Think he leaves next summer on a free for a massive payday - fair play to him. Dont think we will see him leave this summer unless theres another lined up and i think thats ok. 6 months of Salah playing for his big payday is the best player in the world, as we saw in the first half of last season. When he finds his deal, you just have to sideline him - fell off a cliff in terms of performance as the contact talks last season reached a wall. I dont think it was the disappointment of Afcon or fatigue that saw that drop in performance but underlying frustration on however those contract talks went. Again, fair enough - I dont think we should be paying him the oil money, even though hes up there with the best players to have played for the club. But he should also be allowed to go and get his payday, hes delivered more than enough for this club - I would happily see him go into beast mode again to win his next big contract, wherever it is, and enjoy watching that next 6 months. Its the following period, when hes sorted his next club and wants to make sure hes not jeopardising that move that i think will need to be handled. Hopefully Nunez, Dias, Jota have already more than filled the void by then. Also hoping for a Firmino resurgence and Carvalho wildcard (and Elliott in the mix too).



More than enough for us to look forward to next season even with this. Couldnt give a shit if he leaves personally, itll happen eventually either way. End of an era, given Manes left, and hes likely next, but theres enough to look forward to. As long as the goals, the top class football and most importantly, the wins, keep coming, were having a great time supporting the club and team. Well be here looking for the Reds to give us the great times and well sing our hearts out on the way - couldnt give much of a shit on whos actually playing, as long as theyre doing their job. All the players come and go, when Salah goes, like Mane, can only wish them the very best given their achievements here.