Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2130268 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23160 on: Today at 12:06:55 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 05:37:46 am
I reckon he will be off to PSG next summer when they lose Messi. Hell go on a free after giving us another twenty plus goal season next year.

If we do move to a 4231 set up next year with him wide right it will be interesting to see how he adapts to having to do more work defensively in that wide position. At present he gets away with it a bit as he is our out ball for the counter attack in the 433 and he can stay high, but in the new set up with only 2 central midfielders there will be more onus on the wide players to cover the full backs defensively. A move to that set up would be another sign for me that we are preparing for the post Salah era as because the 4231 set up doesnt get the best out of him if he plays in the wide areas.


For our and his sake I hope he does not have a serious dip in form next year. In a way we are partly covered for that now (unlike a couple of years ago) but he isn't. That's the risk he takes, that no-one wants him that badly and he ends up taking a wage cut and joining Fiorentina or someone like that.


Owen ran his contract down and lost his pace around the same time, he never regained his status really.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23161 on: Today at 12:18:42 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:06:55 am

For our and his sake I hope he does not have a serious dip in form next year. In a way we are partly covered for that now (unlike a couple of years ago) but he isn't. That's the risk he takes, that no-one wants him that badly and he ends up taking a wage cut and joining Fiorentina or someone like that.


Owen ran his contract down and lost his pace around the same time, he never regained his status really.

It would take some turnaround for Salah to end up at Fiorentina. As it stands, he is probably the most productive attacker in Europe.

Owen lost his pace but that was after series of hamstring injuries wasnt it?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23162 on: Today at 08:25:18 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:18:42 am
It would take some turnaround for Salah to end up at Fiorentina. As it stands, he is probably the most productive attacker in Europe.

Owen lost his pace but that was after series of hamstring injuries wasnt it?

Yeah it was the hamstring that did for Owen. He got another one not long after he put his England career first and went to Newcastle rather than stand his ground with Real Madrid and force a move back to us.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23163 on: Today at 08:59:41 am »


Are we going to watch him over the season and maybe offer him an extension based on how he performs (say 3 years at £400k/week) or do you think he`ll just run down his contract and go for an even bigger financial package elsewhere?

Would him going to another EPL rival (or even Newcastle) spoil his LFC legacy?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23164 on: Today at 09:07:39 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:59:41 am

Are we going to watch him over the season and maybe offer him an extension based on how he performs (say 3 years at £400k/week) or do you think he`ll just run down his contract and go for an even bigger financial package elsewhere?

Would him going to another EPL rival (or even Newcastle) spoil his LFC legacy?

Him and his agent have stated they're open to joining another PL club already. Think they're pulling out all the stops here, but I'm starting to think that Mo is in the theatrics because he really does want to stay. Otherwise, I don't think the club are adverse to letting players go for a fee, or for that matter, on a free.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23165 on: Today at 09:10:09 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:59:41 am
Would him going to another EPL rival  spoil his LFC legacy?

If he moved to City he'd destroy his LFC legacy in one fell swoop...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23166 on: Today at 10:13:46 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on June 18, 2022, 09:00:42 pm
Disrespecting the boss and his authority it's still football related.

Wanting more money to play football is still football related.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23167 on: Today at 10:16:31 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 07:03:11 am

If I were manager (And thankfully I'm not :) ) then as soon as ANY player said they are off or considering it then they would never play again.

If a player doesn't commit and doesn't want to stay then they should be history


Which is fucking stupid.

Players sign contracts to play for their clubs for a specified number of years, not for their whole career.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23168 on: Today at 10:19:14 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 07:03:11 am
True.

If I were manager (And thankfully I'm not :) ) then as soon as ANY player said they are off or considering it then they would never play again.

If a player doesn't commit and doesn't want to stay then they should be history

I'd let a player go on a free rather than have them sitting there fucking us over

Its a bonkers debate and probably one that needs parking, because there's absolutely no chance that Mo is being 'dropped' if he doesn't sign a new contract....unless his form drops incredibly low. Sakho is irrelevant, he was crap and I suspect one who was well on his way regardless. If the same thing happened at this summers training camp with Virg I'd wager that he wouldn't be bombed off on loan to Palace.

Can and Wijnaldum were both played right up until their contracts expired (I think Can had a back injury though so who knows.....), we're not suddenly going to take a stand against our best player because he won't sign a new contract (if he doesn't) and frankly it'd send a shocking message to others who we might be interested in.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23169 on: Today at 10:34:57 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:10:09 am
If he moved to City he'd destroy his LFC legacy in one fell swoop...

Same as going to the Saudis
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23170 on: Today at 11:52:21 am »
There's not a singular chance he goes to Newcastle. The idea of it is just laughable. There's no guarantee they even finish in the top 10 this year. City I could see but even that's unlikely IMO.

A lot of it depends on next season though. If he has a proper dip it probably means a couple interested might look elsewhere. There's PSG, Juve and the Spanish clubs who I'd say all stand a chance. Even Chelsea might.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23171 on: Today at 01:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:29:07 am
If you are working outside your home country. Spain for example and you get an offer to do the same job at Paris for much more money you won't accept it ? especially since you only got 4 or 5 years before retiring? maybe you won't but most people will. You are not going to hell you are going to a similar working environment and even if it didn't work out you will get your money.

Also if its PSG who are after him it's not about salary alone. They will offer him a contract at Bein , his family members will get job contracts, shares at companies , properties and all sort of things you can't imagine. That's how countries funded clubs work.


Anyhow we don't even know what his demands are. Let's wait and see what happens.

If we're going to use the real world on wages and jobs, in what world does an employee say their leaving if they dont get a payrise (twice anybodys at the company) and then stay for another year.
The minute a company and other employees knew you were going, the whole dynamic would change.
I fully expect the dynamic to change for Salah (If his average performances continue)
Will the fans be as patient, we have the best fans in the world but will they have the same loyalty as before.

People saying he could earn more money elsewhere, it's not apples for apples. You may do a job in your local village next to family and friends and your offered double the money to move thousands of miles away.
You would have to way up the value of  the other things, you wouldt demand you village employer meet the wages (knowing they won't pay)
You can keep saying it's just business, but not for me it isn't.

There's no financial reward for us it's all emotional, bollocks to all the "it's a contract crap" (I'm pissed)

 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23172 on: Today at 01:09:35 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:06:55 am

For our and his sake I hope he does not have a serious dip in form next year. In a way we are partly covered for that now (unlike a couple of years ago) but he isn't. That's the risk he takes, that no-one wants him that badly and he ends up taking a wage cut and joining Fiorentina or someone like that.


Owen ran his contract down and lost his pace around the same time, he never regained his status really.

Even if Salah had a season in which he only scored like 5 goals there would still be plenty of big clubs out there willing to take him on a free and pay him a fortune thinking it was just a one off bad season. Hed have to be poor for 2 or 3 seasons before his options became limited I think.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23173 on: Today at 01:10:44 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:52:21 am
There's not a singular chance he goes to Newcastle. The idea of it is just laughable. There's no guarantee they even finish in the top 10 this year. City I could see but even that's unlikely IMO.

A lot of it depends on next season though. If he has a proper dip it probably means a couple interested might look elsewhere. There's PSG, Juve and the Spanish clubs who I'd say all stand a chance. Even Chelsea might.

I did wonder about Chelsea, returning to the club that originally rejected him. Whether they can afford him now is a different matter the old guard are being cleared out of the club now.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23174 on: Today at 01:22:28 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:52:21 am
There's not a singular chance he goes to Newcastle. The idea of it is just laughable. There's no guarantee they even finish in the top 10 this year. City I could see but even that's unlikely IMO.

A lot of it depends on next season though. If he has a proper dip it probably means a couple interested might look elsewhere. There's PSG, Juve and the Spanish clubs who I'd say all stand a chance. Even Chelsea might.

I think it's clear that clubs interested in sportswashing will pay him massive amounts of money. I'm not sure why Newcastle will have no chance, they're liable to put up massive amounts of money if they don't manage to sign any big stars this summer. I am willing to wager too that his agent has probably already made contact with them, or the likes of PSG / City.

Again, I think the theatrics indicates to me that he really does want to stay, but we are probably not budging from the wage structure. I think his contract talks will come down to the wire.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23175 on: Today at 01:25:00 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:52:21 am
There's not a singular chance he goes to Newcastle. The idea of it is just laughable. There's no guarantee they even finish in the top 10 this year. City I could see but even that's unlikely IMO.

A lot of it depends on next season though. If he has a proper dip it probably means a couple interested might look elsewhere. There's PSG, Juve and the Spanish clubs who I'd say all stand a chance. Even Chelsea might.

I wouldn't be surprised if Saudi challenged for the top 4 spots to be honest. Chelsea are no guarantees for it. Arsenal, Spurs and United aren't either.

Only Liverpool and City got more points than them in the second half of the season. They had 2 more than Spurs, 4 more than Arsenal, 5 more than Chelsea and 14 more than United.

If they did get top 4 next season, there's no reason whatsoever Salah wouldn't join them. 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23176 on: Today at 01:26:48 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:52:21 am
There's not a singular chance he goes to Newcastle. The idea of it is just laughable. There's no guarantee they even finish in the top 10 this year. City I could see but even that's unlikely IMO.

A lot of it depends on next season though. If he has a proper dip it probably means a couple interested might look elsewhere. There's PSG, Juve and the Spanish clubs who I'd say all stand a chance. Even Chelsea might.

not really that laughable.

A lot can happen in a year, and 3 more windows. Newcastle got their shit together 2nd half of last season. We know they can spend what they want, and if they sign well, then they absolutely can and should be pushing for Europe this season.  I would think there more chance of that as them fininshing out of the top 10.

Would Salah go there though, not sure, But its not a decision that needs making now, but never discount it IF money is his major motivation, and if are in Europe, and will obviously continue to strengthen, then why not.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23177 on: Today at 01:38:10 pm »
The main risk for him with no contract signed is obviously a big injury.
