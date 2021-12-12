-- Mohamed Salah

We are not an oil money/state owned club, so I have to wonder if we can afford to let Mo (or Sadio) leave on a free and be able to afford a replacement. Would we have gotten both Virgil and Allison if we hadn't sold Coutinho? Us as fans will never know. Replacements for both are going to cost a pretty penny. I know we have got Diogo and Luis, but if this past season taught us anything, it's that we need strength in depth. Not to mention the Bobby's contract is also up at the end of next season.



I think this summer will be very interesting for all of us fans. It's hard to see Jurgen signing his new deal if the club weren't going to back him in the market.



I'd like to see Mo stay and get back to his form from the first half of this season. He was electric again and along with Sadio, Bobby, Luis and Diogo - what a forward line we have. With Big Div definitely leaving and the possibility of Minamino also going, we shouldn't leave ourselves short if we want to compete on all fronts again.



Please stay and sign the new deal Mo, we all love ya!