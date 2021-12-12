You give salah what he wants then Alison vvd trent fabinho etc all come knocking on the door. We have a wage structure for a reason. I would sooner Mo leave than us smash our wage structure. The financial well being of the club is paramount.



So many accountants in here! We're one of the richest clubs in the world ffs! People talk as if we're Aston Villa!We've just got to our 4th European Final in 5 years. We come in the top 2 in the league for the 3rd time in 4 years. We've won 2 cups. We have the biggest club sponsorship deal with Nike.We're not poor. We're not PSG or City or Chelsea or even Newcastle, but we're not poor.We have the best player in the league wanting to paid £400k a week and we dont need to pay a penny to secure his services. He's already ours. Pay the money ffs.Save £100k by selling AOC who's on £120k a week and give Carvalho more game time. In fact, sell Naby too and save another £120k a week for good measure - I hardly think we'll miss his 3 goals from last yearIf Alison VVD Trent Fabinho come knocking, tell them they are not worth it. Simple as. Forwards get paid the most because scoring goals is the hardest skill. Salah has won the golden boot 3 of 4 years. He's also won the award for most assists in the league in the same season. You cannot replace that success without paying extortionate amounts of money.If we sell Mane and lose Salah on a free then our goal scoring options are practically non existent.Jota scored 15 league goals but is currently at a run rate of 9 goals in 33 matches in 2022 in all competitions. 2 of those goals were against Cardiff and Nottingham Forrest. He's scored 1 goal in the CL campaign. He's not a dead cert.The next highest was Bobby & Fabinho with 5.The likes of Origi, Ox, Minamino, Keita, Hendo scored 2 or 3 goals - half of them are leaving or being linked with a move away.So who's going to score goals?Nunez? He's going to cost £65m plus £200k a week at least - he's a more expensive option than Salah at £400k a week.I think it would be an utterly ridiculous decision to let the lad go. But hey, what do I know?