« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 570 571 572 573 574 [575]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2110158 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,815
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22960 on: Yesterday at 11:00:27 am »
Quote from: mickl on Yesterday at 06:20:19 am
Quote from: mickl on Yesterday at 07:57:57 pm
Some of you might like to know the interviewer, Liam Macdevitt, is a huge Red. This is his granddad here, so he had absolutely no choice, whatsoever.

One of Liams first games was Galatasary 2002. He watched the game with his shin-pads and football boots on In case he was needed during the match.

He was 8 at the time.

I remember my mates first game at Anfield, went mad in the store and came out looking like a mascot... sadly he was about 30 at the time :D
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online FLRed67

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22961 on: Yesterday at 03:22:07 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:09:47 am
The big issue you have there is that what youve said suggests no one will offer Salah what he wants . The whole no one offers you 10k stuff is entirely irrelevant when you have multiple buyers who WOULD pay that which there would be when you look at what is being paid around the current market to inferior players might I add.

Salah will get what hes asking for at another club, thats the entire point. Now thats not to say the club should just pay whatever he wants, but to suggest not taking whatever youre offered somehow equals not acting like you want to stay is not accurate

I was referring to bids for players who are running down their contracts, not Salah's wages. And specifically the argument that Hazard went for 100 million with a year left on his contract, so LFC should ask for something similar for Mane or Salah.

Point being that what Madrid paid for Hazard is irrelevant. Not because Mane or Salah are "better" or "worse" than Hazard, but because LFC can only sell for whatever someone is willing to pay, right now. Most likely that buyer, whoever it is, will not be using Hazard as a yardstick when making their bid. 

With respect to Salah's wages, his entourage is likely doing the rounds to see who will pay the wages they want; there is stuff in internet world about it. And yes, it is entirely possible they will find what they are looking for. Good luck to them.

Because, again, that is because someone out there is willing to pay it. But LFC is not. And LFC have their reasons. Which is all that matters.

Differences regarding willingness to pay is what makes markets interesting, and sometimes, the source of great opportunities. Something I am sure we will take advantage of in turning over the squad.
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,765
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22962 on: Today at 02:00:43 am »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on June  7, 2022, 07:53:48 pm
So many accountants in here! We're one of the richest clubs in the world ffs! People talk as if we're Aston Villa!

We've just got to our 4th European Final in 5 years. We come in the top 2 in the league for the 3rd time in 4 years. We've won 2 cups. We have the biggest club sponsorship deal with Nike.

We're not poor. We're not PSG or City or Chelsea or even Newcastle  :butt, but we're not poor.

We have the best player in the league wanting to paid £400k a week and we dont need to pay a penny to secure his services. He's already ours. Pay the money ffs. 

Save £100k by selling AOC who's on £120k a week and give Carvalho more game time. In fact, sell Naby too and save another £120k a week for good measure - I hardly think we'll miss his 3 goals from last year  ::)

If Alison VVD Trent Fabinho come knocking, tell them they are not worth it. Simple as. Forwards get paid the most because scoring goals is the hardest skill. Salah has won the golden boot 3 of 4 years. He's also won the award for most assists in the league in the same season. You cannot replace that success without paying extortionate amounts of money.

If we sell Mane and lose Salah on a free then our goal scoring options are practically non existent.

Jota scored 15 league goals but is currently at a run rate of 9 goals in 33 matches in 2022 in all competitions. 2 of those goals were against Cardiff and Nottingham Forrest. He's scored 1 goal in the CL campaign. He's not a dead cert.

The next highest was Bobby & Fabinho with 5.  ::) The likes of Origi, Ox, Minamino, Keita, Hendo scored 2 or 3 goals - half of them are leaving or being linked with a move away.

So who's going to score goals?

Nunez? He's going to cost £65m plus £200k a week at least - he's a more expensive option than Salah at £400k a week.
 
I think it would be an utterly ridiculous decision to let the lad go. But hey, what do I know?  :-\

Completely agree 🙏
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,554
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22963 on: Today at 02:05:24 am »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on June  7, 2022, 07:53:48 pm
So many accountants in here! We're one of the richest clubs in the world ffs! People talk as if we're Aston Villa!

We've just got to our 4th European Final in 5 years. We come in the top 2 in the league for the 3rd time in 4 years. We've won 2 cups. We have the biggest club sponsorship deal with Nike.

We're not poor. We're not PSG or City or Chelsea or even Newcastle  :butt, but we're not poor.

We have the best player in the league wanting to paid £400k a week and we dont need to pay a penny to secure his services. He's already ours. Pay the money ffs. 

Save £100k by selling AOC who's on £120k a week and give Carvalho more game time. In fact, sell Naby too and save another £120k a week for good measure - I hardly think we'll miss his 3 goals from last year  ::)

If Alison VVD Trent Fabinho come knocking, tell them they are not worth it. Simple as. Forwards get paid the most because scoring goals is the hardest skill. Salah has won the golden boot 3 of 4 years. He's also won the award for most assists in the league in the same season. You cannot replace that success without paying extortionate amounts of money.

If we sell Mane and lose Salah on a free then our goal scoring options are practically non existent.

Jota scored 15 league goals but is currently at a run rate of 9 goals in 33 matches in 2022 in all competitions. 2 of those goals were against Cardiff and Nottingham Forrest. He's scored 1 goal in the CL campaign. He's not a dead cert.

The next highest was Bobby & Fabinho with 5.  ::) The likes of Origi, Ox, Minamino, Keita, Hendo scored 2 or 3 goals - half of them are leaving or being linked with a move away.

So who's going to score goals?

Nunez? He's going to cost £65m plus £200k a week at least - he's a more expensive option than Salah at £400k a week.
 
I think it would be an utterly ridiculous decision to let the lad go. But hey, what do I know:-\

To answer your question of what do you know - "not too much" is the answer.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,153
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22964 on: Today at 05:45:31 am »
Congrats Mo
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,728
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22965 on: Today at 08:18:54 am »
Looking likely he is leaving on a free next season. So the decision becomes whether you bring in a right-sided attacker this season or next.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22966 on: Today at 09:18:41 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 03:22:07 pm
I was referring to bids for players who are running down their contracts, not Salah's wages. And specifically the argument that Hazard went for 100 million with a year left on his contract, so LFC should ask for something similar for Mane or Salah.

Point being that what Madrid paid for Hazard is irrelevant. Not because Mane or Salah are "better" or "worse" than Hazard, but because LFC can only sell for whatever someone is willing to pay, right now. Most likely that buyer, whoever it is, will not be using Hazard as a yardstick when making their bid. 

With respect to Salah's wages, his entourage is likely doing the rounds to see who will pay the wages they want; there is stuff in internet world about it. And yes, it is entirely possible they will find what they are looking for. Good luck to them.

Because, again, that is because someone out there is willing to pay it. But LFC is not. And LFC have their reasons. Which is all that matters.

Differences regarding willingness to pay is what makes markets interesting, and sometimes, the source of great opportunities. Something I am sure we will take advantage of in turning over the squad.

Then you quoted my post, to discuss something I wasn't even talking about, no idea where Hazard or even Mane came into this discussion, I was talking about Salah and only Salah and the suggestion he doesn't want to stay
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 570 571 572 573 574 [575]   Go Up
« previous next »
 