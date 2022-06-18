If you are working outside your home country. Spain for example and you get an offer to do the same job at Paris for much more money you won't accept it ? especially since you only got 4 or 5 years before retiring? maybe you won't but most people will. You are not going to hell you are going to a similar working environment and even if it didn't work out you will get your money.



Also if its PSG who are after him it's not about salary alone. They will offer him a contract at Bein , his family members will get job contracts, shares at companies , properties and all sort of things you can't imagine. That's how countries funded clubs work.





Anyhow we don't even know what his demands are. Let's wait and see what happens.





If we're going to use the real world on wages and jobs, in what world does an employee say their leaving if they dont get a payrise (twice anybodys at the company) and then stay for another year.The minute a company and other employees knew you were going, the whole dynamic would change.I fully expect the dynamic to change for Salah (If his average performances continue)Will the fans be as patient, we have the best fans in the world but will they have the same loyalty as before.People saying he could earn more money elsewhere, it's not apples for apples. You may do a job in your local village next to family and friends and your offered double the money to move thousands of miles away.You would have to way up the value of the other things, you wouldt demand you village employer meet the wages (knowing they won't pay)You can keep saying it's just business, but not for me it isn't.There's no financial reward for us it's all emotional, bollocks to all the "it's a contract crap" (I'm pissed)