here's something I don't get. a player wants to get paid more than the current club is prepared to pay. he's prepared to play out the last year of his contract and then leave on a free after that season finishes. the player proclaims all sorts of love and respect for club, coach and team mates, but is still happy that the club gets no return on his value. ok, the player has scored a bazillion goals and has been a major part of the club's recent success, but in pure monetary terms he's a valuable player, and will cost a shit load of money to replace.
what is stopping such a player signing a three year contract (for example), with an extra 25 grand a week as a thank you very much (otherwise known as what i earn in a year), and with the understanding that he can still move on after this season, knowing that the club will get financial return?