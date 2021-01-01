« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22160 on: Yesterday at 09:24:21 pm »
Quote from: Cid on Yesterday at 07:19:33 pm
If he wants to play elsewhere he's costing the club a gigantic fee by running out his contract instead of being up front about it.  It means we don't get the funds to replace him with a similar profile of player.  Instead it goes into his pocket as a signing bonus from Madrid or PSG or whoever ends up signing him.

Call me old fashioned but it would be nice to see some loyalty from players who make their reputation with us.  If they want to move then it can't be helped, but at least do it without cheating the club out of a fee.

I don't know what the reasons are for him not signing the contract, as far as I know, he's not said he wants to play elsewhere. Regardless, the club are in position to make a call as to whether to keep him this season or sell him (if they can't agree terms and Salah wants to leave) and unlike the Owen situation, clubs are generally more savvy about this these days. If they feel there's more value in keeping him and letting him go on a free, like with Can and Wijnaldum, then all good.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22161 on: Yesterday at 09:26:43 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:13:01 pm
At times there were two of him...



;D

That was brilliant.  :D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22162 on: Yesterday at 09:47:04 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:02:12 pm
Yes.

May 10, 2004

August 5, 2004

He joined Real Madrid on August 13, 2004.

Thanks.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22163 on: Yesterday at 11:42:01 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:05:36 pm
For everything Mo has done for this club - you wouldn't guess it reading this thread.
And what the club has done for him, he's not a saint.
Christ people do go over the top, LFC has brought him fame, fortune and glory.
This is about the CLUB, nobody is attacking Salah.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22164 on: Yesterday at 11:46:36 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 11:42:01 pm
And what the club has done for him, he's not a saint.
Christ people do go over the top, LFC has brought him fame, fortune and glory.
This is about the CLUB, nobody is attacking Salah.

That's just not true is it? Some people were directly having a go at him.

Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 12:29:21 am
He loves big claims and protagonism, i give him that, just too bad he doesn't back that up on the pitch.

I don't think anyone is proclaiming Mo as a saint, personally I don't think he's been in great form the second half of the season, but for all the moments he's given us as fans he deserves a lot more respect than posters like the above are giving him. Baffles me when Liverpool fans come out with the Twitter-esque banter type posts, that you'd expect from Man Utd fans. We're watching some of the greatest players to ever play for this club - show them respect, even if you are disappointed about something.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22165 on: Yesterday at 11:57:15 pm »
Surely this is the minority, i hope he signs but if not i would rather he goes and we build again
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:46:36 pm
That's just not true is it? Some people were directly having a go at him.

I don't think anyone is proclaiming Mo as a saint, personally I don't think he's been in great form the second half of the season, but for all the moments he's given us as fans he deserves a lot more respect than posters like the above are giving him. Baffles me when Liverpool fans come out with the Twitter-esque banter type posts, that you'd expect from Man Utd fans. We're watching some of the greatest players to ever play for this club - show them respect, even if you are disappointed about something.
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:46:36 pm
That's just not true is it? Some people were directly having a go at him.

I don't think anyone is proclaiming Mo as a saint, personally I don't think he's been in great form the second half of the season, but for all the moments he's given us as fans he deserves a lot more respect than posters like the above are giving him. Baffles me when Liverpool fans come out with the Twitter-esque banter type posts, that you'd expect from Man Utd fans. We're watching some of the greatest players to ever play for this club - show them respect, even if you are disappointed about something.
Surely this is the minority, i hope he signs but if not i would rather he goes and we build again.

Salah's numbers since he's arrival have been off the charts, he will go down as a great and 99% will look back on his time hear with pride.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22166 on: Today at 12:00:35 am »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 11:57:15 pm
Surely this is the minority, i hope he signs but if not i would rather he goes and we build againSurely this is the minority, i hope he signs but if not i would rather he goes and we build again.

Salah's numbers since he's arrival have been off the charts, he will go down as a great and 99% will look back on his time hear with pride.

Of course it's the minority but you explicitly said "nobody is attacking Salah." Some people are and others feel the need to stand up to that garbage.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22167 on: Today at 03:17:24 am »
Best in the world? I think we need to stop lying ourselves.
He is not a player for the big games. He is not a player for the big finals...
Since arriving in Liverpool he has played in 7 finals combined with the club and national team and his statistics are not good...

7 games, 603 mintues, 1 goal(penalty against Tottenham) 0 assists..
You expect the best player to make a difference, to bring you a trophy with his individual move, but he brings nothing in the finals.

he is only slightly better in the semi-finals and that is mostly thanks to the match against Roma at Anfield.

Is that enough of the best player? Is that enough of a player who thinks he is the greatest in the world? from a player who thinks he is bigger than the team? Is that enough of a player wanting a huge contract?

Put him in the West Ham team and he will not have better statistics than Bowen.
He is a product of the Jurgen Klopp's system and thanks to Jurgen he achieves the kind of statistics he achieves in the league. Without Jurgen he is an average premier league player. He is a player who is not capable of making a difference in big games, where big players have to make a difference.

If he leaves Liverpool tomorrow it would not be a problem to replace him with a player who would have similar statistics.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22168 on: Today at 03:34:37 am »
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 03:17:24 am
Best in the world? I think we need to stop lying ourselves.
He is not a player for the big games. He is not a player for the big finals...
Since arriving in Liverpool he has played in 7 finals combined with the club and national team and his statistics are not good...

7 games, 603 mintues, 1 goal(penalty against Tottenham) 0 assists..
You expect the best player to make a difference, to bring you a trophy with his individual move, but he brings nothing in the finals.

he is only slightly better in the semi-finals and that is mostly thanks to the match against Roma at Anfield.

Is that enough of the best player? Is that enough of a player who thinks he is the greatest in the world? from a player who thinks he is bigger than the team? Is that enough of a player wanting a huge contract?

Put him in the West Ham team and he will not have better statistics than Bowen.
He is a product of the Jurgen Klopp's system and thanks to Jurgen he achieves the kind of statistics he achieves in the league. Without Jurgen he is an average premier league player. He is a player who is not capable of making a difference in big games, where big players have to make a difference.

If he leaves Liverpool tomorrow it would not be a problem to replace him with a player who would have similar statistics.

Your point about the finals was fair enough, figures back it up that he hasnt contributed enough in those big games.

I think you lost your way with the last couple paragraphs though. Yes of course hes been helped massively by his manager and being alongside these players, but he is not an average premier league player.

I think some are getting very clouded by his lack of form since AFCON.  The guy needs an extended rest.

I admit the shit with his dickhead agent is annoying and I wasnt a fan of his chatter about personal revenge vs Madrid, but kept out of that discussion  at the time, so I suppose theres been a little bit of falling out of love as it where the last few weeks! But claims of being average is utter madness.
And letting him and Mane go this summer would also be madness.
 
So him leaving tomorrow would be a problem, it would be too much upheaval.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22169 on: Today at 04:40:05 am »
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 03:17:24 am
Best in the world? I think we need to stop lying ourselves.
He is not a player for the big games. He is not a player for the big finals...
Since arriving in Liverpool he has played in 7 finals combined with the club and national team and his statistics are not good...

7 games, 603 mintues, 1 goal(penalty against Tottenham) 0 assists..
You expect the best player to make a difference, to bring you a trophy with his individual move, but he brings nothing in the finals.

he is only slightly better in the semi-finals and that is mostly thanks to the match against Roma at Anfield.

Is that enough of the best player? Is that enough of a player who thinks he is the greatest in the world? from a player who thinks he is bigger than the team? Is that enough of a player wanting a huge contract?

Put him in the West Ham team and he will not have better statistics than Bowen.
He is a product of the Jurgen Klopp's system and thanks to Jurgen he achieves the kind of statistics he achieves in the league. Without Jurgen he is an average premier league player. He is a player who is not capable of making a difference in big games, where big players have to make a difference.

If he leaves Liverpool tomorrow it would not be a problem to replace him with a player who would have similar statistics.

There is some merit in that he hasn't done well since AFCON at all, but he is not an average premier league player. He's a very very good player who has thrived under a system that is built to exploit his attacking capabilities. He has won many games for us. We are a totally different proposition to face when he isn't playing.

He has already said he is staying one more season and I think we'll see an energized, rejuvenated Salah come in and score plenty next season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22170 on: Today at 05:03:25 am »
See, that's the thing that seems strange with the current situation. All three of Salah, Mane and Bobby have their contracts expire at the same time, which means we would have to deal with renewal at the same time. Salah is great throughout the season, but I agree with arbiarbi that he hasn't contributed in key moments. But that's why we have Mane, who's been in beast mode in those games. But the rumors are that he's looking out too. Is it possible that the Club is trying to find an overall solution? Would we cash on both Salah and Mane and replace their contribution with a bit different players? Perhaps we have to evolve in a different direction?

Only weeks ago, I didn't expect both Mane and Salah leaving, but who knows. It will be an interesting summer. 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22171 on: Today at 05:04:43 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:34:37 am
Your point about the finals was fair enough, figures back it up that he hasnt contributed enough in those big games.

I think you lost your way with the last couple paragraphs though. Yes of course hes been helped massively by his manager and being alongside these players, but he is not an average premier league player.

I think some are getting very clouded by his lack of form since AFCON.  The guy needs an extended rest.

I admit the shit with his dickhead agent is annoying and I wasnt a fan of his chatter about personal revenge vs Madrid, but kept out of that discussion  at the time, so I suppose theres been a little bit of falling out of love as it where the last few weeks! But claims of being average is utter madness.
And letting him and Mane go this summer would also be madness.
 
So him leaving tomorrow would be a problem, it would be too much upheaval.


He scores in big games.

United - 9 Goals
City - 7 Goals
Arsenal - 7 Goals
Spurs - 6 Goals
Chelsea - 4 Goals

Benzema has managed one goal in 8 major finals (CL and Copa del Rey), and that was only because Karius through the ball at him. Are we going to say he isn't a 'big game' player too?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22172 on: Today at 05:21:29 am »
Average premier league player, FMD :lmao

Name every other player in the league who could have scored THAT goal against City. Then whittle it down to those who could have scored a mirror image goal against Watford the following week. While also playing those mad assists in the same two games.

How many players have you got left in that list? As an "average premier league player", it should be around 200.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22173 on: Today at 06:45:35 am »
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 03:17:24 am
Best in the world? I think we need to stop lying ourselves.
He is not a player for the big games. He is not a player for the big finals...
Since arriving in Liverpool he has played in 7 finals combined with the club and national team and his statistics are not good...

7 games, 603 mintues, 1 goal(penalty against Tottenham) 0 assists..
You expect the best player to make a difference, to bring you a trophy with his individual move, but he brings nothing in the finals.

he is only slightly better in the semi-finals and that is mostly thanks to the match against Roma at Anfield.

Is that enough of the best player? Is that enough of a player who thinks he is the greatest in the world? from a player who thinks he is bigger than the team? Is that enough of a player wanting a huge contract?

Put him in the West Ham team and he will not have better statistics than Bowen.
He is a product of the Jurgen Klopp's system and thanks to Jurgen he achieves the kind of statistics he achieves in the league. Without Jurgen he is an average premier league player. He is a player who is not capable of making a difference in big games, where big players have to make a difference.

If he leaves Liverpool tomorrow it would not be a problem to replace him with a player who would have similar statistics.

 :lmao

I guess it was only a matter of time before some joker would pull this crazy claim about Salah being "average." Yes, he's so average that the majority of teams in this division have three defenders on him at all time! He is currently sitting how high in our all time list of goal scorers? By that definition I would guess you'd call most of them average as well. You naturally don't even touch on the amount of assists that Salah gets on a regular basis. As for not scoring in finals, strangely that's not that much of a surprise for a mere right winger which is what Salah actually is. He is not a striker and has never pretended to be. It's not just the goals he's scored but the quality of the goals. It's not even unusual for him to leave an entire defensive unit sat on their backsides as he puts the ball into the net, amazing how many times Salah makes these defence look, erm average! That includes the Man City goal earlier on in the season which won him the accolade of goal of the season. How many players do that to the current Champions? I'm not sure I have seen Bowen do it for a start. It could also be said part of the reason for Mane's particular successful period is due to Salah having much of the defensive attention, from whatever team we are playing. It means there is space elsewhere for Mane to weave his magic. As for the stupid comment about him being easy to replace, I fear we will find that a lot more difficult than Salah's army of critic's say on a regular basis.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22174 on: Today at 07:45:24 am »
If Salah is average, God help 99% of footballers who are not as good as him.

The finals thing was said alot about Henry, nobody called him average.

He showed best in the world form up until AFCON but not since  but he is still elite.

If not signing a contract if prefer he was sold but I don't think that will happen
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22175 on: Today at 07:56:21 am »
Salah would easily be replaced? I've heard it all now.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22176 on: Today at 07:57:44 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:56:21 am
Salah would easily be replaced? I heard it all now.
It's true, 30+ goals a season players are ten a penny (apparently).
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22177 on: Today at 08:00:18 am »
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 03:17:24 am
Best in the world? I think we need to stop lying ourselves.
He is not a player for the big games. He is not a player for the big finals...
Since arriving in Liverpool he has played in 7 finals combined with the club and national team and his statistics are not good...

7 games, 603 mintues, 1 goal(penalty against Tottenham) 0 assists..
You expect the best player to make a difference, to bring you a trophy with his individual move, but he brings nothing in the finals.

he is only slightly better in the semi-finals and that is mostly thanks to the match against Roma at Anfield.

Is that enough of the best player? Is that enough of a player who thinks he is the greatest in the world? from a player who thinks he is bigger than the team? Is that enough of a player wanting a huge contract?

Put him in the West Ham team and he will not have better statistics than Bowen.
He is a product of the Jurgen Klopp's system and thanks to Jurgen he achieves the kind of statistics he achieves in the league. Without Jurgen he is an average premier league player. He is a player who is not capable of making a difference in big games, where big players have to make a difference.

If he leaves Liverpool tomorrow it would not be a problem to replace him with a player who would have similar statistics.

His stats before he came to LFC prove he isn't average, he was absolutely incredible in Seria A before he came here, it is mystery why other clubs weren't fighting us for his signature, he was one of the best in the world THEN.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22178 on: Today at 08:02:34 am »
A player goes into the last year of his contract and he holds all the cards. We knew we were running the risk with Mane and Salah when we didn't get it sorted last summer.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22179 on: Today at 08:02:52 am »
Some people have trouble separating form from ability.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22180 on: Today at 08:03:10 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:45:35 am
That includes the Man City goal earlier on in the season which won him the accolade of goal of the season. How many players do that to the current Champions?

It was a fantastic goal. But I don't know if its just me, but to my casual observation he seems hell bent on recreating the goal, with him taking on multiple defenders in the box, when there are usually better options at play. But then again, he did recreate it against Watford lol.

Reminds me of the Suarez situation when he was constantly trying too hard at the beginning, overthinking and overcomplicating. With Mo, it seems to be the other way round. He was alot more instinctive during his first couple of seasons. Lay it off - darts into the box - bam.

He strikes me now as someone who is constantly trying to prove he's the best in the business. Its not a criticism, just what I am perceiving things to be. I hope he scores 30 goals next season to prove that I am talking shit.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22181 on: Today at 08:13:47 am »
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 03:17:24 am
Best in the world? I think we need to stop lying ourselves.
He is not a player for the big games. He is not a player for the big finals...
Since arriving in Liverpool he has played in 7 finals combined with the club and national team and his statistics are not good...

7 games, 603 mintues, 1 goal(penalty against Tottenham) 0 assists..
You expect the best player to make a difference, to bring you a trophy with his individual move, but he brings nothing in the finals.

he is only slightly better in the semi-finals and that is mostly thanks to the match against Roma at Anfield.

Is that enough of the best player? Is that enough of a player who thinks he is the greatest in the world? from a player who thinks he is bigger than the team? Is that enough of a player wanting a huge contract?

Put him in the West Ham team and he will not have better statistics than Bowen.
He is a product of the Jurgen Klopp's system and thanks to Jurgen he achieves the kind of statistics he achieves in the league. Without Jurgen he is an average premier league player. He is a player who is not capable of making a difference in big games, where big players have to make a difference.

If he leaves Liverpool tomorrow it would not be a problem to replace him with a player who would have similar statistics.

Not much good In this post, so bad theres really little point in trying to argue it,
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22182 on: Today at 09:14:47 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:57:44 am
It's true, 30+ goals a season players are ten a penny (apparently).

I mean, nothing that a Bowen, Raphinha, Saka etc. couldn't do. I mean, none of them have done what Salah did at Roma and Fiorentina, but no bother.

Honestly its utter rubbish. Salah is amazing. I mean, he is off in 2023, but lets get one more top class season out of the guy.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22183 on: Today at 09:31:25 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:45:35 am
:lmao

I guess it was only a matter of time before some joker would pull this crazy claim about Salah being "average." Yes, he's so average that the majority of teams in this division have three defenders on him at all time! He is currently sitting how high in our all time list of goal scorers? By that definition I would guess you'd call most of them average as well. You naturally don't even touch on the amount of assists that Salah gets on a regular basis. As for not scoring in finals, strangely that's not that much of a surprise for a mere right winger which is what Salah actually is. He is not a striker and has never pretended to be. It's not just the goals he's scored but the quality of the goals. It's not even unusual for him to leave an entire defensive unit sat on their backsides as he puts the ball into the net, amazing how many times Salah makes these defence look, erm average! That includes the Man City goal earlier on in the season which won him the accolade of goal of the season. How many players do that to the current Champions? I'm not sure I have seen Bowen do it for a start. It could also be said part of the reason for Mane's particular successful period is due to Salah having much of the defensive attention, from whatever team we are playing. It means there is space elsewhere for Mane to weave his magic. As for the stupid comment about him being easy to replace, I fear we will find that a lot more difficult than Salah's army of critic's say on a regular basis.

It's almost as if some people don't even watch football. I struggle to see how an entire following, media, pundits, coaches, other players can rate this player much better than average, in contention for some of the highest prizes in the game even, and yet some person on a forum thinks they have it all figured out and he's just a very average egyptian Jared Bowen.  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22184 on: Today at 09:35:23 am »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 11:42:01 pm
And what the club has done for him, he's not a saint.
Christ people do go over the top, LFC has brought him fame, fortune and glory.
This is about the CLUB, nobody is attacking Salah.
You might want to read this thread first.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22185 on: Today at 09:43:24 am »
+ 19 hours ago, from Liverpool FC's official Facebook Page:

"Mo Salah has won the Premier League Goal of the Season award."

- Link: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=383646943728917
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22186 on: Today at 09:45:05 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 09:31:25 am
It's almost as if some people don't even watch football. I struggle to see how an entire following, media, pundits, coaches, other players can rate this player much better than average, in contention for some of the highest prizes in the game even, and yet some person on a forum thinks they have it all figured out and he's just a very average egyptian Jared Bowen.  ;D

Mo Salah is our most underrated player outside of our fanbase, hes constantly scrutinised ridiculed by other fans and media even though theres very little to ridicule him about, probably Trent is the only other player who gets disrespected to such a level in comparison to their ability and what theyve actually done, the guy is literally the highest scoring PL player in a single season, yet we have people constantly playing what he has achieved down.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22187 on: Today at 10:43:23 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 05:04:43 am
He scores in big games.

United - 9 Goals
City - 7 Goals
Arsenal - 7 Goals
Spurs - 6 Goals
Chelsea - 4 Goals

Benzema has managed one goal in 8 major finals (CL and Copa del Rey), and that was only because Karius through the ball at him. Are we going to say he isn't a 'big game' player too?

Henry never scored in a major final. Shocking player him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22188 on: Today at 10:48:38 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:57:44 am
It's true, 30+ goals a season players are ten a penny (apparently).

this is what annoys me, scoring goals is the hardest thing in football, people think replacing a 30 goal a season player is easy or someone who scores that amount consistently over 5 years is average? lol absolutely clueless
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22189 on: Today at 10:50:07 am »
Who are our other 'big' players in Finals, out of interest?

21/22 - Real, no goals. Chelsea FA Cup, no goals. Chelsea League Cup, no goals.
19/20 - Flamengo - Bobby goal
18/19 - Spurs, Salah goal
17/18 - Real, Mane goal

I know people aren't including Community Shield or Super Cups as Finals......
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22190 on: Today at 10:55:16 am »
Benzema didnt record a single shot in the final let  alone a goal time for Real to get rid
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22191 on: Today at 11:32:10 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:56:21 am
Salah would easily be replaced? I've heard it all now.


Not "easily" but he can certainly be replaced "with some difficulty".
My guess: He is on probably 2 or 3 (or even 4???) times what Diaz or Jota make.
Is he 2 or 3 or 4 times their value in the attacking third?

At times this season he has had a claim to be the best player in the world.
And fair play to him, if he thinks he can maximize his earning potential by shooting for a better deal than the club is offering him.
But I am with the club in not giving in without some consideration, and doing things rationally. No ridiculous contracts that may turn into a millstone around our neck, please.
The likes of Arsenal (who cant afford them) and Man Utd (who can) are examples of clubs who do this, and look where it has gotten them. And of course, Barcelona and Messi is the extreme case of where this can lead to...

We should stick to our guns as a club, not bow down, and just part on good terms (if a good transfer offer comes in this summer. Or just on a free next summer), and maintain a positive, open dialogue with Mo of our stance.
Luckily, I dont think Mo is the type of player who will let contract stuff weight his actual game down. He will continue to give his all on the field next season if he is here
(and in any case, it is in his best interests to do so anyway, so no worries)

If within a few weeks of the summer it is clear he is leaving on a free, I bet the club would look to get a Diaz equivalent on the right wing. Someone who can join without too much pressure (maybe in the same 22-25 age bracket), someone not quite at the top of the charts but with potential to be, with the right system and guidance. The Mane, Mo, Diaz template, all over again....

And then we will have the next Salah, ready to go.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22192 on: Today at 11:36:59 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 11:32:10 am
Not "easily" but he can certainly be replaced "with some difficulty".
My guess: He is on probably 2 or 3 (or even 4???) times what Diaz or Jota make.
Is he 2 or 3 or 4 times their value in the attacking third?

At times this season he has had a claim to be the best player in the world.
And fair play to him, if he thinks he can maximize his earning potential by shooting for a better deal than the club is offering him.
But I am with the club in not giving in without some consideration, and doing things rationally. No ridiculous contracts that may turn into a millstone around our neck, please.
The likes of Arsenal (who cant afford them) and Man Utd (who can) are examples of clubs who do this, and look where it has gotten them. And of course, Barcelona and Messi is the extreme case of where this can lead to...

We should stick to our guns as a club, not bow down, and just part on good terms (if a good transfer offer comes in this summer. Or just on a free next summer), and maintain a positive, open dialogue with Mo of our stance.
Luckily, I dont think Mo is the type of player who will let contract stuff weight his actual game down. He will continue to give his all on the field next season if he is here
(and in any case, it is in his best interests to do so anyway, so no worries)

If within a few weeks of the summer it is clear he is leaving on a free, I bet the club would look to get a Diaz equivalent on the right wing. Someone who can join without too much pressure (maybe in the same 22-25 age bracket), someone not quite at the top of the charts but with potential to be, with the right system and guidance. The Mane, Mo, Diaz template, all over again....

And then we will have the next Salah, ready to go.

Pretty sure thats not how football works.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22193 on: Today at 11:41:42 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 11:32:10 am
Not "easily" but he can certainly be replaced "with some difficulty".
My guess: He is on probably 2 or 3 (or even 4???) times what Diaz or Jota make.
Is he 2 or 3 or 4 times their value in the attacking third?

At times this season he has had a claim to be the best player in the world.
And fair play to him, if he thinks he can maximize his earning potential by shooting for a better deal than the club is offering him.
But I am with the club in not giving in without some consideration, and doing things rationally. No ridiculous contracts that may turn into a millstone around our neck, please.
The likes of Arsenal (who cant afford them) and Man Utd (who can) are examples of clubs who do this, and look where it has gotten them. And of course, Barcelona and Messi is the extreme case of where this can lead to...

We should stick to our guns as a club, not bow down, and just part on good terms (if a good transfer offer comes in this summer. Or just on a free next summer), and maintain a positive, open dialogue with Mo of our stance.
Luckily, I dont think Mo is the type of player who will let contract stuff weight his actual game down. He will continue to give his all on the field next season if he is here
(and in any case, it is in his best interests to do so anyway, so no worries)

If within a few weeks of the summer it is clear he is leaving on a free, I bet the club would look to get a Diaz equivalent on the right wing. Someone who can join without too much pressure (maybe in the same 22-25 age bracket), someone not quite at the top of the charts but with potential to be, with the right system and guidance. The Mane, Mo, Diaz template, all over again....

And then we will have the next Salah, ready to go.

Hey ? Weird way of calculating the worth of a player. Many more goes into things like wages and transfer fees than just that. That's almost schoolyard equivalence of teams

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22194 on: Today at 11:44:51 am »
I expect some of the comments on here from rival fans on social media or their own forums, but I cant for the life of me understand why he gets it from some of his own on here. The guy has been outstanding since he arrived, 3 Premier league Golden Boots, 3 champions league finals, our first League title in 30 years and so many more accolades from his time here that anything other than praise from his own seems pretty disrespectful in my opinion. Yes, he plays in a team who are all responsible for the awards he has, not just as a player but for the club too, but without him, do we even get close to what we have achieved over the last few years?

How many times have you watched him when he has just dazzled and you are filled with pride because he plays for your club and no-one elses? How many times has he just been THAT good in a match that you cant wait to see what he does in the next one?

Yes, he has a dick of an agent. When you look at other top top players, they also have dicks of agents that act above their station because they think they are more important to the player than the club or the fans. Self entitled pricks in my opinion. His agent has done him no favours whatsoever - Salah is maybe guilty of keeping him in a job rather than fucking him off. Nothing more than that.

He has also been playing Klopps 'Heavy Metal Football' for years now and he's probably bloody exhausted much like the rest of the team at this point I would think. They all need an extended rest, not just physically but mentally..his drop off in form could be explained in a few ways, but when you compare to what he has already given us and contributed to our legend and history, its insignificant and already behind us. He will be lauded, as many of his team mates will, for generations to come, much like so other many great Liverpool players before him.

We have enough with opposition fans, officials and 'pundits' laying into us on a daily basis..how many times will broadcasters use the 'Slip Up' analogy when talking about us, how many times will Stevie G have to listen to 'THAT' chant! and, as much as I hate to say it, and I mean no disrespect at all, we are going to have to put up with less educated football 'fans' (c*nts) from other teams berating our fans in Paris, comparing against Hillsborough, using the 'Never our Fault' or 'Victim' narrative and its bloody exhausting. Why do we want to start on our own players when they have given us so much? We should be closing ranks if anything!

Everyone has the right to offer an opinion, this is mine, but a little bit of context wouldnt hurt either.

I dont understand why we cant just celebrate one of the greatest players we have EVER had while we have him, and forgive him for falling below OUR own overhyped expectations because it is what we have been spoilt with over the last few years.

The Magnificent Egyptian Bastard gets enough stick from other teams fans and uneducated former players who see themselves as 'pundits'..he shouldnt have to put up with it from some of us as well.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22195 on: Today at 11:45:06 am »
Teemu Pukkis only on £25k a week apparently, Mo only scored double (plus one) the amount of goals as him this season so our contract offer should sensibly be around £55k a week.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22196 on: Today at 11:49:27 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:36:59 am
Pretty sure thats not how football works.


Well, maybe then it is why football does not work.

Inflated wages, driven ....by what exactly?
Nothing but our own tacit acceptance in the notion that certain players are worth disproportionately so much more than other players at kicking a ball around.

Salah is not 4 times the player that Jota is.
Messi is not 10 times the player that Salah is
(or whatever the multiple is).


The fact that the clubs they are employed by give in to their wage demands is a direct consequence  of the fans´s propensity to pay the additional money and the TV networks propensity to pay the additional money that the "stars" command, via disproportionately higher interest from the viewers. Us.

We cannot fight this system per se, nor should we.
But there is no need to be at the absolute far end, the extreme of the wage curves in all this.
For the way we are run at present, my sense is that "finding the next Salah" (and paying him whatever is right on the way up the curve) is an easier feat than paying up for the current Salah´s "market worth" (at the very apex of the wage curve).
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22197 on: Today at 11:54:06 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 11:49:27 am

Well, maybe then it is why football does not work.

Inflated wages, driven ....by what exactly?
Nothing but our own tacit acceptance in the notion that certain players are worth so much more than other players at kicking a ball around.

Salah is not 4 times the player that Jota is.
Messi is not 10 times the player that Salah is
(or whatever the multiple is).

The fact that the clubs they are employed by give in to their wage demands are a direct result of the fans´s propensity to pay the additional money and the TV networks propensity to pay the additional money that the "stars" command, via disproportionately higher interest from the viewes. Us.

We cannot fight this system per se. But there is not need to be at the absolute far end, the extreme of the wage curves in all this.
For the way we are run at present, my sense is that finding the next Salah is an easier feat than servicing/paying up for the current Salah´s market worth.

What world do you live in? :D

Its the same in any industry, the top dogs get paid the most and that's not in line with their results compared to 'lesser lights'. I'm sure Mark Zuckerbergs secretary gets paid a fuck tonne more than most other secretaries without having the natural ability to back that up. Its not how wages work, and particularly in football where the top percentile are the difference makers and get paid accordingly. I mean I'd love us to have six Teemu Pukkis all on £25k a week and scoring 11 goals each but I dont think it works like that.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22198 on: Today at 11:58:14 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 11:49:27 am

Well, maybe then it is why football does not work.

Inflated wages, driven ....by what exactly?
Nothing but our own tacit acceptance in the notion that certain players are worth disproportionately so much more than other players at kicking a ball around.

Salah is not 4 times the player that Jota is.
Messi is not 10 times the player that Salah is
(or whatever the multiple is).


The fact that the clubs they are employed by give in to their wage demands is a direct consequence  of the fans´s propensity to pay the additional money and the TV networks propensity to pay the additional money that the "stars" command, via disproportionately higher interest from the viewers. Us.

We cannot fight this system per se, nor should we.
But there is no need to be at the absolute far end, the extreme of the wage curves in all this.
For the way we are run at present, my sense is that "finding the next Salah" (and paying him whatever is right on the way up the curve) is an easier feat than paying up for the current Salah´s "market worth" (at the very apex of the wage curve).

Whether you like it or not image and marketing make a huge difference. I suspect Mo's following around the world is huge and that has an impact on the clubs bottom line in things like shirt sales, marketing, sponsors and so on. I suspect of a lot of different aspects go into wages/fees and all the other things that revolve around a modern footballer and club.

I don`t want him to leave. I think he's a great player, but given the way the club is now run and the boss we have in place I have every confidence in the club doing what is best for the club and us as fans.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22199 on: Today at 11:59:27 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:54:06 am
What world do you live in? :D

Its the same in any industry, the top dogs get paid the most and that's not in line with their results compared to 'lesser lights'. I'm sure Mark Zuckerbergs secretary gets paid a fuck tonne more than most other secretaries without having the natural ability to back that up. Its not how wages work, and particularly in football where the top percentile are the difference makers and get paid accordingly. I mean I'd love us to have six Teemu Pukkis all on £25k a week and scoring 11 goals each but I dont think it works like that.

My example would be not Pukki but Jota or Diaz.

Say sign 2 similar players like Jota and Diaz for the right side.
Would you have these equivalent Jota and Diaz OR have Salah?

Economically, I think that is the decision. Not 11 X Teemu Pukkis, but a player closer in profile to where Salah was when he joined Vs the current Salah.

I would not blame Salah either for not giving in. I m pretty sure there would be some other club (like PSG or Madrid or even City) who do not work necessarily under the same financial discipline that we do, who might be OK with paying the top 1% "highest in the world" wage.
I see no track record of us making that kinda economics work in the recent past.
