Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22920 on: Yesterday at 02:33:21 am
He loves posing shirtless, so maybe all he wants is some extra body lotions, or maybe the front face of Nivea MEN advert?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22921 on: Yesterday at 03:54:43 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on June  8, 2022, 01:30:23 pm
So you want to sell your car, you want £10,000 as thats the value of it given the current market, someone says theyll give you £8,000. You say no, thats too far below my valuation. Does this mean you dont really want to sell it then?

Of course not because thats not how negotiation for things works. I get people see players as ridiculously greedy and self centred but you wont take what youve been offered so you dont wanna stay is not really reality of negotiating a new contract

When someone offers you 8,000, and doesn't budge, and no one offers you 10,000, then the "market" for your car is 8.000. By definition.

Things sells for whatever the buyer is willing to pay for it. Not what the seller wants for it.

Of course, their valuations could match. Or not, in which case, the seller then has to decide whether to sell. That's when you find out if they really "want to sell".

We will soon find out what the market for Mane is. And, possibly later this summer, what the market for Salah is.
 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22922 on: Yesterday at 07:48:48 pm
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22923 on: Yesterday at 07:50:18 pm
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22924 on: Yesterday at 07:50:49 pm
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22925 on: Yesterday at 07:57:57 pm
Some of you might like to know the interviewer, Liam Macdevitt, is a huge Red. This is his granddad here, so he had absolutely no choice, whatsoever.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22926 on: Yesterday at 07:59:55 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:50:49 pm



 :thumbup :thumbup :thumbup


Now sign the fucking contract, Mo
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22927 on: Yesterday at 08:00:00 pm
:wellin
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22928 on: Yesterday at 08:03:31 pm
Quote from: mickl on Yesterday at 07:57:57 pm
Some of you might like to know the interviewer, Liam Macdevitt, is a huge Red. This is his granddad here, so he had absolutely no choice, whatsoever.
Hey, thats pretty cool
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22929 on: Yesterday at 08:17:14 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:50:18 pm


So he knew about this almost 3 weeks ago given the picture?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22930 on: Yesterday at 09:46:01 pm
Well done Mo, now be a good lad and sign that contract.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22931 on: Yesterday at 09:55:28 pm
Quote from: mickl on Yesterday at 07:57:57 pm
Some of you might like to know the interviewer, Liam Macdevitt, is a huge Red. This is his granddad here, so he had absolutely no choice, whatsoever.

Nice
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22932 on: Yesterday at 09:56:30 pm
Congrats Mo, now give us a Stellar season again next year, lets get number 20 wrapped up. 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22933 on: Yesterday at 10:31:07 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 09:56:30 pm
Congrats Mo, now give us a Stellar season again next year, lets get number 20 wrapped up. 
And number 7.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22934 on: Yesterday at 10:39:39 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:31:07 pm
And number 7.

and wipe that grin off your face and sign your bloody contract.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22935 on: Yesterday at 11:07:21 pm
Quote from: mickl on Yesterday at 07:57:57 pm
Some of you might like to know the interviewer, Liam Macdevitt, is a huge Red. This is his granddad here, so he had absolutely no choice, whatsoever.
good man!! :)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22936 on: Yesterday at 11:16:36 pm
The best player in the 🌎.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22937 on: Yesterday at 11:28:31 pm
Congrats Mo.  :wellin
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22938 on: Yesterday at 11:29:55 pm

'Mo Salah on winning the PFA Player of the Year award' a 2 and a half minute video:-

https://v.redd.it/8ohkvirbbn491 - or https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/v8oie8/mo_salah_on_winning_the_pfa_player_of_the_year/




Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22939 on: Today at 12:09:21 am
Quote from: mickl on Yesterday at 07:57:57 pm
Some of you might like to know the interviewer, Liam Macdevitt, is a huge Red. This is his granddad here, so he had absolutely no choice, whatsoever.

 ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22940 on: Today at 12:46:34 am
Congrats Mo, well deserved. Best player in the league.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22941 on: Today at 01:31:09 am
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:29:55 pm
'Mo Salah on winning the PFA Player of the Year award' a 2 and a half minute video:-

https://v.redd.it/8ohkvirbbn491 - or https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/v8oie8/mo_salah_on_winning_the_pfa_player_of_the_year/





Pay that man what he deserves.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22942 on: Today at 01:35:06 am
What a player.  :wellin

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22943 on: Today at 01:35:39 am
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 01:31:09 am
Pay that man what he deserves.

Are you his agent?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22944 on: Today at 02:38:05 am
Strange that the joint top golden boot is not in the PFA team of the year. A Mr. Son. Strange.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #22945 on: Today at 02:47:10 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:38:05 am
Strange that the joint top golden boot is not in the PFA team of the year. A Mr. Son. Strange.

How the fuck have Ronaldo and Rudiger made it in?!
