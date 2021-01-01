Salah would easily be replaced? I've heard it all now.
Not "easily" but he can certainly be replaced "with some difficulty".
My guess: He is on probably 2 or 3 (or even 4???) times what Diaz or Jota make.
Is he 2 or 3 or 4 times their value in the attacking third?
At times this season he has had a claim to be the best player in the world.
And fair play to him, if he thinks he can maximize his earning potential by shooting for a better deal than the club is offering him.
But I am with the club in not giving in without some consideration, and doing things rationally. No ridiculous contracts that may turn into a millstone around our neck, please.
The likes of Arsenal (who cant afford them) and Man Utd (who can) are examples of clubs who do this, and look where it has gotten them. And of course, Barcelona and Messi is the extreme case of where this can lead to...
We should stick to our guns as a club, not bow down, and just part on good terms (if a good transfer offer comes in this summer. Or just on a free next summer), and maintain a positive, open dialogue with Mo of our stance.
Luckily, I dont think Mo is the type of player who will let contract stuff weight his actual game down. He will continue to give his all on the field next season if he is here
(and in any case, it is in his best interests to do so anyway, so no worries)
If within a few weeks of the summer it is clear he is leaving on a free, I bet the club would look to get a Diaz equivalent on the right wing. Someone who can join without too much pressure (maybe in the same 22-25 age bracket), someone not quite at the top of the charts but with potential to be, with the right system and guidance. The Mane, Mo, Diaz template, all over again....
And then we will have the next Salah, ready to go.