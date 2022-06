How vulgar is it of a player like Salah to want to go elsewhere for mega money? So much for loving the club? In these times of food banks and the cost of living crisis, players like him really should try and make a connection with reality and wind their necks in. I don't know what he earns per month/year, but it is surely enough to last normal people a lifetime.



Why does he think he is worth so much? Surely playing for a great and successful club with the world's best manager is better than going off to play for some wank stains such as Real Madrid or Chelsea for mega money.