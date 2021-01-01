I believe ideally Mo stays for another season, if FSG can afford to lose him on a free. Losing both Mane and MO in one window is far from ideal. Expecting Nunez and to a lesser extent Diaz to do similar numbers with another new face to bed in isn't even close to realistic. Unfortunately FSG arent a moneyless pit, they run the club within its means, so losing Mo on a free may not be something they're prepared to do. One way of looking at it is, they were both always going to retire, we have to replace them one day and ignoring 60m for him isn't ideal. Either way FSG and the side can't 'win' in this situation, breaking the wage structure isn't even an option in my opinion. Its either we attempt to go again with Mo hoping we win the league against a side that flouts FFP or we move on and likely fight for a top 4 finish, bedding in new talent. Not an ideal situation. Chiesa being mentioned as a replacement, he has a bigger reputation than Salah did before he turned up. We will see I guess.