Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:12:49 pm
Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:56:36 pm
Yeah see what you're saying

I got a lot of grief when Gerrard was nearly off to Chelsea and then retired

Our players are great and have done amazing, but the club is what I support

Compared to LFC, Gerrard and Salah are just useful servants

The club is what matters. As I said before. The king is dead. Long live the king

Hes one of the clubs 3 best players and hes under contract for next year so god knows what youre on about
This sentiment applies when he leaves not while hes still turning out as a key player for the club
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:45:24 pm
JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:12:49 pm
Hes one of the clubs 3 best players and hes under contract for next year so god knows what youre on about
This sentiment applies when he leaves not while hes still turning out as a key player for the club

The future of the club is what matters
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:47:53 pm
The future takes root in the present.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:54:36 pm
Samie on Yesterday at 11:47:53 pm
The future takes root in the present.

It does absolutely

So if we can get our new signings up and running, playing well and scoring then job done

If they struggle then we can let the past step in and see if they can give us a hand

If any player wants to leave then that's absolutely fine. But they are no longer part of our family. Especially if they are holding us to ransom.

If we need to use Salah then fine, ok. We can do that. If we don't then great because our future is assured. We need to look forward. Not backward.

If we are dependant on Salah as he fucks off then we are truly fucked.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:10:32 am
I wonder if Mo will still be on penalties given that Nunez is 11/11 for his career and Fabinho is great at them too.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:18:40 am
Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:43:47 pm
No problem if he's going on a free. Done well here

But I'd bench him. Time to let those committed play and bring him on as an afterthought if we need him

I woulldn't let him start a single game. His choice
I dont see Mo lacking commitment on the field, think hell give 100% until he leaves (however that eventually unfolds). I dont even think hes not committed to the club, they just arent able to agree terms for a future contract, but the kind of person he is means well get 100% every time he steps on the pitch.

Theres nothing to gain by not playing him and everything to lose.

If at some stage it looks like hes giving less than 100% on the pitch and in training then theres a decision to made, but until then
duvva

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:32:42 am
duvva on Today at 12:18:40 am
I dont see Mo lacking commitment on the field, think hell give 100% until he leaves (however that eventually unfolds). I dont even think hes not committed to the club, they just arent able to agree terms for a future contract, but the kind of person he is means well get 100% every time he steps on the pitch.

Theres nothing to gain by not playing him and everything to lose.

If at some stage it looks like hes giving less than 100% on the pitch and in training then theres a decision to made, but until then

I want the future at the club.

Players committed to and playing for the club is our future.

Salah getting game time over them improving is absolutely something to lose.
Andy @ Allerton!
