Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

JackWard33

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23320 on: Yesterday at 10:54:05 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:46:45 pm
Klopp created a niche role for Salah that maximized his talent.

Don't kid yourself that Salah is going to hit similar numbers without the whole team playing for him. That is what happened at Liverpool.

If Mo leaves then we will adjust and other players will benefit.

What niche role?!
Wide forward in a 433 . Revolutionary stuff
Linudden

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23321 on: Yesterday at 11:11:13 pm
Torres signed a 6-year contract when he first arrived at Liverpool. It was later restructured with a higher weekly wage after one year but it remained due for 2013.

Both Messi and Ronaldo signed six-year deals around 2009. I'm pretty sure that Casillas did a 10-year deal at some point.

Mascherano was also negotiating for six years' extension back in early 2010 before talks broke down amid the financial crisis.

So it's not like six-year deals are rocket science inventions of the 2020s if anyone believed that.
Dr Stu-Pid

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23322 on: Yesterday at 11:25:58 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:46:45 pm
Klopp created a niche role for Salah that maximized his talent.

Don't kid yourself that Salah is going to hit similar numbers without the whole team playing for him. That is what happened at Liverpool.

If Mo leaves then we will adjust and other players will benefit.

So other players will benefit if the player that lead the PL in assists leaves the club?  Interesting.

What exactly is the niche role that Salah occupies?  Because last time I checked Salahs numbers are not based on him being serviced by others, or the team playing to service his needs, he is part of a team and he is a key player in making this team tick.  Salah runs, tracks back, closes down, makes runs off the ball to create space, and plays passes for the benefit of his teammates, yet people still make out like he is Ronaldo at United who demands that the team is built around his strengths.

If anyone seriously thinks that Salah wouldnt thrive in a Guardiola City team, or at Bayern, Barca, PSG,  etc then they are delusional.

In 2020/ 21 this team was a mess, but Salah was one of the few constant bright points.  Look at the goals of the season list on the Liverpool YouTube channel and it is basically Salah x 7 and an Alisson header.  Salahs performances that season were arguably the biggest reason that we were able to actually play the CL at all last year.

Salah has put up numbers in the PL that put him right up there with Henry, Shearer, Kane, and Aguero.  If people want to diminish those numbers and claim that they are all down to Klopp then go ahead, but it doesnt mean that you are right.

If you were to ask me if I would rather have Klopp or Salah then it is obviously Klopp 100% of the time, but we dont need to denigrate our players to celebrate Klopp.
Linudden

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23323 on: Yesterday at 11:37:56 pm
There's no doubt that Salah is a world-class player and would be sorely missed. The question is obviously whether he can replicate the levels of his previous performances in his 30s. I tend to believe he can.

What is also true though is that he's not the best Liverpool player. That is none other than Virgil van Dijk and has been ever since he first sat foot on the pitch. It's not a coincidence that the team cratered when he hurt his knee during the 'echo stadium' season. I still find it a joke that he didn't get handed a successive player of the year award in 2020 because he was just as good as when he got robbed of the Ballon d'Or. He was basically the Eifel tower disguised as a defender those two seasons. It doesn't diminish Salah and his incredible talents, it's just that one of the best defenders in the history of the game is on the same team.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23324 on: Today at 12:12:56 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:54:05 pm
What niche role?!
Wide forward in a 433 . Revolutionary stuff

I think it's more complicated than that. He wasn't playing only as wide forward when Bobby was on the pitch. Most of the time he transformed into #9 and was freed from defensive duties.

He won't hit those numbers at other clubs that's for sure but he won't hit with us either anymore. His role has changed more to traditional winger after we signed Diaz and moved Mane to #9. Now we have Nunez as #9 and Salah's role will remain the same.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23325 on: Today at 12:20:10 am
Every time this thread comes to top I hope it's with news he's extended contract.

Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23326 on: Today at 12:32:09 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:12:56 am
I think it's more complicated than that. He wasn't playing only as wide forward when Bobby was on the pitch. Most of the time he transformed into #9 and was freed from defensive duties.

He won't hit those numbers at other clubs that's for sure but he won't hit with us either anymore. His role has changed more to traditional winger after we signed Diaz and moved Mane to #9. Now we have Nunez as #9 and Salah's role will remain the same.

He would get goals anywhere, like Mbappe Benzema Haaland Lewandowski get goals in the other leagues too, any assertion of him not scoring loads of goals elsewhere is just naive.
farawayred

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23327 on: Today at 12:38:52 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:26:53 pm
I think we lose a lot by losing Salah but are you saying we drop to 4th without him? So Salah is keeping us ahead of Chelsea and Spurs?
No, I'm not saying we drop to fourth, nothing to do with a place in the table, but a level. I consider City and ourselves to be in a league of our own at the moment, Chelsea being the best of the rest last season. Spurs, Arsenal and United would have some way to go, but they may reach that level this coming season. That's where I expect us to be without Salah, in the mix with that bunch with a slight edge over most because we have a really good squad.
farawayred

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23328 on: Today at 12:44:51 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:46:45 pm
Klopp created a niche role for Salah that maximized his talent.

Don't kid yourself that Salah is going to hit similar numbers without the whole team playing for him. That is what happened at Liverpool.

If Mo leaves then we will adjust and other players will benefit.
This, and I've said that myself in the past, is so true that I couldn't believe that Salah didn't sign a new contract. There a only a handful of teams that can afford him and in none of them he will be the focus of attack as he is here. He can go elsewhere and win more trophies, but we suit his talents to the tee, no one else.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23329 on: Today at 02:24:21 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:26:53 pm
I think we lose a lot by losing Salah but are you saying we drop to 4th without him? So Salah is keeping us ahead of Chelsea and Spurs?

We actually did pretty fantastic whilst Mane and Salah were at AFCON. During that period we closed the gap with City, which was quite surprising for many who thought we will fall off the cliff.
Nick110581

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23330 on: Today at 01:01:06 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:20:10 am
Every time this thread comes to top I hope it's with news he's extended contract.



Zero chance of that.

He would have signed ages ago if he was going too.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23331 on: Today at 01:06:35 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on June 23, 2022, 09:37:36 am
Should we be making more of an attempt to sell him then?

The discussion I got into was how fine we were with the situation. I am sure before Salah said anything we had stories saying we wouldn't sell him this summer. If that is the case, then the club are just going to have to get on with it and not get bothered by Klopp being asked about it constantly (which  to be fair I am sure they are).

I just dont know how you can conclude we are fine with it. Its an assumption based on no evidence.
killer-heels

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23332 on: Today at 01:36:11 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:46:45 pm
Klopp created a niche role for Salah that maximized his talent.

Don't kid yourself that Salah is going to hit similar numbers without the whole team playing for him. That is what happened at Liverpool.

If Mo leaves then we will adjust and other players will benefit.

I dont care what he does elsewhere, i care about what we do to replace his goals.

Feel like people are underestimating the probable loss of two world class forwards.
SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23333 on: Today at 02:18:55 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:36:11 pm
I dont care what he does elsewhere, i care about what we do to replace his goals.

Feel like people are underestimating the probable loss of two world class forwards.
we lost them during AFCON and managed to do OK.
Crosby Nick

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23334 on: Today at 02:29:53 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:18:55 pm
we lost them during AFCON and managed to do OK.

A month (with 3 easy-ish league games) is a bit different permanently.

Id rather he left on a free next summer than for a feee now. At least in a year youve had a season for Nunez to bed in and another year if Diaz too.

If we did lose Mané and Salah I think realistically we would have to lower expectations for the season a bit and aim to rebuild for the following season.
SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23335 on: Today at 02:42:24 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:29:53 pm
A month (with 3 easy-ish league games) is a bit different permanently.

Id rather he left on a free next summer than for a feee now. At least in a year youve had a season for Nunez to bed in and another year if Diaz too.

If we did lose Mané and Salah I think realistically we would have to lower expectations for the season a bit and aim to rebuild for the following season.

of course, but it shows that the squad and coaches can adjust,  and we have more options now.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23336 on: Today at 03:48:06 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:01:06 pm
Zero chance of that.

He would have signed ages ago if he was going too.
Trying to be optimistic ;D Everything does point to him leaving on a free.

Whilst our transfer dealings have been excellent. I'd rather we kept a world class talent.
ScubaSteve

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23337 on: Today at 03:51:49 pm
99% certain hell go on a free transfer next season. Can he just make an announcement of his intentions and end all this speculation. Its gonna get boring very quickly once the season starts. The media will talk about it EVERY game we play. If he goes, good luck and we move on
The G in Gerrard

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23338 on: Today at 04:02:25 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:51:49 pm
99% certain hell go on a free transfer next season. Can he just make an announcement of his intentions and end all this speculation. Its gonna get boring very quickly once the season starts. The media will talk about it EVERY game we play. If he goes, good luck and we move on
Announcing it anytime before or during season will just lead to some on this thread posting weekly about him not giving 100% etc etc. It'd be a bad idea.
killer-heels

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23339 on: Today at 04:06:06 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:51:49 pm
99% certain hell go on a free transfer next season. Can he just make an announcement of his intentions and end all this speculation. Its gonna get boring very quickly once the season starts. The media will talk about it EVERY game we play. If he goes, good luck and we move on

No way, who knows how the Anfield crowd would react? Klopp would also still get questioned.
rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23340 on: Today at 04:12:56 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:06:06 pm
No way, who knows how the Anfield crowd would react? Klopp would also still get questioned.

We knew Keegan was leaving at the start of his last season, Rush had been sold to Juve and spent 12 months on loan with us first and neither got anything I remember in terms of abuse from the crowd and I cannot see Mo getting treated any differently by the crowd. Twats on twitter will give him shit, but that's to be expected from that cesspit.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:29:53 pm
A month (with 3 easy-ish league games) is a bit different permanently.

Id rather he left on a free next summer than for a feee now. At least in a year youve had a season for Nunez to bed in and another year if Diaz too.

If we did lose Mané and Salah I think realistically we would have to lower expectations for the season a bit and aim to rebuild for the following season.

My feelings too. We were always going to have to replace them and likely within a short period of time, and like you, I'd much prefer to do it over the 12 month period rather than both together. Klopp and his team probably already have Mo's replacement sorted anyway for 12 months from now.
killer-heels

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23341 on: Today at 04:22:11 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:12:56 pm
We knew Keegan was leaving at the start of his last season, Rush had been sold to Juve and spent 12 months on loan with us first and neither got anything I remember in terms of abuse from the crowd and I cannot see Mo getting treated any differently by the crowd. Twats on twitter will give him shit, but that's to be expected from that cesspit.

My feelings too. We were always going to have to replace them and likely within a short period of time, and like you, I'd much prefer to do it over the 12 month period rather than both together. Klopp and his team probably already have Mo's replacement sorted anyway for 12 months from now.

That was a long time ago. Again, not sure how it all plays out, rather we just get on with it and Klopp, Salah and the club deal with it as normal.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23342 on: Today at 04:34:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:12:56 pm

I'd much prefer to do it over the 12 month period rather than both together. Klopp and his team probably already have Mo's replacement sorted anyway for 12 months from now.

Does an extra 12 months in time make it easier to replace him than having a very theoretical 50m in cash?

Maybe but Im not convinced.
rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23343 on: Today at 05:02:15 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:22:11 pm
That was a long time ago. Again, not sure how it all plays out, rather we just get on with it and Klopp, Salah and the club deal with it as normal.

It was but the match going crowd hasn't changed that much, thousands of supporters going then are still going now.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:34:25 pm
Does an extra 12 months in time make it easier to replace him than having a very theoretical 50m in cash?

Maybe but Im not convinced.

No, but I'd rather have 12 months of Mo than £50 million.

He'll possibly earn us that £50 million anyway in shirt sale income and prize money during next season. According the FIFA authorised Euromericas Marketing Agency, there were 816,000 Salah shirts sold in 2021. We get 20% of each sale from Nike, so at £15 a shirt, that's just over £12 million from shirt sales alone. We ended up with just under £90 million in CL prize money last season, over £100 million in total with TV money etc, so his being here could be worth £40 million if his goals get us all the way to the final (I assuming we'd be good enough to get out of the group without Mo in the team).
nerdster4

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23344 on: Today at 06:46:22 pm
Trying to replace Salah and mane in the same window and bed in two forwards into a starting 11 is a huge risk . A gradual transition over 12 months makes a lot of sense . Its interesting because apart from an unavailable Mbappe there arent a lot of players in his Position I can see coming in and replacing his  numbers but then when we signed him his numbers were an utter surprise . Maybe someone will explode onto the scene next season . I have a lot of time for jarod Bowen for example but he is not close and its very different carrying Liverpool type expectations on your shoulders
Al 666

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23345 on: Today at 07:20:43 pm
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 11:25:58 pm
So other players will benefit if the player that lead the PL in assists leaves the club?  Interesting.

What exactly is the niche role that Salah occupies?  Because last time I checked Salahs numbers are not based on him being serviced by others, or the team playing to service his needs, he is part of a team and he is a key player in making this team tick.  Salah runs, tracks back, closes down, makes runs off the ball to create space, and plays passes for the benefit of his teammates, yet people still make out like he is Ronaldo at United who demands that the team is built around his strengths.

Klopp created a lop side three with Salah as our highest player. He was given far less defensive responsibilities and crucially we played with a false 9 whose job was to drag the opposition centre backs up the pitch to create space for Salah. That meant Salah could drift inside and get shots off with his left foot.

One of our main attacking patterns of play has been to isolate Salah one v one on the edge of the opposition area.

Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 11:25:58 pm

If anyone seriously thinks that Salah wouldnt thrive in a Guardiola City team, or at Bayern, Barca, PSG,  etc then they are delusional.

In 2020/ 21 this team was a mess, but Salah was one of the few constant bright points.  Look at the goals of the season list on the Liverpool YouTube channel and it is basically Salah x 7 and an Alisson header.  Salahs performances that season were arguably the biggest reason that we were able to actually play the CL at all last year.

Salah has put up numbers in the PL that put him right up there with Henry, Shearer, Kane, and Aguero.  If people want to diminish those numbers and claim that they are all down to Klopp then go ahead, but it doesnt mean that you are right.

If you were to ask me if I would rather have Klopp or Salah then it is obviously Klopp 100% of the time, but we dont need to denigrate our players to celebrate Klopp.

City use their wide players in a totally different way. Their full backs sit deeper and narrower than ours and it is the responsibility of the wide players to create the width, get to the byeline and pull the ball back for onrushing midfield players. So unless Salah was played as a central striker then he is getting nowhere near the number of goals he has scored at Liverpool.

With Bobby injured and Diaz coming in to the side we have become less reliant on Salah and predictably the goals started to dry up because our build up play became more varied. 
Nick110581

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23346 on: Today at 07:24:38 pm
To be honest, you would surely sell him at this stage.
BazC

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23347 on: Today at 07:51:49 pm
Think he leaves next summer on a free for a massive payday - fair play to him. Dont think we will see him leave this summer unless theres another lined up and i think thats ok. 6 months of Salah playing for his big payday is the best player in the world, as we saw in the first half of last season. When he finds his deal, you just have to sideline him - fell off a cliff in terms of performance as the contact talks last season reached a wall. I dont think it was the disappointment of Afcon or fatigue that saw that drop in performance but underlying frustration on however those contract talks went. Again, fair enough - I dont think we should be paying him the oil money, even though hes up there with the best players to have played for the club. But he should also be allowed to go and get his payday, hes delivered more than enough for this club - I would happily see him go into beast mode again to win his next big contract, wherever it is, and enjoy watching that next 6 months. Its the following period, when hes sorted his next club and wants to make sure hes not jeopardising that move that i think will need to be handled. Hopefully Nunez, Dias, Jota have already more than filled the void by then. Also hoping for a Firmino resurgence and Carvalho wildcard (and Elliott in the mix too).

More than enough for us to look forward to next season even with this. Couldnt give a shit if he leaves personally, itll happen eventually either way. End of an era, given Manes left, and hes likely next, but theres enough to look forward to. As long as the goals, the top class football and most importantly, the wins, keep coming, were having a great time supporting the club and team. Well be here looking for the Reds to give us the great times and well sing our hearts out on the way - couldnt give much of a shit on whos actually playing, as long as theyre doing their job. All the players come and go, when Salah goes, like Mane, can only wish them the very best given their achievements here.
killer-heels

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23348 on: Today at 08:39:37 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:24:38 pm
To be honest, you would surely sell him at this stage.

No thanks.

Do people not want to win the league?
killer-heels

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23349 on: Today at 08:41:31 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:06:35 pm
I just dont know how you can conclude we are fine with it. Its an assumption based on no evidence.

Well then we have a problem because we will have a player that Klopp doesnt want to lose and him getting questioned all the time about it. If the club are not fine with that, then they need to sign him up or make more of an effort to sell.
