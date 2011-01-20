« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

marios_moustache

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 05:02:15 pm
Klopp won't bench anyone for non-football reasons. If he notices that Salah isn't giving his 100% on the pitch because he doesn't want to get injured and risk his next transfer/contract then I'm sure he won't play

Emre Can is a great example of this......Jurgen trusted him on the pitch till the end and Emre gave 100%
Black Bull Nova

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Mo will be 31 next June, it would cost LFC an extra £10.5m to meet his wage demand next season if he signed an extension. I doubt it would be worth it for an extension less than 3 years. In that case LFC would require an extra £32m and have a player who's resale value at age 33 would be slim (total wage cost would be £64m)


He won't sign unless we stump up the £64m and he'd likely command a greater wage (and/or signing on fee) if he was out of contract next year.


Bottom line is we can't really win, we either spend £64m and get 3 years of Mo (which he' s well worth but it would break the wage structure and may cost more as a result) or spend £10.5 and get one year. In neither case are we likely to get a fee I don't think and going on Mane's fee it would not be much more than that if he wanted away now.


We sort of know where we stand then, for Mo it's a risk, serious injury or loss of form and he's cost himself a fortune.


Let's just hope we get the best year of his later years as he plays for a contract elsewhere.
duvva

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
I like the signing of Nunez for the potential impact on Mo. Although Sadio, Jota, Bobby could all be considered goal scorers theres no doubt Mo is seen as our main goal scorer. Think Nunez is now. That could take a bit of pressure off Mo from that point of view, and could make him even more effective within the team, without massively impacting his goal threat.

Im excited to see how this works
Number 7

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
I dont think he will sign and I havent thought he will sign for quite a while. I think hell happily run down the contract rather than compromise. And Im not having a pop at him for that. If he feels he isnt getting what he thinks hes worth then thats fair. The club has shown many times they will not pay anyone, who in the last year of their contract, feel they are worth far more that what the club values them at. Someone will pay him what he wants, it just wont be us.
Passmaster Molby

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
I reckon he will be off to PSG next summer when they lose Messi. Hell go on a free after giving us another twenty plus goal season next year.

If we do move to a 4231 set up next year with him wide right it will be interesting to see how he adapts to having to do more work defensively in that wide position. At present he gets away with it a bit as he is our out ball for the counter attack in the 433 and he can stay high, but in the new set up with only 2 central midfielders there will be more onus on the wide players to cover the full backs defensively. A move to that set up would be another sign for me that we are preparing for the post Salah era as because the 4231 set up doesnt get the best out of him if he plays in the wide areas.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
As long as he moves to another league I'd have no issues with it
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 03:49:56 pm
Literally every club gets into situations like this, other than completely shunning the player there's nothing that can be done if they choose to run their contract down.

True.

If I were manager (And thankfully I'm not :) ) then as soon as ANY player said they are off or considering it then they would never play again.

If a player doesn't commit and doesn't want to stay then they should be history

I'd let a player go on a free rather than have them sitting there fucking us over
Schmidt

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:03:11 am
True.

If I were manager (And thankfully I'm not :) ) then as soon as ANY player said they are off or considering it then they would never play again.

If a player doesn't commit and doesn't want to stay then they should be history

I'd let a player go on a free rather than have them sitting there fucking us over

But if you immediately bench a player who wants to leave you end up with other clubs lowballing you for that player because they know you're not going to get anything out of them the following season. What if Mane told Klopp he wants to leave as early as last summer? We would've missed out on some great performances from him and potentially some silverware for no real reason.

You also then discourage players from being honest with the manager and admitting they want to move on until the summer arrives, at which point you then have less time to look at replacements and may have to tear previous plans up.

There's just no real benefit to burning bridges with players.
rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:03:11 am
True.

If I were manager (And thankfully I'm not :) ) then as soon as ANY player said they are off or considering it then they would never play again.

If a player doesn't commit and doesn't want to stay then they should be history

I'd let a player go on a free rather than have them sitting there fucking us over

Like I said yesterday though, Keegan Rush, Suarez, Mané all knew they were leaving and still gave us everything. Can has also been brought up, as has Gini. What you do, which is what Klopp is doing, is plan for life without the player and utilise them while here. A big part of this is the types of men we sign, we don't sign players like Hazard or Pogba who down tools when they aren't happy, we sign mentality monsters.

Salah will try to end his time here with another PL winners medal, another CL winner medal, a golden Boot and a Balon Dor. If he doesn't he'll get fined and thrown out of the squad.

I have 100% faith that Mo will give us everything he has next season, before he packs his bags and fucks off.
William Regal

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
I don't think there's any chance he signs a contract now, he obviously feels his own self worth is beyond being the top earner at Liverpool football club.

I have a problem with this kind of stance in general (and not just with Salah) when a player (more likely his agent) feels he deserves to shatter a clubs wage structure, a player feels he deserves to be paid so much more than the rest of his team mates with the risk that it will not only create disharmony in the dressing room but it will also limit a clubs ability to spend in the transfer market to improve the side you play in.

I back the club all day in this circumstance, we're not the biggest wage payers in the market but we are good payers, if being the highest paid player in our entire history and being absolutely adored by our fanbase is not enough, playing in a team that fits you like hand in glove then let that player go and get the money he craves at the risk he may not fit in somewhere like a coutinho or a Sanchez, or a lukaku.

Ultimately let it be Klopps decision on whether he allows Salah to run the contract down and leave us for nothing.
Felch Aid

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
I can only assume the club's contract is performance related bonuses and we rarely deviate from that.

He might go Abu Dhabi FC but not a lot we can do about it.

Only concern I really have is whether Bobby and Salah both leave in 12 months.
rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 09:05:48 am
I don't think there's any chance he signs a contract now, he obviously feels his own self worth is beyond being the top earner at Liverpool football club.

I have a problem with this kind of stance in general (and not just with Salah) when a player (more likely his agent) feels he deserves to shatter a clubs wage structure, a player feels he deserves to be paid so much more than the rest of his team mates with the risk that it will not only create disharmony in the dressing room but it will also limit a clubs ability to spend in the transfer market to improve the side you play in.

I back the club all day in this circumstance, we're not the biggest wage payers in the market but we are good payers, if being the highest paid player in our entire history and being absolutely adored by our fanbase is not enough, playing in a team that fits you like hand in glove then let that player go and get the money he craves at the risk he may not fit in somewhere like a coutinho or a Sanchez, or a lukaku.

Ultimately let it be Klopps decision on whether he allows Salah to run the contract down and leave us for nothing.

Pretty much my thoughts too.

Luckily I'm of an age where I don't idolise players (I love Jurgen though) and I pretty much take a the club comes first stance. If, with bonuses, a player is pulling £1.5 million a month plus huge personal sponsorship deals and that's not enough, then fuck off. Supporters are going to have to dig very very deep next season to go to games and pay the Subscription fees that pay their huge wages, about time they fucking gave something back.
Ocean Red

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Unless Salah lowers his wage demands, it looks like there will be only one outcome that he leaves on a free next summer but he will never get everything that he has here at another club. Is these wage demands really worth throwing that all away he has to ask himself, but I do fear the worst next summer as things currently stand. But I do believe he will give us his all next season though.
RK7

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Salah won't even get close to the numbers he's achieving with us at another club, he's playing in a team that gets the best out of him and takes away some of the defensive responsibilities, imagine him chasing Robbo back all game, he'd be expected to do that at certain clubs, seen it before with other players that were given the right platform here but not elsewhere...  Torres, Coutinho... money isn't every thing.

He should be taken off penalties next year too if he's off, let someone else pick up the bonus and the acclaim.
Egyptian36

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 09:05:48 am
I don't think there's any chance he signs a contract now, he obviously feels his own self worth is beyond being the top earner at Liverpool football club.

I have a problem with this kind of stance in general (and not just with Salah) when a player (more likely his agent) feels he deserves to shatter a clubs wage structure, a player feels he deserves to be paid so much more than the rest of his team mates with the risk that it will not only create disharmony in the dressing room but it will also limit a clubs ability to spend in the transfer market to improve the side you play in.

I back the club all day in this circumstance, we're not the biggest wage payers in the market but we are good payers, if being the highest paid player in our entire history and being absolutely adored by our fanbase is not enough, playing in a team that fits you like hand in glove then let that player go and get the money he craves at the risk he may not fit in somewhere like a coutinho or a Sanchez, or a lukaku.

Ultimately let it be Klopps decision on whether he allows Salah to run the contract down and leave us for nothing.

If you are working outside your home country. Spain for example and you get an offer to do the same job at Paris for much more money you won't accept it ? especially since you only got 4 or 5 years before retiring? maybe you won't but most people will. You are not going to hell you are going to a similar working environment and even if it didn't work out you will get your money.

Also if its PSG who are after him it's not about salary alone. They will offer him a contract at Bein , his family members will get job contracts, shares at companies , properties and all sort of things you can't imagine. That's how countries funded clubs work.


Anyhow we don't even know what his demands are. Let's wait and see what happens.
jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Ocean Red on Today at 09:30:25 am
Unless Salah lowers his wage demands, it looks like there will be only one outcome that he leaves on a free next summer but he will never get everything that he has here at another club. Is these wage demands really worth throwing that all away he has to ask himself, but I do fear the worst next summer as things currently stand. But I do believe he will give us his all next season though.

What everyone has to remember is agents dont make their money by keeping players at the same club. It will be the same here, will Mo regret this? Only time will tell. Like Sadio, maybe he will end up somewhere where the title is pretty much guaranteed. Either way, he will play like the machine he is and maybe we can take another title of the back of it.
rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 10:29:07 am
If you are working outside your home country. Spain for example and you get an offer to do the same job at Paris for much more money you won't accept it ? especially since you only got 4 or 5 years before retiring? maybe you won't but most people will. You are not going to hell you are going to a similar working environment and even if it didn't work out you will get your money.

Also if its PSG who are after him it's not about salary alone. They will offer him a contract at Bein , his family members will get job contracts, shares at companies , properties and all sort of things you can't imagine. That's how countries funded clubs work.


Anyhow we don't even know what his demands are. Let's wait and see what happens.


You cannot look at this from a real world scenario though. The average wage in the UK is £24,600 per year, so most of us would move, as we already ahve to work until we are 67. Based on his reported wage and a 5 day week, Salah earns twice that amount PER DAY. With bonuses, he earns around £21 million a year in wages alone, his personal sponsorship deals bring in millions, its not like he's going to have to open a restaurant to manage after his playing days are over.

When you are earning more money than you can spend, then chasing even more is just repulsive.

Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:31:45 am
What everyone has to remember is agents dont make their money by keeping players at the same club. It will be the same here, will Mo regret this? Only time will tell. Like Sadio, maybe he will end up somewhere where the title is pretty much guaranteed. Either way, he will play like the machine he is and maybe we can take another title of the back of it.

Again, another example of greedy people being greedy. It's killing the game
jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
The game was killed off years ago Rob, its why only certain teams can challenge for titles now, and why others feel the need to sell out to horrible states to compete. The money angle is horrendous with both agents and players taking everything they can. But as long as the same governing bodies exist nothing will change.
ac

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 09:05:48 am
I don't think there's any chance he signs a contract now, he obviously feels his own self worth is beyond being the top earner at Liverpool football club.

I have a problem with this kind of stance in general (and not just with Salah) when a player (more likely his agent) feels he deserves to shatter a clubs wage structure, a player feels he deserves to be paid so much more than the rest of his team mates with the risk that it will not only create disharmony in the dressing room but it will also limit a clubs ability to spend in the transfer market to improve the side you play in.

I back the club all day in this circumstance, we're not the biggest wage payers in the market but we are good payers, if being the highest paid player in our entire history and being absolutely adored by our fanbase is not enough, playing in a team that fits you like hand in glove then let that player go and get the money he craves at the risk he may not fit in somewhere like a coutinho or a Sanchez, or a lukaku.

Ultimately let it be Klopps decision on whether he allows Salah to run the contract down and leave us for nothing.

Agree with this. I've finally accepted that Salah is off. You have to back the club here. As long as Salah doesn't go to City I'm fine with him leaving on a free next season. Can't begrudge him for wanting top dollar but it does seem a bit short sighted as the way we play is tailor made for him. It will be fascinating to see how the team evolves past Salah - I can see us getting a more workman like inside right like Bowen and a more attack minded right sided number 8 in the form of some like Bellingham.
Egyptian36

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:36:48 am
You cannot look at this from a real world scenario though. The average wage in the UK is £24,600 per year, so most of us would move, as we already ahve to work until we are 67. Based on his reported wage and a 5 day week, Salah earns twice that amount PER DAY. With bonuses, he earns around £21 million a year in wages alone, his personal sponsorship deals bring in millions, its not like he's going to have to open a restaurant to manage after his playing days are over.

When you are earning more money than you can spend, then chasing even more is just repulsive.

Again, another example of greedy people being greedy. It's killing the game

In real world the more rich you are the more money you would want. That's human beings nature.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Just have a terrible feeling he'll end up at Abu Dhabi FC next season. He's a huge star all around the world but especially in that region and i'd see it as a status symbol and ultimate sport washing signing for them. Would i be annoyed, sure but less annoyed than when Torres left for Chelsea funnily enough. I was more innocent back then and i know now 99.99% of footballers just care about money and have no morals to be honest.

It is what it is, in many way's the game is rotten to it's core.
willss

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 09:05:48 am
I have a problem with this kind of stance in general (and not just with Salah) when a player (more likely his agent) feels he deserves to shatter a clubs wage structure, a player feels he deserves to be paid so much more than the rest of his team mates with the risk that it will not only create disharmony in the dressing room but it will also limit a clubs ability to spend in the transfer market to improve the side you play in.

This is something I 100% agree with.  I truly think that Salah's demands for more money come from a good place (ie charitable donations rather than pure ego) but the above is what stops me from agreeing with Salah. 
Ocean Red

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:31:45 am
What everyone has to remember is agents dont make their money by keeping players at the same club. It will be the same here, will Mo regret this? Only time will tell. Like Sadio, maybe he will end up somewhere where the title is pretty much guaranteed. Either way, he will play like the machine he is and maybe we can take another title of the back of it.

I know about that with agents. But they are employed by the player. The player has the final say, not the agent. Its down to Salah at the end of the day.
jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 09:09:06 am
I can only assume the club's contract is performance related bonuses and we rarely deviate from that.

He might go Abu Dhabi FC but not a lot we can do about it.

Only concern I really have is whether Bobby and Salah both leave in 12 months.

Why would he go there when Haarland is already there? That would make no sense at all. I would say if he stayed in the PL it would perhaps be Chelsea.
xbugawugax

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:13:37 pm
Why would he go there when Haarland is already there? That would make no sense at all. I would say if he stayed in the PL it would perhaps be Chelsea.


$$$ of course

kind of what mane is doing now. he have already won almost all he could have here. time to look forward to filling up the coffers for his retirement.
newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
I think Newcastle and/or PSG would be the two main attractions.

jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 12:21:29 pm

$$$ of course

kind of what mane is doing now. he have already won almost all he could have here. time to look forward to filling up the coffers for his retirement.

He would not work well with Guardiola, that would be a massive mistake on so many levels.
Sangria

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:29:56 pm
He would not work well with Guardiola, that would be a massive mistake on so many levels.

At this stage, I'm not sure he cares all that much how well a prospective move will work, as long as he gets his reward.
Chakan

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:13:37 pm
Why would he go there when Haarland is already there? That would make no sense at all. I would say if he stayed in the PL it would perhaps be Chelsea.

Halaands a striker who plays through the middle no? Salah would naturally slide in on the right his usual position. Plus you know all the fucking money??
JP!

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Gonna be honest, can't be arsed with this any more. There's the deal, if you don't want it, fuck off. The club is bigger than an individual.  I'm not keen on him seeing out the last year and going on a free, but if that's what we've decided we're doing, fair enough.

If he was to go to City next year then it basically shits on pretty much anything he's ever said about this club, he'd just be another mercenary.  The club moves on without everyone, and barely anyone has left for better things, so good luck to him either way.  That agent of his is an absolute shithouse and I'll be glad when the sideshow is over.
rocco

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:20:26 pm
Gonna be honest, can't be arsed with this any more. There's the deal, if you don't want it, fuck off. The club is bigger than an individual.  I'm not keen on him seeing out the last year and going on a free, but if that's what we've decided we're doing, fair enough.

If he was to go to City next year then it basically shits on pretty much anything he's ever said about this club, he'd just be another mercenary.  The club moves on without everyone, and barely anyone has left for better things, so good luck to him either way.  That agent of his is an absolute shithouse and I'll be glad when the sideshow is over.

Agree not keen on him seeing out his contract and walking for free and then possibly going to city would be gutting
jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:09:32 pm
Halaands a striker who plays through the middle no? Salah would naturally slide in on the right his usual position. Plus you know all the fucking money??

Still wouldn't work for me, Guardiola is a completely different type of manager and I don't see any way it would be successful.
killer-heels

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:42:29 pm
Still wouldn't work for me, Guardiola is a completely different type of manager and I don't see any way it would be successful.

If they go for him and give him the sort of contract he wants then he will go to City. I dont actually think City will offer him the wages he wants so doubt he will be going there.
rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 10:49:21 am
In real world the more rich you are the more money you would want. That's human beings nature.

Which in a nutshell it what is wrong with the human race
Chakan

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:42:29 pm
Still wouldn't work for me, Guardiola is a completely different type of manager and I don't see any way it would be successful.

A middle striker and right winger doesn't work? Fair enough if that's your opinion.
rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:42:29 pm
Still wouldn't work for me, Guardiola is a completely different type of manager and I don't see any way it would be successful.

Mo "just play the ball into space and I'll run onto it"

Ped "no, you must make 500 passes first"
rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:42:28 am
The game was killed off years ago Rob, its why only certain teams can challenge for titles now, and why others feel the need to sell out to horrible states to compete. The money angle is horrendous with both agents and players taking everything they can. But as long as the same governing bodies exist nothing will change.

This is the double edged sword of the ESL, it was too restrictive in the guise they mooted and too damaging to football, but the advantage was the removal of UEFA.
jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:33:27 pm
Mo "just play the ball into space and I'll run onto it"

Ped "no, you must make 500 passes first"

Exactly.  :)

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:35:25 pm
This is the double edged sword of the ESL, it was too restrictive in the guise they mooted and too damaging to football, but the advantage was the removal of UEFA.

It's what you'd replace UEFA with though that's the problem.
Schmidt

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:42:29 pm
Still wouldn't work for me, Guardiola is a completely different type of manager and I don't see any way it would be successful.

It's all kind of irrelevant really, City have enough of a chip on their shoulder to buy him just to spite us, and Mo, like most footballers, will be too arrogant/unaware to think that he won't be great wherever goes.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Fuck City & fuck seeing the pricks leaking into OUR players threads.

Keep the c*nts in their own thread.
