Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2152683 times)

Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23360 on: Yesterday at 02:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 11:13:29 am
Just my view, it's looking obvious that Salah is looking to go on a free next summer. Appears no change in stance from either part. Think Salah will start the season well, and as January approaches and the multiple approaches happen, he will get distracted thinking of which move is best for him.

If we could get £75m I'd sell and look to get in some form of replacement, won't be anything like as good or get Salahs numbers, but he'll have to be replaced next summer anyway

If you keep him, we have to get replacements for him Firmino and the supposed move for Bellingham, no chance of that in the same window. So replacing him allows us to plan. But the power is all with Salah and his knobhead agent though, so we're powerless
OR
if he is thinking of next season being his last with us, he'll "do a Suarez" and go out with a bang!
Racking those goals and assists up in a whirlwind of a season to propel us to the PL and deep into all cups..

(we just now need a "Stevie G" to give him a similar rocket up the arse..)
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23361 on: Yesterday at 02:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 02:27:40 pm
OR
if he is thinking of next season being his last with us, he'll "do a Suarez" and go out with a bang!
Racking those goals and assists up in a whirlwind of a season to propel us to the PL and deep into all cups..

(we just now need a "Stevie G" to give him a similar rocket up the arse..)

Maybe he is, maybe he isn't, his agent will be on to him every day to sort out the destination as soon as they start coming in, and it will (in my opinion) distract him - The days of rockets up arses are long gone - and making him Suarez stay till he got his Barca move, is wildly different, Suarez signed a contract so at least we got a decent fee. That's not the same here

He and his agent have all the power now - It would have been sorted over a year ago if it was going to be sorted

The thing that has disappointed me most are the interviews that it's not all about the money, when it quite clearly is money and image rights most likely - So again personally don't want to hear anything from Salah over the contract again this season. Sign or say nowt. He's not signing, so I'm happy for him to say nowt, get his head down and score as many as he can
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23362 on: Yesterday at 02:51:03 pm »
The only reasons we would sell a players are:
- they are surplus to requirements
- they want to leave
- we get such an outrageous offer that it's impossible to ignore

We are not going to sell players because we "don't want to lose them on a free". This is even more the case for first choice players.l

Mane would likely still be here if he wanted to stay but he didn't so we have sold him.

A players value to the side for the duration of his contract is something  that's taken into account. We are basically getting Mo on the cheap for the last 2 years of his contract so we have saved on big resigning fees and increased wages. Any fee we get this summer would be reduced by loyalty bonuses and other fees.

Offline dutchkop

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23363 on: Yesterday at 03:39:42 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 02:51:03 pm
The only reasons we would sell a players are:
- they are surplus to requirements
- they want to leave
- we get such an outrageous offer that it's impossible to ignore

We are not going to sell players because we "don't want to lose them on a free". This is even more the case for first choice players.l

Mane would likely still be here if he wanted to stay but he didn't so we have sold him.

A players value to the side for the duration of his contract is something  that's taken into account. We are basically getting Mo on the cheap for the last 2 years of his contract so we have saved on big resigning fees and increased wages. Any fee we get this summer would be reduced by loyalty bonuses and other fees.

sounds logical and makes sense - however  there is a strategy at the club to not over pay players in the last few years of their contracts - even if they are world class like Sadio Mane and now maybe Salah - either way still a risky business. And there is always the chance of trophies, playing with the best and winning things, but money and agents power/greed also play a role. It also is risky that allows quality like Sadio to go on the cheap and also maybe Salah on a free - which is crazy business for some club. Although there is still 13 months for things to change

I think Salah was close to signing before the latest Barca tapping up. I think Saido was also tapped up by Bayern.

I just hope that Liverpool and Salah get off to a flyer next month and start the season at the top of their game and the new signings do the busineess

I just hope whatever Salah does it does not bring about to much a drop off of our attacking prowess on the field.  I do believe that we can go again and bed in the new players, and maybe have the football gods shine on us again this season.
Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23364 on: Yesterday at 03:42:30 pm »
He's much more valuable to us playing this year out and then leaving on a free than any reduced fee we might get for him with one season left on his deal. We will already have to integrate in our system another new forward in Nunez, bringing in Mo's replacement already this summer could cause a lot of disruption.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23365 on: Yesterday at 03:53:57 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 03:39:42 pm
sounds logical and makes sense - however  there is a strategy at the club to not over pay players in the last few years of their contracts - even if they are world class like Sadio Mane and now maybe Salah - either way still a risky business.
It's always been the case, we've been quick to continually tie players down to new contracts. The problem now is that you have the likes of Utd and the Oil states paying insane wages, and when our players want the same it starts to go beyond what the club can afford.

There's still every chance that a deal will be done, let's see how it plays out.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23366 on: Yesterday at 03:56:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:20:02 pm
Even before Salah stated he was staying, for a while we have had press stories saying that there was no chance of us selling him this summer.

That only works if you assume that when Salah said I will definitely be here next season in that interview, that it was also news to the club.  Trying to sell him when he's stated he doesnt want to go isnt great for harmony.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23367 on: Yesterday at 04:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 03:42:30 pm
He's much more valuable to us playing this year out and then leaving on a free than any reduced fee we might get for him with one season left on his deal. We will already have to integrate in our system another new forward in Nunez, bringing in Mo's replacement already this summer could cause a lot of disruption.

I think this is key.. Not only replace Salah and  integrate Nunez,, but also replace all the goals from Mane , Origi and Minamino 

and make decisions on Firmino and Keita
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23368 on: Yesterday at 05:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on June 25, 2022, 11:25:58 pm
So other players will benefit if the player that lead the PL in assists leaves the club?  Interesting.

What exactly is the niche role that Salah occupies?  Because last time I checked Salahs numbers are not based on him being serviced by others, or the team playing to service his needs, he is part of a team and he is a key player in making this team tick.  Salah runs, tracks back, closes down, makes runs off the ball to create space, and plays passes for the benefit of his teammates, yet people still make out like he is Ronaldo at United who demands that the team is built around his strengths.

If anyone seriously thinks that Salah wouldnt thrive in a Guardiola City team, or at Bayern, Barca, PSG,  etc then they are delusional.

In 2020/ 21 this team was a mess, but Salah was one of the few constant bright points.  Look at the goals of the season list on the Liverpool YouTube channel and it is basically Salah x 7 and an Alisson header.  Salahs performances that season were arguably the biggest reason that we were able to actually play the CL at all last year.

Salah has put up numbers in the PL that put him right up there with Henry, Shearer, Kane, and Aguero.  If people want to diminish those numbers and claim that they are all down to Klopp then go ahead, but it doesnt mean that you are right.

If you were to ask me if I would rather have Klopp or Salah then it is obviously Klopp 100% of the time, but we dont need to denigrate our players to celebrate Klopp.

2020/21 season? We made the CL because of the winning run in the last month. Bobby, Sadio and Ali scored the winning goals. Thiago was finally fit and took control of the midfield.

Between Christmas 2020 and Spring 2021 we won about 2 league matches. Virgil, Thiago, Jota were missing. With Fab and Hendo randomly assigned to play in defence.

Salah played in all of those games in that period. He was as useful as a potted plant.

Oh, and in Guardiolas team, Salah would be instructed to get to bye-line and cut the ball back. Or he would be dropped.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23369 on: Yesterday at 06:31:43 pm »
here's something I don't get. a player wants to get paid more than the current club is prepared to pay. he's prepared to play out the last year of his contract and then leave on a free after that season finishes. the player proclaims all sorts of love and respect for club, coach and team mates, but is still happy that the club gets no return on his value. ok, the player has scored a bazillion goals and has been a major part of the club's recent success, but in pure monetary terms he's a valuable player, and will cost a shit load of money to replace.

what is stopping such a player signing a three year contract (for example), with an extra 25 grand a week as a thank you very much (otherwise known as what i earn in a year), and with the understanding that he can still move on after this season, knowing that the club will get financial return?

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23370 on: Yesterday at 06:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 03:42:30 pm
He's much more valuable to us playing this year out and then leaving on a free than any reduced fee we might get for him with one season left on his deal. We will already have to integrate in our system another new forward in Nunez, bringing in Mo's replacement already this summer could cause a lot of disruption.
I suppose it depends if the club can swallow the loss of a transfer fee. If we want Bellingham and we have to replace Salah next summer that won't be cheap.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23371 on: Yesterday at 07:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 06:53:02 pm
I suppose it depends if the club can swallow the loss of a transfer fee. If we want Bellingham and we have to replace Salah next summer that won't be cheap.
True, but if you consider that a loan fees for much lesser players can be in the 5m range, is losing 50m on Salah really a driver? I do agree with you though, it's a tough decision and I don't know what I should hope for. But the club comes first.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23372 on: Yesterday at 07:21:22 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:11:08 pm
True, but if you consider that a loan fees for much lesser players can be in the 5m range, is losing 50m on Salah really a driver? I do agree with you though, it's a tough decision and I don't know what I should hope for. But the club comes first.

Its likely going to cost us £40 or £50 million in 2023/24 if he stays, what with the pay rise and signing on bonus, so we won't be losing out anyway will we?. With Nunez having to bed in, then I'd much rather keep Mo on what he is earning now, get the season out of him and then wave bye bye and welcome our new player(s)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23373 on: Yesterday at 07:23:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:21:22 pm
Its likely going to cost us £40 or £50 million in 2023/24 if he stays, what with the pay rise and signing on bonus, so we won't be losing out anyway will we?. With Nunez having to bed in, then I'd much rather keep Mo on what he is earning now, get the season out of him and then wave bye bye and welcome our new player(s)
I tend to agree with you on this. Except if the ability to bring in Bellingham is affected (not knowing anything about the club finances).
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23374 on: Yesterday at 07:26:15 pm »
Quote from: blamski on Yesterday at 06:31:43 pm
here's something I don't get. a player wants to get paid more than the current club is prepared to pay. he's prepared to play out the last year of his contract and then leave on a free after that season finishes. the player proclaims all sorts of love and respect for club, coach and team mates, but is still happy that the club gets no return on his value. ok, the player has scored a bazillion goals and has been a major part of the club's recent success, but in pure monetary terms he's a valuable player, and will cost a shit load of money to replace.

what is stopping such a player signing a three year contract (for example), with an extra 25 grand a week as a thank you very much (otherwise known as what i earn in a year), and with the understanding that he can still move on after this season, knowing that the club will get financial return?

Because the latter could limit a player's options if clubs have to agree a fee with Liverpool.  It also could mean a lower signing fee from their future club.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23375 on: Yesterday at 07:34:45 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:23:22 pm
I tend to agree with you on this. Except if the ability to bring in Bellingham is affected (not knowing anything about the club finances).

With the way its gone financially under FSG, I'm not worried about the money, as I think we can afford the fee, it's only if he demands ridiculous wages that the deal won't happen. I'm pretty convinced in my own head that we've already sounded him out and we know where he will be in 2023.

Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 07:26:15 pm
Because the latter could limit a player's options if clubs have to agree a fee with Liverpool.  It also could mean a lower signing fee from their future club.

With the money this generation are on, it's not like they need the money, so if they really loved the club etc etc. However, with that deal that Mbappe got, then the agents especially will be wanting their slice of that nice fat signing on fee, so no-one is going to sign a new contract to help the clubs out.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23376 on: Yesterday at 07:42:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:34:45 pm
With the way its gone financially under FSG, I'm not worried about the money, as I think we can afford the fee, it's only if he demands ridiculous wages that the deal won't happen. I'm pretty convinced in my own head that we've already sounded him out and we know where he will be in 2023.

With the money this generation are on, it's not like they need the money, so if they really loved the club etc etc. However, with that deal that Mbappe got, then the agents especially will be wanting their slice of that nice fat signing on fee, so no-one is going to sign a new contract to help the clubs out.

There's the agent piece for sure.

However, for the players, while they don't necessarily need the money, it's about choices.  Salah on a free has a chance to move to more clubs than Salah leaving for 50/60/70 million+.  Not saying he'll go there given their financial trouble, but the only way he's going to a club like Barca is on a free.  He'd also seen Alaba getting his move to Real on a free.  Even Sadio left because he only had 1 year left.  No way he's going to Bayern for that fee if he had 3 years left for example.

The money helps, but so do the choices.  If Lewandowski's contract ran out, he might've been a Barca player by now.  But as it stands, Barca has to meet a Bayern valuation.  Lewandowski's won everything with Bayern, but it's not like Bayern were just going to let him go for free.

Ultimately, if you're a big name player and want to get yourself as many options as possible?  Run your contract down to 1 year or free.  If you're a young talented player, negotiate a release clause or run your contract down anyway.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23377 on: Yesterday at 08:03:15 pm »
We also have to remember that we signed Mo for £36.5 mil which isnt a lot considering what he has done for us. So getting another year (hopefully he scores loads of goals) and letting him go on a free (if thats going to happen..we dont know) then the club arent loosing a great deal financially. Football wise we could be loosing everything but that is how the club seem to want to do business. Bring in young players on lower wages and Juergen makes them superstars.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23378 on: Yesterday at 10:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 08:03:15 pm
We also have to remember that we signed Mo for £36.5 mil which isnt a lot considering what he has done for us. So getting another year (hopefully he scores loads of goals) and letting him go on a free (if thats going to happen..we dont know) then the club arent loosing a great deal financially. Football wise we could be loosing everything but that is how the club seem to want to do business. Bring in young players on lower wages and Juergen makes them superstars.

It makes sense but its  the distraction that is very annoying. Any time he had a below par performance and the media would be all over him headed by our very own Michael Owen. Not sure we needed that in a transition year.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23379 on: Today at 07:20:01 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:34:45 pm

With the money this generation are on, it's not like they need the money, so if they really loved the club etc etc. However, with that deal that Mbappe got, then the agents especially will be wanting their slice of that nice fat signing on fee, so no-one is going to sign a new contract to help the clubs out.
It just cements legend status even further for those at the very top that do sign extensions, when they could run down their contract and earn the GDP of a small nation from an oil club , but instead choose to stay.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23380 on: Today at 07:55:04 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:21:22 pm
Its likely going to cost us £40 or £50 million in 2023/24 if he stays, what with the pay rise and signing on bonus, so we won't be losing out anyway will we?. With Nunez having to bed in, then I'd much rather keep Mo on what he is earning now, get the season out of him and then wave bye bye and welcome our new player(s)

So on this basis there will be no midfield improvement again next season. Even if we assume Klopp is happy to use one of the younger players as a replacement for Bobby, should he not sign a lower new contract. There is no way the club go for a Bellingham level midfielder and get a high quality replacement for Salah
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23381 on: Today at 09:15:06 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 07:55:04 am
There is no way the club go for a Bellingham level midfielder and get a high quality replacement for Salah
Not sure how you can say there's no way? In the space of 6 months we have spent over £130m on 2 forwards.

If Mo gets us to another CL final, and we make the right sales, we could easily buy 2 big players next season. Alternatively it could be one big purchase and another smaller from the leftfield. Of course, Mo's replacement may already be at the club and will be ready come 2023.

Have a bit more faith that they are thinking about the long term, and are working on stuff in the background.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23382 on: Today at 11:09:53 am »
We got his best years and this is his last dance at the top.

There is nothing more to win at club level other than the shekels.

Good luck Mo
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23383 on: Today at 11:32:00 am »
Made my peace with Salah leaving a while ago.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23384 on: Today at 02:42:18 pm »
Quote from: blamski on Yesterday at 06:31:43 pm
here's something I don't get. a player wants to get paid more than the current club is prepared to pay. he's prepared to play out the last year of his contract and then leave on a free after that season finishes. the player proclaims all sorts of love and respect for club, coach and team mates, but is still happy that the club gets no return on his value. ok, the player has scored a bazillion goals and has been a major part of the club's recent success, but in pure monetary terms he's a valuable player, and will cost a shit load of money to replace.

what is stopping such a player signing a three year contract (for example), with an extra 25 grand a week as a thank you very much (otherwise known as what i earn in a year), and with the understanding that he can still move on after this season, knowing that the club will get financial return?



Nothing really... its usually done with an agreed release clause..... we did it with Suarez.. Nkunku's just done it etc
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23385 on: Today at 02:57:29 pm »
what if salah continues as he has since coming back from the African nations what if he carrys on not scoring then his contract situation will play big on his mind and he will fall apart due to pressure ..maybe ..

im of the opinion mo is as good as he is because hes at liverpool i dont believe he will score anywhere as near elsewhere ...
Logged
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23386 on: Today at 02:58:10 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:32:00 am
Made my peace with Salah leaving a while ago.

Same.
Closed that book almost a year ago.
We got plenty from Mo, as long as he doesn't go to a rivel - all good.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23387 on: Today at 02:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 02:58:10 pm
Same.
Closed that book almost a year ago.
We got plenty from Mo, as long as he doesn't go to a rivel - all good.

Going to a rivel would be frivalous...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23388 on: Today at 03:11:59 pm »
 
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:32:00 am
Made my peace with Salah leaving a while ago.

Not sure you will have if he ends up at City ;)

If he goes through with his intention to stay in England he ends up at City, United or Chelsea
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23389 on: Today at 03:13:46 pm »
Players come, players go. I enjoy them while they are here and generally feel warmly to them no matter how they leave.
Football is their job, and it is the club's job to get value for money. If the club and player can't agree then that's just how it goes.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23390 on: Today at 03:20:24 pm »
Any idea who his long term replacement will be.

Chiesa possibly  :-\

Who else have we've been linked with in that position?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23391 on: Today at 03:55:21 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 03:11:59 pm

Not sure you will have if he ends up at City ;)

If he goes through with his intention to stay in England he ends up at City, United or Chelsea
threw up in my mouth
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23392 on: Today at 04:20:26 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 02:59:29 pm
Going to a rivel would be frivalous...

It is what it is.
World keep rivelving.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23393 on: Today at 05:33:07 pm »
Been reading this complex thread for months but I have some really simple thoughts.

Put your top on, sign up or fuck off.

Thats about it really.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23394 on: Today at 06:26:50 pm »
Quote from: blamski on Yesterday at 06:31:43 pm
here's something I don't get. a player wants to get paid more than the current club is prepared to pay. he's prepared to play out the last year of his contract and then leave on a free after that season finishes. the player proclaims all sorts of love and respect for club, coach and team mates, but is still happy that the club gets no return on his value. ok, the player has scored a bazillion goals and has been a major part of the club's recent success, but in pure monetary terms he's a valuable player, and will cost a shit load of money to replace.

what is stopping such a player signing a three year contract (for example), with an extra 25 grand a week as a thank you very much (otherwise known as what i earn in a year), and with the understanding that he can still move on after this season, knowing that the club will get financial return?


Because players leaving on a free get highly lucrative deals as the buying club is saving on a transfer fee. They also get a comparatively large signing bonus.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23395 on: Today at 10:43:47 pm »
No problem if he's going on a free. Done well here

But I'd bench him. Time to let those committed play and bring him on as an afterthought if we need him

I woulldn't let him start a single game. His choice
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23396 on: Today at 10:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:43:47 pm
No problem if he's going on a free. Done well here

But I'd bench him. Time to let those committed play and bring him on as an afterthought if we need him

I woulldn't let him start a single game. His choice

 ;D

Should do the opposite, play him in every single second of every single game, unless his form falls off a cliff.

Get yer moneys worth!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23397 on: Today at 10:50:24 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:45:08 pm
;D

Should do the opposite, play him in every single second of every single game, unless his form falls off a cliff.

Get yer moneys worth!

This also seems a good plan mate :)

But

We need to replace him. If we can get the replacements scoring then that benefiits us and them

We can use him to bail us out if needed
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23398 on: Today at 10:53:11 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:50:24 pm
This also seems a good plan mate :)

But

We need to replace him. If we can get the replacements scoring then that benefiits us and them

We can use him to bail us out if needed

they probably have in mind the plan going forward without him season after.

Way I look at it, we make the most of his time here (form permitting of course).

Its not like its going to be a shock that he leaves, there is a lot of planning time. 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23399 on: Today at 10:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:53:11 pm
they probably have in mind the plan going forward without him season after.

Way I look at it, we make the most of his time here (form permitting of course).

Its not like its going to be a shock that he leaves, there is a lot of planning time. 

Yeah see what you're saying

I got a lot of grief when Gerrard was nearly off to Chelsea and then retired

Our players are great and have done amazing, but the club is what I support

Compared to LFC, Gerrard and Salah are just useful servants

The club is what matters. As I said before. The king is dead. Long live the king
