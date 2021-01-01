« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

marios_moustache

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23120 on: Yesterday at 11:39:07 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 05:02:15 pm
Klopp won't bench anyone for non-football reasons. If he notices that Salah isn't giving his 100% on the pitch because he doesn't want to get injured and risk his next transfer/contract then I'm sure he won't play

Emre Can is a great example of this......Jurgen trusted him on the pitch till the end and Emre gave 100%
Black Bull Nova

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23121 on: Today at 12:38:37 am
Mo will be 31 next June, it would cost LFC an extra £10.5m to meet his wage demand next season if he signed an extension. I doubt it would be worth it for an extension less than 3 years. In that case LFC would require an extra £32m and have a player who's resale value at age 33 would be slim (total wage cost would be £64m)


He won't sign unless we stump up the £64m and he'd likely command a greater wage (and/or signing on fee) if he was out of contract next year.


Bottom line is we can't really win, we either spend £64m and get 3 years of Mo (which he' s well worth but it would break the wage structure and may cost more as a result) or spend £10.5 and get one year. In neither case are we likely to get a fee I don't think and going on Mane's fee it would not be much more than that if he wanted away now.


We sort of know where we stand then, for Mo it's a risk, serious injury or loss of form and he's cost himself a fortune.


Let's just hope we get the best year of his later years as he plays for a contract elsewhere.
duvva

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23122 on: Today at 01:05:10 am
I like the signing of Nunez for the potential impact on Mo. Although Sadio, Jota, Bobby could all be considered goal scorers theres no doubt Mo is seen as our main goal scorer. Think Nunez is now. That could take a bit of pressure off Mo from that point of view, and could make him even more effective within the team, without massively impacting his goal threat.

Im excited to see how this works
Number 7

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #23123 on: Today at 03:41:25 am
I dont think he will sign and I havent thought he will sign for quite a while. I think hell happily run down the contract rather than compromise. And Im not having a pop at him for that. If he feels he isnt getting what he thinks hes worth then thats fair. The club has shown many times they will not pay anyone, who in the last year of their contract, feel they are worth far more that what the club values them at. Someone will pay him what he wants, it just wont be us.
