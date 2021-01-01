So you want to sell your car, you want £10,000 as thats the value of it given the current market, someone says theyll give you £8,000. You say no, thats too far below my valuation. Does this mean you dont really want to sell it then?



Of course not because thats not how negotiation for things works. I get people see players as ridiculously greedy and self centred but you wont take what youve been offered so you dont wanna stay is not really reality of negotiating a new contract



When someone offers you 8,000, and doesn't budge, and no one offers you 10,000, then the "market" for your car is 8.000. By definition.Things sells for whatever the buyer is willing to pay for it. Not what the seller wants for it.Of course, their valuations could match. Or not, in which case, the seller then has to decide whether to sell. That's when you find out if they really "want to sell".We will soon find out what the market for Mane is. And, possibly later this summer, what the market for Salah is.