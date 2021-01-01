When someone offers you 8,000, and doesn't budge, and no one offers you 10,000, then the "market" for your car is 8.000. By definition.



Things sells for whatever the buyer is willing to pay for it. Not what the seller wants for it.



Of course, their valuations could match. Or not, in which case, the seller then has to decide whether to sell. That's when you find out if they really "want to sell".



We will soon find out what the market for Mane is. And, possibly later this summer, what the market for Salah is.





The big issue you have there is that what youve said suggests no one will offer Salah what he wants . The whole no one offers you 10k stuff is entirely irrelevant when you have multiple buyers who WOULD pay that which there would be when you look at what is being paid around the current market to inferior players might I add.Salah will get what hes asking for at another club, thats the entire point. Now thats not to say the club should just pay whatever he wants, but to suggest not taking whatever youre offered somehow equals not acting like you want to stay is not accurate