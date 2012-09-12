« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 580 581 582 583 584 [585]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2149839 times)

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,205
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23360 on: Today at 02:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:13:29 am
Just my view, it's looking obvious that Salah is looking to go on a free next summer. Appears no change in stance from either part. Think Salah will start the season well, and as January approaches and the multiple approaches happen, he will get distracted thinking of which move is best for him.

If we could get £75m I'd sell and look to get in some form of replacement, won't be anything like as good or get Salahs numbers, but he'll have to be replaced next summer anyway

If you keep him, we have to get replacements for him Firmino and the supposed move for Bellingham, no chance of that in the same window. So replacing him allows us to plan. But the power is all with Salah and his knobhead agent though, so we're powerless
OR
if he is thinking of next season being his last with us, he'll "do a Suarez" and go out with a bang!
Racking those goals and assists up in a whirlwind of a season to propel us to the PL and deep into all cups..

(we just now need a "Stevie G" to give him a similar rocket up the arse..)
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,598
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23361 on: Today at 02:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 02:27:40 pm
OR
if he is thinking of next season being his last with us, he'll "do a Suarez" and go out with a bang!
Racking those goals and assists up in a whirlwind of a season to propel us to the PL and deep into all cups..

(we just now need a "Stevie G" to give him a similar rocket up the arse..)

Maybe he is, maybe he isn't, his agent will be on to him every day to sort out the destination as soon as they start coming in, and it will (in my opinion) distract him - The days of rockets up arses are long gone - and making him Suarez stay till he got his Barca move, is wildly different, Suarez signed a contract so at least we got a decent fee. That's not the same here

He and his agent have all the power now - It would have been sorted over a year ago if it was going to be sorted

The thing that has disappointed me most are the interviews that it's not all about the money, when it quite clearly is money and image rights most likely - So again personally don't want to hear anything from Salah over the contract again this season. Sign or say nowt. He's not signing, so I'm happy for him to say nowt, get his head down and score as many as he can
« Last Edit: Today at 02:41:07 pm by Tiz Lad »
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,135
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23362 on: Today at 02:51:03 pm »
The only reasons we would sell a players are:
- they are surplus to requirements
- they want to leave
- we get such an outrageous offer that it's impossible to ignore

We are not going to sell players because we "don't want to lose them on a free". This is even more the case for first choice players.l

Mane would likely still be here if he wanted to stay but he didn't so we have sold him.

A players value to the side for the duration of his contract is something  that's taken into account. We are basically getting Mo on the cheap for the last 2 years of his contract so we have saved on big resigning fees and increased wages. Any fee we get this summer would be reduced by loyalty bonuses and other fees.

Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23363 on: Today at 03:39:42 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 02:51:03 pm
The only reasons we would sell a players are:
- they are surplus to requirements
- they want to leave
- we get such an outrageous offer that it's impossible to ignore

We are not going to sell players because we "don't want to lose them on a free". This is even more the case for first choice players.l

Mane would likely still be here if he wanted to stay but he didn't so we have sold him.

A players value to the side for the duration of his contract is something  that's taken into account. We are basically getting Mo on the cheap for the last 2 years of his contract so we have saved on big resigning fees and increased wages. Any fee we get this summer would be reduced by loyalty bonuses and other fees.

sounds logical and makes sense - however  there is a strategy at the club to not over pay players in the last few years of their contracts - even if they are world class like Sadio Mane and now maybe Salah - either way still a risky business. And there is always the chance of trophies, playing with the best and winning things, but money and agents power/greed also play a role. It also is risky that allows quality like Sadio to go on the cheap and also maybe Salah on a free - which is crazy business for some club. Although there is still 13 months for things to change

I think Salah was close to signing before the latest Barca tapping up. I think Saido was also tapped up by Bayern.

I just hope that Liverpool and Salah get off to a flyer next month and start the season at the top of their game and the new signings do the busineess

I just hope whatever Salah does it does not bring about to much a drop off of our attacking prowess on the field.  I do believe that we can go again and bed in the new players, and maybe have the football gods shine on us again this season.
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23364 on: Today at 03:42:30 pm »
He's much more valuable to us playing this year out and then leaving on a free than any reduced fee we might get for him with one season left on his deal. We will already have to integrate in our system another new forward in Nunez, bringing in Mo's replacement already this summer could cause a lot of disruption.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,135
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23365 on: Today at 03:53:57 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 03:39:42 pm
sounds logical and makes sense - however  there is a strategy at the club to not over pay players in the last few years of their contracts - even if they are world class like Sadio Mane and now maybe Salah - either way still a risky business.
It's always been the case, we've been quick to continually tie players down to new contracts. The problem now is that you have the likes of Utd and the Oil states paying insane wages, and when our players want the same it starts to go beyond what the club can afford.

There's still every chance that a deal will be done, let's see how it plays out.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23366 on: Today at 03:56:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:20:02 pm
Even before Salah stated he was staying, for a while we have had press stories saying that there was no chance of us selling him this summer.

That only works if you assume that when Salah said I will definitely be here next season in that interview, that it was also news to the club.  Trying to sell him when he's stated he doesnt want to go isnt great for harmony.
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23367 on: Today at 04:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 03:42:30 pm
He's much more valuable to us playing this year out and then leaving on a free than any reduced fee we might get for him with one season left on his deal. We will already have to integrate in our system another new forward in Nunez, bringing in Mo's replacement already this summer could cause a lot of disruption.

I think this is key.. Not only replace Salah and  integrate Nunez,, but also replace all the goals from Mane , Origi and Minamino 

and make decisions on Firmino and Keita
Logged

Offline FLRed67

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23368 on: Today at 05:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on June 25, 2022, 11:25:58 pm
So other players will benefit if the player that lead the PL in assists leaves the club?  Interesting.

What exactly is the niche role that Salah occupies?  Because last time I checked Salahs numbers are not based on him being serviced by others, or the team playing to service his needs, he is part of a team and he is a key player in making this team tick.  Salah runs, tracks back, closes down, makes runs off the ball to create space, and plays passes for the benefit of his teammates, yet people still make out like he is Ronaldo at United who demands that the team is built around his strengths.

If anyone seriously thinks that Salah wouldnt thrive in a Guardiola City team, or at Bayern, Barca, PSG,  etc then they are delusional.

In 2020/ 21 this team was a mess, but Salah was one of the few constant bright points.  Look at the goals of the season list on the Liverpool YouTube channel and it is basically Salah x 7 and an Alisson header.  Salahs performances that season were arguably the biggest reason that we were able to actually play the CL at all last year.

Salah has put up numbers in the PL that put him right up there with Henry, Shearer, Kane, and Aguero.  If people want to diminish those numbers and claim that they are all down to Klopp then go ahead, but it doesnt mean that you are right.

If you were to ask me if I would rather have Klopp or Salah then it is obviously Klopp 100% of the time, but we dont need to denigrate our players to celebrate Klopp.

2020/21 season? We made the CL because of the winning run in the last month. Bobby, Sadio and Ali scored the winning goals. Thiago was finally fit and took control of the midfield.

Between Christmas 2020 and Spring 2021 we won about 2 league matches. Virgil, Thiago, Jota were missing. With Fab and Hendo randomly assigned to play in defence.

Salah played in all of those games in that period. He was as useful as a potted plant.

Oh, and in Guardiolas team, Salah would be instructed to get to bye-line and cut the ball back. Or he would be dropped.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:48:18 pm by FLRed67 »
Logged

Online blamski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • its weird, isn't it?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23369 on: Today at 06:31:43 pm »
here's something I don't get. a player wants to get paid more than the current club is prepared to pay. he's prepared to play out the last year of his contract and then leave on a free after that season finishes. the player proclaims all sorts of love and respect for club, coach and team mates, but is still happy that the club gets no return on his value. ok, the player has scored a bazillion goals and has been a major part of the club's recent success, but in pure monetary terms he's a valuable player, and will cost a shit load of money to replace.

what is stopping such a player signing a three year contract (for example), with an extra 25 grand a week as a thank you very much (otherwise known as what i earn in a year), and with the understanding that he can still move on after this season, knowing that the club will get financial return?

Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,566
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23370 on: Today at 06:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 03:42:30 pm
He's much more valuable to us playing this year out and then leaving on a free than any reduced fee we might get for him with one season left on his deal. We will already have to integrate in our system another new forward in Nunez, bringing in Mo's replacement already this summer could cause a lot of disruption.
I suppose it depends if the club can swallow the loss of a transfer fee. If we want Bellingham and we have to replace Salah next summer that won't be cheap.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,383
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23371 on: Today at 07:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:53:02 pm
I suppose it depends if the club can swallow the loss of a transfer fee. If we want Bellingham and we have to replace Salah next summer that won't be cheap.
True, but if you consider that a loan fees for much lesser players can be in the 5m range, is losing 50m on Salah really a driver? I do agree with you though, it's a tough decision and I don't know what I should hope for. But the club comes first.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,146
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23372 on: Today at 07:21:22 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:11:08 pm
True, but if you consider that a loan fees for much lesser players can be in the 5m range, is losing 50m on Salah really a driver? I do agree with you though, it's a tough decision and I don't know what I should hope for. But the club comes first.

Its likely going to cost us £40 or £50 million in 2023/24 if he stays, what with the pay rise and signing on bonus, so we won't be losing out anyway will we?. With Nunez having to bed in, then I'd much rather keep Mo on what he is earning now, get the season out of him and then wave bye bye and welcome our new player(s)
Logged
Scouse not English

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,383
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23373 on: Today at 07:23:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:21:22 pm
Its likely going to cost us £40 or £50 million in 2023/24 if he stays, what with the pay rise and signing on bonus, so we won't be losing out anyway will we?. With Nunez having to bed in, then I'd much rather keep Mo on what he is earning now, get the season out of him and then wave bye bye and welcome our new player(s)
I tend to agree with you on this. Except if the ability to bring in Bellingham is affected (not knowing anything about the club finances).
« Last Edit: Today at 07:28:14 pm by farawayred »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,024
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23374 on: Today at 07:26:15 pm »
Quote from: blamski on Today at 06:31:43 pm
here's something I don't get. a player wants to get paid more than the current club is prepared to pay. he's prepared to play out the last year of his contract and then leave on a free after that season finishes. the player proclaims all sorts of love and respect for club, coach and team mates, but is still happy that the club gets no return on his value. ok, the player has scored a bazillion goals and has been a major part of the club's recent success, but in pure monetary terms he's a valuable player, and will cost a shit load of money to replace.

what is stopping such a player signing a three year contract (for example), with an extra 25 grand a week as a thank you very much (otherwise known as what i earn in a year), and with the understanding that he can still move on after this season, knowing that the club will get financial return?

Because the latter could limit a player's options if clubs have to agree a fee with Liverpool.  It also could mean a lower signing fee from their future club.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,146
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23375 on: Today at 07:34:45 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:23:22 pm
I tend to agree with you on this. Except if the ability to bring in Bellingham is affected (not knowing anything about the club finances).

With the way its gone financially under FSG, I'm not worried about the money, as I think we can afford the fee, it's only if he demands ridiculous wages that the deal won't happen. I'm pretty convinced in my own head that we've already sounded him out and we know where he will be in 2023.

Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 07:26:15 pm
Because the latter could limit a player's options if clubs have to agree a fee with Liverpool.  It also could mean a lower signing fee from their future club.

With the money this generation are on, it's not like they need the money, so if they really loved the club etc etc. However, with that deal that Mbappe got, then the agents especially will be wanting their slice of that nice fat signing on fee, so no-one is going to sign a new contract to help the clubs out.
Logged
Scouse not English
Pages: 1 ... 580 581 582 583 584 [585]   Go Up
« previous next »
 