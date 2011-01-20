Gonna be honest, can't be arsed with this any more. There's the deal, if you don't want it, fuck off. The club is bigger than an individual. I'm not keen on him seeing out the last year and going on a free, but if that's what we've decided we're doing, fair enough.
If he was to go to City next year then it basically shits on pretty much anything he's ever said about this club, he'd just be another mercenary. The club moves on without everyone, and barely anyone has left for better things, so good luck to him either way. That agent of his is an absolute shithouse and I'll be glad when the sideshow is over.