.


AmanShah21

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 03:10:32 am
Regardless of the contract situation he starts every game for us. If he leaves on a free then so be it, he'll leave as one of the greatest ever to play for this club. Dont think I'd grudge him a move either. If we cannot reach a compromise on the contract, then its a reasonable impasse. We have a wage structure in place and breaking it to sign someone for 3-4 more years while jeopardising all future contract negotiations isnt a great trade-off. He'll have someone pay what he wants surely and he'll do well while we'll find someone to eventually fill the crater he leaves.
The biggest difference between now and the Torres/Suarez era was that even though Mo has carried a lot of the goalscoring load, we dont quite have the feel of a one or two player team like we did with Torres/Suarez. We could potentially have a dip for a year but we'll eventually find a long term solution where breaking our structure would only postpone this same event for another 3-4 years.
I'd still rather he signs on, but I am not quite desolate about the opposite prospect either.

