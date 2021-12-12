« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 566 567 568 569 570 [571]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2099554 times)

Offline RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,663
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22800 on: Today at 05:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:56:17 pm
If we start the season with


Allison
Alexander-Arnold Van Dijk Konate Robertson
Keita Fabinho Thiago
Jota Firmino Diaz


Kelleher Gomez Matip Henderson Milner Jones Elliot Minimino Carvalho Tsimikas


I won't cry but I suspect it will be better than that, club comes first


the lack of goals here is alarming
Logged

Offline Waterpistol

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22801 on: Today at 06:13:45 pm »
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on Today at 12:57:33 pm
Based on his form since returning from AFCON he's not worth £400k a week. Perhaps he's peaked and teams have worked him out a little more than was the case before?

My understanding is we've made him an offer that would make him the best paid player in the history of the club. If that isn't acceptable so be it, not much more we can do.

We've arguably had his best years (same as Mane) and don't need a season of snide remarks from his agent and continual speculation. Every press conference will be dominated by Salah talk.

Sell him this summer. We've lost players before and survived.

Top scorer and assists in the PL.  ;D

He was a 10/10 keeper performance away from winning us the European cup and scoring in his second final.

His best years could be the next couple. The greats are now playing their best well into their 30s. Ronaldo, Messi, Lewandowski. He looks after himself as good as any of them and doesn't drink. There's also 5 subs now so players will get rested much more. I maintain its a ridiculous decision not to pay him 400k (parity with the best in this league, much less than PSG are paying their forwards).

If the difference between him staying or going is failure to give him the wages saved on our dead wood, then its a massive mistake.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:19:29 pm by Waterpistol »
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,310
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22802 on: Today at 06:20:51 pm »
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 06:13:45 pm
I maintain its a ridiculous decision not to pay him 400k (parity with the best in this league, much less than PSG are paying their forwards).


Paying any footballer 400k a week is insanity and I don't care what PSG are paying anyone.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Waterpistol

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22803 on: Today at 06:27:59 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 06:20:51 pm
Paying any footballer 400k a week is insanity and I don't care what PSG are paying anyone.

So was 50k a week when Roy Keane got it. Times change.

We can't run with PSG but we should be able to meet the reported Salah demand.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,668
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22804 on: Today at 06:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 06:27:59 pm
So was 50k a week when Roy Keane got it. Times change.

We can't run with PSG but we should be able to meet the reported Salah demand.

Agreed. We should just give every player whatever they want. To hell with being a well run club. I want success right now and don't care if we go bankrupt in 5 years.
I also want to disregard the fact that the way the club has been run the last decade has brought us the biggest trophies in the game.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,095
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22805 on: Today at 06:37:11 pm »
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 06:27:59 pm
So was 50k a week when Roy Keane got it. Times change.

We can't run with PSG but we should be able to meet the reported Salah demand.
Well how much have times changed the past few years? We suffered through a pandemic which hit profits and the TV money is stagnating to some extent

The only difference is our performance on the pitch boosting our money in but that relies on us using our money very well for the rest of the team. We were on the verge of a quadruple because our squad was full of quality. It's definitely not a simple decision if it affects our ability to do that, as well as obviously the precedence it sets for our other top performers.
Logged

Offline Waterpistol

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22806 on: Today at 06:37:49 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:33:17 pm
Agreed. We should just give every player whatever they want. To hell with being a well run club. I want success right now and don't care if we go bankrupt in 5 years.
I also want to disregard the fact that the way the club has been run the last decade has brought us the biggest trophies in the game.

 ;D who said give them all what they want? I think Salah has earned the right to be paid comparative to the top earners in this league. He's been the best player thats ever played in the PL imo.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,350
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22807 on: Today at 06:41:21 pm »
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 06:27:59 pm
So was 50k a week when Roy Keane got it. Times change.

We can't run with PSG but we should be able to meet the reported Salah demand.

Well we can't, so get over it.
Logged

Offline red whine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22808 on: Today at 06:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 06:27:59 pm
So was 50k a week when Roy Keane got it. Times change.

We can't run with PSG but we should be able to meet the reported Salah demand.

You give salah what he wants then Alison vvd trent fabinho etc all come knocking on the door. We have a wage structure for a reason. I would sooner Mo leave than us smash our wage structure. The financial well being of the club is paramount.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,188
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22809 on: Today at 07:26:57 pm »
I agree, we can't blow the whole structure to give him his 400k a week at this point.

But the flip side of that might be needing £60-80 million to sign a new forward next summer; somewhere along the line you have to invest.

If the next guy is Nkunku, well the price is not going to be low.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline MPowerYNWA

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22810 on: Today at 07:45:05 pm »
I wouldnt break the wage structure.

Sell him now if he doesnt want to sign.

If he feels that Liverpool all round (fans, love, klopp, fellow team mates) dont justify a 25% lower wage to elsewhere, then go.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,481
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22811 on: Today at 07:46:56 pm »
The title of this thread is annoying.
Logged

Offline Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,186
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22812 on: Today at 07:53:48 pm »
Quote from: red whine on Today at 06:51:44 pm
You give salah what he wants then Alison vvd trent fabinho etc all come knocking on the door. We have a wage structure for a reason. I would sooner Mo leave than us smash our wage structure. The financial well being of the club is paramount.

So many accountants in here! We're one of the richest clubs in the world ffs! People talk as if we're Aston Villa!

We've just got to our 4th European Final in 5 years. We come in the top 2 in the league for the 3rd time in 4 years. We've won 2 cups. We have the biggest club sponsorship deal with Nike.

We're not poor. We're not PSG or City or Chelsea or even Newcastle  :butt, but we're not poor.

We have the best player in the league wanting to paid £400k a week and we dont need to pay a penny to secure his services. He's already ours. Pay the money ffs. 

Save £100k by selling AOC who's on £120k a week and give Carvalho more game time. In fact, sell Naby too and save another £120k a week for good measure - I hardly think we'll miss his 3 goals from last year  ::)

If Alison VVD Trent Fabinho come knocking, tell them they are not worth it. Simple as. Forwards get paid the most because scoring goals is the hardest skill. Salah has won the golden boot 3 of 4 years. He's also won the award for most assists in the league in the same season. You cannot replace that success without paying extortionate amounts of money.

If we sell Mane and lose Salah on a free then our goal scoring options are practically non existent.

Jota scored 15 league goals but is currently at a run rate of 9 goals in 33 matches in 2022 in all competitions. 2 of those goals were against Cardiff and Nottingham Forrest. He's scored 1 goal in the CL campaign. He's not a dead cert.

The next highest was Bobby & Fabinho with 5.  ::) The likes of Origi, Ox, Minamino, Keita, Hendo scored 2 or 3 goals - half of them are leaving or being linked with a move away.

So who's going to score goals?

Nunez? He's going to cost £65m plus £200k a week at least - he's a more expensive option than Salah at £400k a week.
 
I think it would be an utterly ridiculous decision to let the lad go. But hey, what do I know?  :-\
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,589
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22813 on: Today at 08:00:15 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 07:53:48 pm
So many accountants in here! We're one of the richest clubs in the world ffs! People talk as if we're Aston Villa!

We've just got to our 4th European Final in 5 years. We come in the top 2 in the league for the 3rd time in 4 years. We've won 2 cups. We have the biggest club sponsorship deal with Nike.

We're not poor. We're not PSG or City or Chelsea or even Newcastle  :butt, but we're not poor.

We have the best player in the league wanting to paid £400k a week and we dont need to pay a penny to secure his services. He's already ours. Pay the money ffs. 

Save £100k by selling AOC who's on £120k a week and give Carvalho more game time. In fact, sell Naby too and save another £120k a week for good measure - I hardly think we'll miss his 3 goals from last year  ::)

If Alison VVD Trent Fabinho come knocking, tell them they are not worth it. Simple as. Forwards get paid the most because scoring goals is the hardest skill. Salah has won the golden boot 3 of 4 years. He's also won the award for most assists in the league in the same season. You cannot replace that success without paying extortionate amounts of money.

If we sell Mane and lose Salah on a free then our goal scoring options are practically non existent.

Jota scored 15 league goals but is currently at a run rate of 9 goals in 33 matches in 2022 in all competitions. 2 of those goals were against Cardiff and Nottingham Forrest. He's scored 1 goal in the CL campaign. He's not a dead cert.

The next highest was Bobby & Fabinho with 5.  ::) The likes of Origi, Ox, Minamino, Keita, Hendo scored 2 or 3 goals - half of them are leaving or being linked with a move away.

So who's going to score goals?

Nunez? He's going to cost £65m plus £200k a week at least - he's a more expensive option than Salah at £400k a week.
 
I think it would be an utterly ridiculous decision to let the lad go. But hey, what do I know?  :-\

Dont agree with everything but agree with most. It would be an absolute nutcase who thinks we should sell Salah, let him go on a free if we have to, i couldnt give a shit.

People are just put out that he wont commit. I want to win the league next season and if anyone thinks selling our best attackers will mean we compete then they are having a laugh.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,668
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22814 on: Today at 08:00:29 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 07:53:48 pm

If Alison VVD Trent Fabinho come knocking, tell them they are not worth it. Simple as.

Then they want to leave, then the same 10 year olds throwing tantrums because they've no understanding whatsoever that spending beyond your means is a sure fire way to end up fucked.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,417
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22815 on: Today at 08:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 07:53:48 pm
Save £100k by selling AOC who's on £120k a week and give Carvalho more game time. In fact, sell Naby too and save another £120k a week for good measure - I hardly think we'll miss his 3 goals from last year  ::)

If Alison VVD Trent Fabinho come knocking, tell them they are not worth it.
So sell half the midfield, rely on kids and tell half of the first team they're not fit to lace Mo's boots. I see no potential issues with any of this at all.
Logged

Offline Red Dane

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 825
  • Probinate nobis similibusque
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22816 on: Today at 08:06:51 pm »



Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 07:53:48 pm

Nunez? He's going to cost £65m plus £200k a week at least - he's a more expensive option than Salah at £400k a week.
 

Darwin Núñez is earning  20.000 in Benfica. If we pay him five times that salary, he will say YES, I LOVE LIVERPOOL :)

https://sillyseason.com/money/salary/sl-benfica-players-salaries-129979/
Logged
Every power draws its ultimate consequences at every moment. Supposing that this also is only interpretation-and you will be eager enough to make this objection?-well, so much the better. (Nietzsche; Beyond Good & Evil, p. 30-31).

Offline anandg_lfc

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22817 on: Today at 08:13:51 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 07:53:48 pm
So many accountants in here! We're one of the richest clubs in the world ffs! People talk as if we're Aston Villa!

We've just got to our 4th European Final in 5 years. We come in the top 2 in the league for the 3rd time in 4 years. We've won 2 cups. We have the biggest club sponsorship deal with Nike.

We're not poor. We're not PSG or City or Chelsea or even Newcastle  :butt, but we're not poor.

We have the best player in the league wanting to paid £400k a week and we dont need to pay a penny to secure his services. He's already ours. Pay the money ffs. 

Save £100k by selling AOC who's on £120k a week and give Carvalho more game time. In fact, sell Naby too and save another £120k a week for good measure - I hardly think we'll miss his 3 goals from last year  ::)

If Alison VVD Trent Fabinho come knocking, tell them they are not worth it. Simple as. Forwards get paid the most because scoring goals is the hardest skill. Salah has won the golden boot 3 of 4 years. He's also won the award for most assists in the league in the same season. You cannot replace that success without paying extortionate amounts of money.

If we sell Mane and lose Salah on a free then our goal scoring options are practically non existent.

Jota scored 15 league goals but is currently at a run rate of 9 goals in 33 matches in 2022 in all competitions. 2 of those goals were against Cardiff and Nottingham Forrest. He's scored 1 goal in the CL campaign. He's not a dead cert.

The next highest was Bobby & Fabinho with 5.  ::) The likes of Origi, Ox, Minamino, Keita, Hendo scored 2 or 3 goals - half of them are leaving or being linked with a move away.

So who's going to score goals?

Nunez? He's going to cost £65m plus £200k a week at least - he's a more expensive option than Salah at £400k a week.
 
I think it would be an utterly ridiculous decision to let the lad go. But hey, what do I know?  :-\

Completely agree. Rather than looking at clubs like psg, city or others, we should look at the wage structure of a club like Bayern. Lewandowski, Neuer, mueller and Kimmich are all getting 300k and above.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,481
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22818 on: Today at 08:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Dane on Today at 08:06:51 pm


Darwin Núñez is earning  20.000 in Benfica. If we pay him five times that salary, he will say YES, I LOVE LIVERPOOL :)

https://sillyseason.com/money/salary/sl-benfica-players-salaries-129979/


75.6% of Hindi-speaking Uraguayanese disagree. That's only 100K - and you know what happens at 100K.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22819 on: Today at 08:16:36 pm »
People on here are deluded to think we can sell both Mané and Salah and still win the big trophies, in a season where we never won either of the two.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,302
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22820 on: Today at 08:19:30 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:15:36 pm
75.6% of Hindi-speaking Uraguayanese disagree. That's only 100K - and you know what happens at 100K.
You are grossly exaggerating, the credible polls show only 73.1% numbers. But you're right on the 100k.   
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,618
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22821 on: Today at 08:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:00:29 pm
Then they want to leave, then the same 10 year olds throwing tantrums because they've no understanding whatsoever that spending beyond your means is a sure fire way to end up fucked.
Which is exactly the point I was going to make. Its OK to pay Salah what he wants, but when other players ask for a pay rise we tell them theyre not worth it?! 🤣
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,682
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22822 on: Today at 08:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 08:19:30 pm
Which is exactly the point I was going to make. Its OK to pay Salah what he wants, but when other players ask for a pay rise we tell them theyre not worth it?! 🤣

Yeah, look Ali, we know you're the best keeper in the world, arguably one of the best keepers we've ever had at the club, but nah mate, only strikers matter where wages are concerned.
Logged
Scouse not English

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22823 on: Today at 08:44:06 pm »
The only way you can get the wage bill in the clubs accounts to add up is if Salah and our top players are already taking home well over £350k a week (base plus bonuses).

The issue is how much of the new contract is the base salary and if it fits in the wage structure. I think this is the issue in that we don't want to give £350k+ a week base as it destroys the whole structure. Then there will be bonuses, image rights etc on top which would take the total take home to some mad figure

I think at this stage its clear Mo probably leaves on a free next summer, which kind of suits all parties.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,014
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22824 on: Today at 09:01:48 pm »
Earning more in a week that the average person earns in 10 years. Got out of hand really hasnt it
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,054
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22825 on: Today at 09:11:55 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 09:01:48 pm
Earning more in a week that the average person earns in 10 years. Got out of hand really hasnt it

Rampant inequality mate - fucking stinks!
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,350
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22826 on: Today at 09:12:58 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 09:01:48 pm
Earning more in a week that the average person earns in 10 years. Got out of hand really hasnt it

Yes, it's actually vile now at this stage.
Logged

Online David Struhme

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22827 on: Today at 09:13:09 pm »
How much is our latest offer?
Logged

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,503
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22828 on: Today at 09:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 07:53:48 pm
So many accountants in here! We're one of the richest clubs in the world ffs! People talk as if we're Aston Villa!

We've just got to our 4th European Final in 5 years. We come in the top 2 in the league for the 3rd time in 4 years. We've won 2 cups. We have the biggest club sponsorship deal with Nike.

We're not poor. We're not PSG or City or Chelsea or even Newcastle  :butt, but we're not poor.

We have the best player in the league wanting to paid £400k a week and we dont need to pay a penny to secure his services. He's already ours. Pay the money ffs. 

Save £100k by selling AOC who's on £120k a week and give Carvalho more game time. In fact, sell Naby too and save another £120k a week for good measure - I hardly think we'll miss his 3 goals from last year  ::)

If Alison VVD Trent Fabinho come knocking, tell them they are not worth it. Simple as. Forwards get paid the most because scoring goals is the hardest skill. Salah has won the golden boot 3 of 4 years. He's also won the award for most assists in the league in the same season. You cannot replace that success without paying extortionate amounts of money.

If we sell Mane and lose Salah on a free then our goal scoring options are practically non existent.

Jota scored 15 league goals but is currently at a run rate of 9 goals in 33 matches in 2022 in all competitions. 2 of those goals were against Cardiff and Nottingham Forrest. He's scored 1 goal in the CL campaign. He's not a dead cert.

The next highest was Bobby & Fabinho with 5.  ::) The likes of Origi, Ox, Minamino, Keita, Hendo scored 2 or 3 goals - half of them are leaving or being linked with a move away.

So who's going to score goals?

Nunez? He's going to cost £65m plus £200k a week at least - he's a more expensive option than Salah at £400k a week.
 
I think it would be an utterly ridiculous decision to let the lad go. But hey, what do I know?  :-\

Imagine thinking this and not thinking that those players (the best GK in the world, the best CB in the world (in the conversation for best ever), the best RB in the world, the best DM in the world) would be put out instantly and just look to leave. You'd be telling them that one player is vastly more important than all the rest of them and the rest of the squad. It's the most anti Klopp/anti LFC view and I can't believe anyone has even suggested it
Logged

Online WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,988
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22829 on: Today at 09:22:33 pm »
Love all this pay what mo wants. Like that's the only issue. Most clubs have a structure, that dictates what the squad gets. If you were an agent of one of our top players you could easily argue your client getting 75% of the top earners salary. It just doesn't work like sell player x and give mo his wages. It's such a basic way to look at it.

Then there are signing on fees, it will cost us money either way. The decision is does mo want to stay within our structure or go elsewhere to be paid rates inflated by state owned clubs. It's that simple. We can't keep pace with them, it's not the structure that brought us our current success.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,589
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22830 on: Today at 09:22:42 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:15:15 pm
Imagine thinking this and not thinking that those players (the best GK in the world, the best CB in the world (in the conversation for best ever), the best RB in the world, the best DM in the world) would be put out instantly and just look to leave. You'd be telling them that one player is vastly more important than all the rest of them and the rest of the squad. It's the most anti Klopp/anti LFC view and I can't believe anyone has even suggested it

Is Van Dijk on £250k a week or something?
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,523
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22831 on: Today at 09:25:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:22:42 pm
Is Van Dijk on £250k a week or something?

£220k
Logged

Online WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,988
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22832 on: Today at 09:26:21 pm »
200 to 220k. So would immediately be on near 50% of Salah's new wage :D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 566 567 568 569 570 [571]   Go Up
« previous next »
 