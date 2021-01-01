« previous next »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 05:02:15 pm
Klopp won't bench anyone for non-football reasons. If he notices that Salah isn't giving his 100% on the pitch because he doesn't want to get injured and risk his next transfer/contract then I'm sure he won't play

Emre Can is a great example of this......Jurgen trusted him on the pitch till the end and Emre gave 100%
Mo will be 31 next June, it would cost LFC an extra £10.5m to meet his wage demand next season if he signed an extension. I doubt it would be worth it for an extension less than 3 years. In that case LFC would require an extra £32m and have a player who's resale value at age 33 would be slim (total wage cost would be £64m)


He won't sign unless we stump up the £64m and he'd likely command a greater wage (and/or signing on fee) if he was out of contract next year.


Bottom line is we can't really win, we either spend £64m and get 3 years of Mo (which he' s well worth but it would break the wage structure and may cost more as a result) or spend £10.5 and get one year. In neither case are we likely to get a fee I don't think and going on Mane's fee it would not be much more than that if he wanted away now.


We sort of know where we stand then, for Mo it's a risk, serious injury or loss of form and he's cost himself a fortune.


Let's just hope we get the best year of his later years as he plays for a contract elsewhere.
