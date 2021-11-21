« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22600 on: Today at 12:09:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:05:34 pm
He is going on a free and people have said he can earn loads here in commercial success and win lots of stuff. City are a team that wins even more and pay even more. It makes complete sense for him.

Then we will weaken us and strengthen a rival.

Makes loads of sense.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22601 on: Today at 12:21:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:05:34 pm
He is going on a free and people have said he can earn loads here in commercial success and win lots of stuff. City are a team that wins even more and pay even more. It makes complete sense for him.

Im not sure whats happening here now

The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22602 on: Today at 12:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:09:42 pm
Then we will weaken us and strengthen a rival.

Makes loads of sense.

If we dont want that to happen then we have to get the contract that will entice him to stay. Its quite apparent that seems a way off.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22603 on: Today at 12:24:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:06:57 pm
I do blame them, because it's pure fucking greed. Us supporters are being fucking fleeced as it is. Stupidly I've taken a share of a seasies as my kids want to go the game, £480 will get the three of us 4 games together. Meanwhile, on his quoted salary, Salah gets paid £36,000 per day, about £9k per hour based on a 4 hour working day.

Old players used to have to get jobs after football, this current generation will have enough to ensure their great grandchildren don't have to work, it's piss taking wanting a last big pay day when football has already paid them over £100 million

You have to blame everybody then including our manager.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22604 on: Today at 12:27:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:06:57 pm
I do blame them, because it's pure fucking greed. Us supporters are being fucking fleeced as it is. Stupidly I've taken a share of a seasies as my kids want to go the game, £480 will get the three of us 4 games together. Meanwhile, on his quoted salary, Salah gets paid £36,000 per day, about £9k per hour based on a 4 hour working day.

Old players used to have to get jobs after football, this current generation will have enough to ensure their great grandchildren don't have to work, it's piss taking wanting a last big pay day when football has already paid them over £100 million

Being idealistic and wanting your football club to win the top prizes dont sit well together. Thats all Ill say.
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22605 on: Today at 12:37:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:06:57 pm
I do blame them, because it's pure fucking greed. Us supporters are being fucking fleeced as it is. Stupidly I've taken a share of a seasies as my kids want to go the game, £480 will get the three of us 4 games together. Meanwhile, on his quoted salary, Salah gets paid £36,000 per day, about £9k per hour based on a 4 hour working day.

Old players used to have to get jobs after football, this current generation will have enough to ensure their great grandchildren don't have to work, it's piss taking wanting a last big pay day when football has already paid them over £100 million

This

And its frankly doing my head in the people saying oh I dont begrudge them wanting more

Some of the same people in the politics threads complaining about politicians getting less than half that

I find the entire thing soul destroying actually.
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22606 on: Today at 12:38:47 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:37:51 pm
This

And its frankly getting on my guys the people saying oh I dont begrudge them wanting more

Some of the same people in the politics threads complaining about politicians getting less than half that

I find the entire thing soul destroying actually.

Footballers have talent though. Politicians dont.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22607 on: Today at 12:47:49 pm »
Alot of politicians in the world nowadays actually deserve jail so that's a poor comparison

If salah isn't signing a new contract, I think we need to put him up for sale this summer.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22608 on: Today at 12:50:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:38:47 pm
Footballers have talent though. Politicians dont.

No we just dont like politicians as much because what they do is unpopular

Im big enough to admit I couldnt do what either do. But I know they both get way too much money




The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22609 on: Today at 12:51:30 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:37:51 pm
This

And its frankly doing my head in the people saying oh I dont begrudge them wanting more

Some of the same people in the politics threads complaining about politicians getting less than half that

I find the entire thing soul destroying actually.

I dont think anyone on here or anywhere other then the small groups of players and their hangers on that earn those kinds of wages would disagree, but Im not sure what anyone can do about it other then do what we as a club appear to be doing which is saying we are only paying x and no more, take it or leave it? We can take that moral stand and thats no bad thing, but then we have to be prepared for the inevitable outcome which is our better players may not always stick around. I dont think anyone holds out much hope that UEFA, PL or FA or anyone will do anything about whats going on as the influence of the sports washers is pervasive at every level of the game and the more clubs are bought up for sports washing the harder it will become to dislodge them.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22610 on: Today at 12:52:00 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:47:49 pm
Alot of politicians in the world nowadays actually deserve jail so that's a poor comparison

If salah isn't signing a new contract, I think we need to put him up for sale this summer.

It isnt a comparison though is it

Youve done quite well to twist that into the context of a comparison. Are you sure you arent one yourself 😂

I agree with your second sentence
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22611 on: Today at 12:54:00 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:47:49 pm
Alot of politicians in the world nowadays actually deserve jail so that's a poor comparison

If salah isn't signing a new contract, I think we need to put him up for sale this summer.

We really dont, losing Mane and Salah this summer derails our season next, were not finding goalscorers as well rounded and drilled into our system as those two, Diaz for all his plaudits is not on Salahs level and he isnt even close to Salahs first 6 months here if were talking about direct comparisons.

Jota is a goal scorer near the level of those two, but still and wont ever have the all round quality those two have, you will very unlikely see Jota top the charts for most assists and most league goals in a season for example.

Were losing two top 5 forwards in the world and I feel like we can only afford to lose one of them this summer at most, the list of names being bandied Bowen Anthony Dembele are simply not on that level of quality, losing both in the same summer is a sure fire way to guarantee we wont be competing for the big trophies next season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22612 on: Today at 12:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:54:00 pm
We really don’t, losing Mane and Salah this summer derails our season next, we’re not finding goalscorers as well rounded and drilled into our system as those two, Diaz for all his plaudits is not on Salahs level and he isn’t even close to Salahs first 6 months here if we’re talking about direct comparisons.

Jota is a goal scorer near the level of those two, but still and won’t ever have the all round quality those two have, you will very unlikely see Jota top the charts for most assists and most league goals in a season for example.

We’re losing two top 5 forwards in the world and I feel like we can only afford to lose one of them this summer at most, the list of names being bandied Bowen Anthony Dembele are simply not on that level of quality, losing both in the same summer is a sure fire way to guarantee we won’t be competing for the big trophies next season.

I find it surprising how people think we are just challenging by selling off our best players. Jota and Diaz are great, but still a step down on Mane and Salah.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22613 on: Today at 12:57:32 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:54:00 pm
We really dont, losing Mane and Salah this summer derails our season next, were not finding goalscorers as well rounded and drilled into our system as those two, Diaz for all his plaudits is not on Salahs level and he isnt even close to Salahs first 6 months here if were talking about direct comparisons.

Jota is a goal scorer near the level of those two, but still and wont ever have the all round quality those two have, you will very unlikely see Jota top the charts for most assists and most league goals in a season for example.

Were losing two top 5 forwards in the world and I feel like we can only afford to lose one of them this summer at most, the list of names being bandied Bowen Anthony Dembele are simply not on that level of quality, losing both in the same summer is a sure fire way to guarantee we wont be competing for the big trophies next season.

The argument is already becoming a roundabout and its not been going on long

What you say has truth no doubt. But its merits are all piled into being successful in one season

But Klopp is here for another 4 years. Id rather he got to recycle with a big budget now than with nothing in a year with 3 years left
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22614 on: Today at 12:59:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:23:56 pm
If we dont want that to happen then we have to get the contract that will entice him to stay. Its quite apparent that seems a way off.

500k a week to make him stay? No thank you.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22615 on: Today at 01:03:51 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:54:00 pm
We really dont, losing Mane and Salah this summer derails our season next, were not finding goalscorers as well rounded and drilled into our system as those two, Diaz for all his plaudits is not on Salahs level and he isnt even close to Salahs first 6 months here if were talking about direct comparisons.

Jota is a goal scorer near the level of those two, but still and wont ever have the all round quality those two have, you will very unlikely see Jota top the charts for most assists and most league goals in a season for example.

Were losing two top 5 forwards in the world and I feel like we can only afford to lose one of them this summer at most, the list of names being bandied Bowen Anthony Dembele are simply not on that level of quality, losing both in the same summer is a sure fire way to guarantee we wont be competing for the big trophies next season.

If Salah goes on a free next summer, do you think FGS will cough up the c£100m needed to replace him?

(that assumes there's someone available of that calibre)

That's why people want to consider selling him now whilst he has a value, do that the money received could be reinvested.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22616 on: Today at 01:09:26 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:03:51 pm
If Salah goes on a free next summer, do you think FGS will cough up the c£100m needed to replace him?

(that assumes there's someone available of that calibre)

That's why people want to consider selling him now whilst he has a value, do that the money received could be reinvested.

What makes you think we are spending £100m to replace him?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22617 on: Today at 01:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:03:51 pm
If Salah goes on a free next summer, do you think FGS will cough up the c£100m needed to replace him?

(that assumes there's someone available of that calibre)

That's why people want to consider selling him now whilst he has a value, do that the money received could be reinvested.

Im not even sure £100 m can replace him in the short term, considering we wont be going for the truly top players because theyll all be asking for similar wages to Salah, even if we were to go for an Anthony or Dembele or whoever I dont see any of these players replacing his output short term.

Id rather keep him another year, let us win all we can with him then he can go on a free.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22618 on: Today at 01:47:05 pm »
Agreed. Just keep him for a year and see if he wants to sign for us (in case, after that). Find a next talent once all business done next season, someone superior like Richarlison to bolster our forward line if there's no more Salah.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22619 on: Today at 02:16:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:38:47 pm
Footballers have talent though. Politicians dont.

Talent for what though? Kicking a ball around a field isn't much use outside of the sport, most footballers can't even book plane tickets they are that molly coddled

There are shit politicians but there are also very talented politicians
Scouse not English

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22620 on: Today at 02:18:49 pm »
I wish people would calm down over this, it's not like this is the first time a player like Mo might be leaving the club. All people are doing is making putting up their blood pressure, there are other things which should be angering us far more than this.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22621 on: Today at 02:21:34 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:24:19 pm
You have to blame everybody then including our manager.

True. Harsh truth, but they are all killing the game.

Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:27:57 pm
Being idealistic and wanting your football club to win the top prizes dont sit well together. Thats all Ill say.

I fell out of love with the game a long time ago, I only brought my kids up as reds as otherwise they would have been Mancs and no fucking way would that happen I'd walk away if the kids stopped showing interest,  even with Klopp making watching Liverpool so much fun.
Scouse not English

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22622 on: Today at 02:34:39 pm »
Sell
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22623 on: Today at 02:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on June  1, 2022, 03:15:32 pm
I'd rather we kept hold of Mane and pay him the money we offered Salah. Even when off form Mane still puts the work rate in whereas Salah looks half arsed.

Presuming you didn't watch the CL final, where numerous times Salah busted a gut to track back, and on a couple of times win the ball back when Trent was out of position to stop their attacks - whilst Mane hardly crossed the half way line to track back at all.  Or the whole of the 2020-21 season when Salah carried us to a top 4, whilst Mane was having his worst season.  This narrative of Salah looking half arsed, and not working hard it utterly batshit, and I don't think there is another player in world football where the supporters of the team go out of their way in character assasinations to bad mouth him.  Utterly bizarre
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22624 on: Today at 02:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:39:47 am
It's not totally wrong though. There aren't too many examples of players that have refused to be sold and sat around doing fuck all but picking up a wage.
Obviously the suits can't just call Salah into the office and tell him he's off to Blackpool, but they can say he isn't in the plans for the coming season and they'll listen to offers.

It is wrong though. Your example is far too extreme. Of course it very rarely comes to that scenario. The recriminations for putting Mo out to grass for a season are unthinkable. He has said he's staying next season, that's it. Whether you find that palatable is of little consequence. I'm not comfortable with it but it's the way forward for elite players these days. M'bappe, Pogba and now Mo. Run your contract down, tell everyone how much you love the club but.....I want a big, fuck off signing on fee, oh, and one for my agent and another for my advisor and one for my dad and...sort that and then we'll talk about wages
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22625 on: Today at 03:18:14 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 02:55:40 pm
It is wrong though. Your example is far too extreme. Of course it very rarely comes to that scenario. The recriminations for putting Mo out to grass for a season are unthinkable.

Mo is a grass?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22626 on: Today at 03:23:24 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 03:18:14 pm
Mo is a grass?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C3xU0fnjUcg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C3xU0fnjUcg</a>
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
