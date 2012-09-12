The only reasons we would sell a players are:

- they are surplus to requirements

- they want to leave

- we get such an outrageous offer that it's impossible to ignore



We are not going to sell players because we "don't want to lose them on a free". This is even more the case for first choice players.l



Mane would likely still be here if he wanted to stay but he didn't so we have sold him.



A players value to the side for the duration of his contract is something that's taken into account. We are basically getting Mo on the cheap for the last 2 years of his contract so we have saved on big resigning fees and increased wages. Any fee we get this summer would be reduced by loyalty bonuses and other fees.



sounds logical and makes sense - however there is a strategy at the club to not over pay players in the last few years of their contracts - even if they are world class like Sadio Mane and now maybe Salah - either way still a risky business. And there is always the chance of trophies, playing with the best and winning things, but money and agents power/greed also play a role. It also is risky that allows quality like Sadio to go on the cheap and also maybe Salah on a free - which is crazy business for some club. Although there is still 13 months for things to changeI think Salah was close to signing before the latest Barca tapping up. I think Saido was also tapped up by Bayern.I just hope that Liverpool and Salah get off to a flyer next month and start the season at the top of their game and the new signings do the busineessI just hope whatever Salah does it does not bring about to much a drop off of our attacking prowess on the field. I do believe that we can go again and bed in the new players, and maybe have the football gods shine on us again this season.