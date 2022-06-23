Klopp created a niche role for Salah that maximized his talent.



Don't kid yourself that Salah is going to hit similar numbers without the whole team playing for him. That is what happened at Liverpool.



If Mo leaves then we will adjust and other players will benefit.



So other players will benefit if the player that lead the PL in assists leaves the club? Interesting.What exactly is the niche role that Salah occupies? Because last time I checked Salahs numbers are not based on him being serviced by others, or the team playing to service his needs, he is part of a team and he is a key player in making this team tick. Salah runs, tracks back, closes down, makes runs off the ball to create space, and plays passes for the benefit of his teammates, yet people still make out like he is Ronaldo at United who demands that the team is built around his strengths.If anyone seriously thinks that Salah wouldnt thrive in a Guardiola City team, or at Bayern, Barca, PSG, etc then they are delusional.In 2020/ 21 this team was a mess, but Salah was one of the few constant bright points. Look at the goals of the season list on the Liverpool YouTube channel and it is basically Salah x 7 and an Alisson header. Salahs performances that season were arguably the biggest reason that we were able to actually play the CL at all last year.Salah has put up numbers in the PL that put him right up there with Henry, Shearer, Kane, and Aguero. If people want to diminish those numbers and claim that they are all down to Klopp then go ahead, but it doesnt mean that you are right.If you were to ask me if I would rather have Klopp or Salah then it is obviously Klopp 100% of the time, but we dont need to denigrate our players to celebrate Klopp.