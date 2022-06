Salah to Newcastle might not be a possibility so soon, but I don't think it is an impossible scenario as some here think it is. And this has nothing to do with Newcastle, but because of the Saudi ownership, who have significant political and economic influence in Egypt. Whether or not they can influence Salah right away, but I am sure they must be in his agent's ear, who seems a quite the douchebag. I wouldn't be surprised if Salah ends up at Newcastle in future. It would be quite the coup in Arab world.