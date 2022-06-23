FSG have had fans anxious numerous moments in the history of their ownership, because of the fact that they were doing things differently by trying to bring high level quantitative methods and other more basic types of corporate managerial competence to football. Most of those occasions, they ended up winning praise for their excellent management.
Why havent they earned the benefit of the doubt of so many fans? Who knows what the recruitment, coaches and scouts have worked out that leads them to hold onto Salah for another year rather than cashing in? It wouldnt suprise me if, a few years down the line, Barnay Ronay and co. will write eulogies about Liverpools mastery of squad transitioning and contract negotiations with senior players, while some academic at Loughborough university or somewhere will add it to their module on managing major generational transition at organisations. And then everyone will try to copy us.
Thats not to say that the situation with Salah is actually just a product of Liverpools genius and will be proven to be the case, as I dont actually know, but it is to point out that our fans have been wrong sufficiently many times in relation to club decisions on squad management and recruitment in the FSG era that they should suspend judgement until matters play out.
But if we are here on Rawk to share our laymans opinions, then I, for one, think it would be crazy to allow both Mane and Salah to leave in one summer: that seems like too much change and loss of continuity in the dressing room etcetera.