Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22560 on: Yesterday at 02:04:57 pm »
We are not an oil money/state owned club, so I have to wonder if we can afford to let Mo (or Sadio) leave on a free and be able to afford a replacement. Would we have gotten both Virgil and Allison if we hadn't sold Coutinho? Us as fans will never know. Replacements for both are going to cost a pretty penny. I know we have got Diogo and Luis, but if this past season taught us anything, it's that we need strength in depth. Not to mention the Bobby's contract is also up at the end of next season.

I think this summer will be very interesting for all of us fans. It's hard to see Jurgen signing his new deal if the club weren't going to back him in the market.

I'd like to see Mo stay and get back to his form from the first half of this season. He was electric again and along with Sadio, Bobby, Luis and Diogo - what a forward line we have. With Big Div definitely leaving and the possibility of Minamino also going, we shouldn't leave ourselves short if we want to compete on all fronts again.

Please stay and sign the new deal Mo, we all love ya!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22561 on: Yesterday at 02:06:17 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:49:37 am
Has something happened Salah specific overnight?

He slept like a log
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22562 on: Yesterday at 02:09:58 pm »
Fully expect Mo to leave on a free.

I'm hoping that the massive talk around it all next season won't impact us/him on the pitch, though.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22563 on: Yesterday at 02:25:24 pm »
Don't need the distraction that will cause especially after the winter break when we are focusing on winning silverware.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22564 on: Yesterday at 03:31:04 pm »
I would sell him now and get what we can and move on, having this uncertainty doesnt help anyone and watching him sign for a rival for free turns my stomach.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22565 on: Yesterday at 03:33:41 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:49:37 am
Has something happened Salah specific overnight?

Was wondering the same as its all going off in here.  As far I can make out the story remains the same
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22566 on: Yesterday at 04:29:07 pm »
Quote from: proudred on Yesterday at 02:25:24 pm
Don't need the distraction that will cause especially after the winter break when we are focusing on winning silverware.

Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 03:31:04 pm
I would sell him now and get what we can and move on, having this uncertainty doesnt help anyone and watching him sign for a rival for free turns my stomach.

If Mane goes it is better to keep Salah for the year, not that selling him is entirely our choice.  Irrespective of distractions, I have never seen Salah (or Mane for that matter) not give 100%.  The is Liverpool, not ManU.  Yes, we would get maybe 40m for Salah now.  But having to change both of our top scorers at the same time could possibly cost us more in EPL and CL positions.  Also it is a better inticement to tell an incoming striker that you will play alongside Salah, rather than you will play alongside Minamino.  Also (again) it is difficult enough to find one top striker in a transfer window, not to mention trying to find two.  At least if Salah stays for another year we have 3 transfer windows to look at.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22567 on: Yesterday at 05:04:32 pm »
Quote from: jedimaster on Yesterday at 02:06:17 pm
He slept like a log
So did I. Maybe need a thread about that ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22568 on: Yesterday at 05:05:43 pm »
I tend to think he'll sign once Mané is out of the door and gradually be converted into a central striker who just drifts out wide to draw defenders off. This to adapt to the ever so slight loss of pace that is likely to happen moving forward. He should have everything it takes to score just as many goals as a false nine. Wingers' careers are a bit limited in that role. Even someone as athletic as Cristiano Ronaldo became a centre forward eventually. Unfortunately I'm not sure he and Sadio are particularly good friends either, so having him depart probably increases the odds of him committing to the club.

My guess is that he'll agree a four-year deal at 400 k/week sometime during pre-season. FSG have to save face after selling Mané to Bayern and will get the deal done even if it adds future performance/loyalty incentives we don't see now. With the current inflation, the guys beneath him in the payment scales are due a raise soon as well.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22569 on: Yesterday at 07:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 03:31:04 pm
I would sell him now and get what we can and move on, having this uncertainty doesnt help anyone and watching him sign for a rival for free turns my stomach.
There are still so many people in this thread who think we have the ability to sell a player against their will. Mo will leave when Mo wants to leave.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22570 on: Yesterday at 07:44:14 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 07:29:55 pm
There are still so many people in this thread who think we have the ability to sell a player against their will. Mo will leave when Mo wants to leave.

That works both ways, no?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22571 on: Yesterday at 09:09:54 pm »
Rather come on and he said hes planning on leaving on a free at the end of next season rather than dragging this through the media. Just say youre wanting well more than the club are willing to pay and you want them to break the wage structure and theyre not wanting to do that. Dont turn this place into a circus  :wave
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22572 on: Today at 12:06:24 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 05:05:43 pm
I tend to think he'll sign once Mané is out of the door and gradually be converted into a central striker who just drifts out wide to draw defenders off. This to adapt to the ever so slight loss of pace that is likely to happen moving forward. He should have everything it takes to score just as many goals as a false nine. Wingers' careers are a bit limited in that role. Even someone as athletic as Cristiano Ronaldo became a centre forward eventually. Unfortunately I'm not sure he and Sadio are particularly good friends either, so having him depart probably increases the odds of him committing to the club.

My guess is that he'll agree a four-year deal at 400 k/week sometime during pre-season. FSG have to save face after selling Mané to Bayern and will get the deal done even if it adds future performance/loyalty incentives we don't see now. With the current inflation, the guys beneath him in the payment scales are due a raise soon as well.
FSG will never pay 400k for a 30 year old. What more forc4 years? Not going to happen.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22573 on: Today at 01:23:43 am »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22574 on: Today at 01:39:47 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 01:23:43 am
Er...no

It's not totally wrong though. There aren't too many examples of players that have refused to be sold and sat around doing fuck all but picking up a wage.
Obviously the suits can't just call Salah into the office and tell him he's off to Blackpool, but they can say he isn't in the plans for the coming season and they'll listen to offers.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22575 on: Today at 01:46:09 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 05:05:43 pm
I tend to think he'll sign once Mané is out of the door and gradually be converted into a central striker who just drifts out wide to draw defenders off. This to adapt to the ever so slight loss of pace that is likely to happen moving forward. He should have everything it takes to score just as many goals as a false nine. Wingers' careers are a bit limited in that role. Even someone as athletic as Cristiano Ronaldo became a centre forward eventually. Unfortunately I'm not sure he and Sadio are particularly good friends either, so having him depart probably increases the odds of him committing to the club.

My guess is that he'll agree a four-year deal at 400 k/week sometime during pre-season. FSG have to save face after selling Mané to Bayern and will get the deal done even if it adds future performance/loyalty incentives we don't see now. With the current inflation, the guys beneath him in the payment scales are due a raise soon as well.

Maybe that's what Salah meant when he said the fans know what he wants. Get Mane out. Yeah, for sure that's it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22576 on: Today at 02:42:01 am »
As in Salah's own words (and I don't change any of it),

"But I am staying next season for sure, that's for sure."

"I am just focused on the team and don't want to talk about my contract."

-- Mohamed Salah --

In his own words. He'll be here and he'll stay, my beloved lads here. I don't think he's lying when he said that.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22577 on: Today at 03:09:07 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:39:47 am
It's not totally wrong though. There aren't too many examples of players that have refused to be sold and sat around doing fuck all but picking up a wage.
Obviously the suits can't just call Salah into the office and tell him he's off to Blackpool, but they can say he isn't in the plans for the coming season and they'll listen to offers.

That's what i was thinking.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22578 on: Today at 03:17:54 am »
Quote from: redintweed on Yesterday at 02:04:57 pm
We are not an oil money/state owned club, so I have to wonder if we can afford to let Mo (or Sadio) leave on a free and be able to afford a replacement. Would we have gotten both Virgil and Allison if we hadn't sold Coutinho? Us as fans will never know. Replacements for both are going to cost a pretty penny. I know we have got Diogo and Luis, but if this past season taught us anything, it's that we need strength in depth. Not to mention the Bobby's contract is also up at the end of next season.

I think this summer will be very interesting for all of us fans. It's hard to see Jurgen signing his new deal if the club weren't going to back him in the market.

I'd like to see Mo stay and get back to his form from the first half of this season. He was electric again and along with Sadio, Bobby, Luis and Diogo - what a forward line we have. With Big Div definitely leaving and the possibility of Minamino also going, we shouldn't leave ourselves short if we want to compete on all fronts again.

Please stay and sign the new deal Mo, we all love ya!

I think if we wanted to spend we could. COVID issues aside, we've made it to three CL finals in five years, won the PL, consistent CL qualification. Our prize money alone is substantial. I think we could throw out some pretty significant transfer fees, but it'll be to those who start at a lower pay bracket. Lots raised an eyebrow at the fee for Jota. We paid a high sum for Keita at the time. And before Real and Qatar got involved, wouldn't surprise me if we were willing to shell out 60m for Tchoumeni, because his wages would be likely reasonable over the course of the initial contract. Same with Jota, Keita, Diaz, etc.

The issue here is breaking the wage structure.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22579 on: Today at 04:10:25 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 07:29:55 pm
There are still so many people in this thread who think we have the ability to sell a player against their will. Mo will leave when Mo wants to leave.

It depends.

If Mo and his agent plan is to leave for free no matter what Liverpool offer is so they can get more money for themselves and there is a possibility he will join another Premier Leauge club then the club shouldn't make it this easy for him or his agent. One of the suits should tell him the club doesn't want to drag this to next season and let it effect the club and that we need to sort it out this summer. He extends his contract for two season with a release clause of 40-50m to Barca, Real or PSG or any club outside of England only or he won't be involved in the club plans next season and his role will be a backup. Not a chance he will risk one season at this age. If it doesn't work and him and his agent stick to their plan then Klopp will get the best out of him anyway.

If we know for a fact he will not join another English team then it depends on the club finance maybe it's better to keep him for year instead of getting a fee now but at least he won't be joining another English club because this is the move we need to make sure it doesn't happen.

Anyhow I am still hopeful he will sign a new deal.
