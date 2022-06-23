« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2146239 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23320 on: Yesterday at 10:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:46:45 pm
Klopp created a niche role for Salah that maximized his talent.

Don't kid yourself that Salah is going to hit similar numbers without the whole team playing for him. That is what happened at Liverpool.

If Mo leaves then we will adjust and other players will benefit.

What niche role?!
Wide forward in a 433 . Revolutionary stuff
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23321 on: Yesterday at 11:11:13 pm »
Torres signed a 6-year contract when he first arrived at Liverpool. It was later restructured with a higher weekly wage after one year but it remained due for 2013.

Both Messi and Ronaldo signed six-year deals around 2009. I'm pretty sure that Casillas did a 10-year deal at some point.

Mascherano was also negotiating for six years' extension back in early 2010 before talks broke down amid the financial crisis.

So it's not like six-year deals are rocket science inventions of the 2020s if anyone believed that.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23322 on: Yesterday at 11:25:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:46:45 pm
Klopp created a niche role for Salah that maximized his talent.

Don't kid yourself that Salah is going to hit similar numbers without the whole team playing for him. That is what happened at Liverpool.

If Mo leaves then we will adjust and other players will benefit.

So other players will benefit if the player that lead the PL in assists leaves the club?  Interesting.

What exactly is the niche role that Salah occupies?  Because last time I checked Salahs numbers are not based on him being serviced by others, or the team playing to service his needs, he is part of a team and he is a key player in making this team tick.  Salah runs, tracks back, closes down, makes runs off the ball to create space, and plays passes for the benefit of his teammates, yet people still make out like he is Ronaldo at United who demands that the team is built around his strengths.

If anyone seriously thinks that Salah wouldnt thrive in a Guardiola City team, or at Bayern, Barca, PSG,  etc then they are delusional.

In 2020/ 21 this team was a mess, but Salah was one of the few constant bright points.  Look at the goals of the season list on the Liverpool YouTube channel and it is basically Salah x 7 and an Alisson header.  Salahs performances that season were arguably the biggest reason that we were able to actually play the CL at all last year.

Salah has put up numbers in the PL that put him right up there with Henry, Shearer, Kane, and Aguero.  If people want to diminish those numbers and claim that they are all down to Klopp then go ahead, but it doesnt mean that you are right.

If you were to ask me if I would rather have Klopp or Salah then it is obviously Klopp 100% of the time, but we dont need to denigrate our players to celebrate Klopp.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23323 on: Yesterday at 11:37:56 pm »
There's no doubt that Salah is a world-class player and would be sorely missed. The question is obviously whether he can replicate the levels of his previous performances in his 30s. I tend to believe he can.

What is also true though is that he's not the best Liverpool player. That is none other than Virgil van Dijk and has been ever since he first sat foot on the pitch. It's not a coincidence that the team cratered when he hurt his knee during the 'echo stadium' season. I still find it a joke that he didn't get handed a successive player of the year award in 2020 because he was just as good as when he got robbed of the Ballon d'Or. He was basically the Eifel tower disguised as a defender those two seasons. It doesn't diminish Salah and his incredible talents, it's just that one of the best defenders in the history of the game is on the same team.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23324 on: Today at 12:12:56 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:54:05 pm
What niche role?!
Wide forward in a 433 . Revolutionary stuff

I think it's more complicated than that. He wasn't playing only as wide forward when Bobby was on the pitch. Most of the time he transformed into #9 and was freed from defensive duties.

He won't hit those numbers at other clubs that's for sure but he won't hit with us either anymore. His role has changed more to traditional winger after we signed Diaz and moved Mane to #9. Now we have Nunez as #9 and Salah's role will remain the same.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23325 on: Today at 12:20:10 am »
Every time this thread comes to top I hope it's with news he's extended contract.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23326 on: Today at 12:32:09 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:12:56 am
I think it's more complicated than that. He wasn't playing only as wide forward when Bobby was on the pitch. Most of the time he transformed into #9 and was freed from defensive duties.

He won't hit those numbers at other clubs that's for sure but he won't hit with us either anymore. His role has changed more to traditional winger after we signed Diaz and moved Mane to #9. Now we have Nunez as #9 and Salah's role will remain the same.

He would get goals anywhere, like Mbappe Benzema Haaland Lewandowski get goals in the other leagues too, any assertion of him not scoring loads of goals elsewhere is just naive.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23327 on: Today at 12:38:52 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:26:53 pm
I think we lose a lot by losing Salah but are you saying we drop to 4th without him? So Salah is keeping us ahead of Chelsea and Spurs?
No, I'm not saying we drop to fourth, nothing to do with a place in the table, but a level. I consider City and ourselves to be in a league of our own at the moment, Chelsea being the best of the rest last season. Spurs, Arsenal and United would have some way to go, but they may reach that level this coming season. That's where I expect us to be without Salah, in the mix with that bunch with a slight edge over most because we have a really good squad.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23328 on: Today at 12:44:51 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:46:45 pm
Klopp created a niche role for Salah that maximized his talent.

Don't kid yourself that Salah is going to hit similar numbers without the whole team playing for him. That is what happened at Liverpool.

If Mo leaves then we will adjust and other players will benefit.
This, and I've said that myself in the past, is so true that I couldn't believe that Salah didn't sign a new contract. There a only a handful of teams that can afford him and in none of them he will be the focus of attack as he is here. He can go elsewhere and win more trophies, but we suit his talents to the tee, no one else.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23329 on: Today at 02:24:21 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:26:53 pm
I think we lose a lot by losing Salah but are you saying we drop to 4th without him? So Salah is keeping us ahead of Chelsea and Spurs?

We actually did pretty fantastic whilst Mane and Salah were at AFCON. During that period we closed the gap with City, which was quite surprising for many who thought we will fall off the cliff.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23330 on: Today at 01:01:06 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:20:10 am
Every time this thread comes to top I hope it's with news he's extended contract.



Zero chance of that.

He would have signed ages ago if he was going too.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23331 on: Today at 01:06:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on June 23, 2022, 09:37:36 am
Should we be making more of an attempt to sell him then?

The discussion I got into was how fine we were with the situation. I am sure before Salah said anything we had stories saying we wouldn't sell him this summer. If that is the case, then the club are just going to have to get on with it and not get bothered by Klopp being asked about it constantly (which  to be fair I am sure they are).

I just dont know how you can conclude we are fine with it. Its an assumption based on no evidence.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23332 on: Today at 01:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:46:45 pm
Klopp created a niche role for Salah that maximized his talent.

Don't kid yourself that Salah is going to hit similar numbers without the whole team playing for him. That is what happened at Liverpool.

If Mo leaves then we will adjust and other players will benefit.

I dont care what he does elsewhere, i care about what we do to replace his goals.

Feel like people are underestimating the probable loss of two world class forwards.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23333 on: Today at 02:18:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:36:11 pm
I dont care what he does elsewhere, i care about what we do to replace his goals.

Feel like people are underestimating the probable loss of two world class forwards.
we lost them during AFCON and managed to do OK.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23334 on: Today at 02:29:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:18:55 pm
we lost them during AFCON and managed to do OK.

A month (with 3 easy-ish league games) is a bit different permanently.

Id rather he left on a free next summer than for a feee now. At least in a year youve had a season for Nunez to bed in and another year if Diaz too.

If we did lose Mané and Salah I think realistically we would have to lower expectations for the season a bit and aim to rebuild for the following season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23335 on: Today at 02:42:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:29:53 pm
A month (with 3 easy-ish league games) is a bit different permanently.

Id rather he left on a free next summer than for a feee now. At least in a year youve had a season for Nunez to bed in and another year if Diaz too.

If we did lose Mané and Salah I think realistically we would have to lower expectations for the season a bit and aim to rebuild for the following season.

of course, but it shows that the squad and coaches can adjust,  and we have more options now.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23336 on: Today at 03:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:01:06 pm
Zero chance of that.

He would have signed ages ago if he was going too.
Trying to be optimistic ;D Everything does point to him leaving on a free.

Whilst our transfer dealings have been excellent. I'd rather we kept a world class talent.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23337 on: Today at 03:51:49 pm »
99% certain hell go on a free transfer next season. Can he just make an announcement of his intentions and end all this speculation. Its gonna get boring very quickly once the season starts. The media will talk about it EVERY game we play. If he goes, good luck and we move on
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23338 on: Today at 04:02:25 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:51:49 pm
99% certain hell go on a free transfer next season. Can he just make an announcement of his intentions and end all this speculation. Its gonna get boring very quickly once the season starts. The media will talk about it EVERY game we play. If he goes, good luck and we move on
Announcing it anytime before or during season will just lead to some on this thread posting weekly about him not giving 100% etc etc. It'd be a bad idea.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23339 on: Today at 04:06:06 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:51:49 pm
99% certain hell go on a free transfer next season. Can he just make an announcement of his intentions and end all this speculation. Its gonna get boring very quickly once the season starts. The media will talk about it EVERY game we play. If he goes, good luck and we move on

No way, who knows how the Anfield crowd would react? Klopp would also still get questioned.
