-- Mohamed Salah

There are still so many people in this thread who think we have the ability to sell a player against their will. Mo will leave when Mo wants to leave.



It depends.If Mo and his agent plan is to leave for free no matter what Liverpool offer is so they can get more money for themselves and there is a possibility he will join another Premier Leauge club then the club shouldn't make it this easy for him or his agent. One of the suits should tell him the club doesn't want to drag this to next season and let it effect the club and that we need to sort it out this summer. He extends his contract for two season with a release clause of 40-50m to Barca, Real or PSG or any club outside of England only or he won't be involved in the club plans next season and his role will be a backup. Not a chance he will risk one season at this age. If it doesn't work and him and his agent stick to their plan then Klopp will get the best out of him anyway.If we know for a fact he will not join another English team then it depends on the club finance maybe it's better to keep him for year instead of getting a fee now but at least he won't be joining another English club because this is the move we need to make sure it doesn't happen.Anyhow I am still hopeful he will sign a new deal.