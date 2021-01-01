I expect some of the comments on here from rival fans on social media or their own forums, but I cant for the life of me understand why he gets it from some of his own on here. The guy has been outstanding since he arrived, 3 Premier league Golden Boots, 3 champions league finals, our first League title in 30 years and so many more accolades from his time here that anything other than praise from his own seems pretty disrespectful in my opinion. Yes, he plays in a team who are all responsible for the awards he has, not just as a player but for the club too, but without him, do we even get close to what we have achieved over the last few years?



How many times have you watched him when he has just dazzled and you are filled with pride because he plays for your club and no-one elses? How many times has he just been THAT good in a match that you cant wait to see what he does in the next one?



Yes, he has a dick of an agent. When you look at other top top players, they also have dicks of agents that act above their station because they think they are more important to the player than the club or the fans. Self entitled pricks in my opinion. His agent has done him no favours whatsoever - Salah is maybe guilty of keeping him in a job rather than fucking him off. Nothing more than that.



He has also been playing Klopps 'Heavy Metal Football' for years now and he's probably bloody exhausted much like the rest of the team at this point I would think. They all need an extended rest, not just physically but mentally..his drop off in form could be explained in a few ways, but when you compare to what he has already given us and contributed to our legend and history, its insignificant and already behind us. He will be lauded, as many of his team mates will, for generations to come, much like so other many great Liverpool players before him.



We have enough with opposition fans, officials and 'pundits' laying into us on a daily basis..how many times will broadcasters use the 'Slip Up' analogy when talking about us, how many times will Stevie G have to listen to 'THAT' chant! and, as much as I hate to say it, and I mean no disrespect at all, we are going to have to put up with less educated football 'fans' (c*nts) from other teams berating our fans in Paris, comparing against Hillsborough, using the 'Never our Fault' or 'Victim' narrative and its bloody exhausting. Why do we want to start on our own players when they have given us so much? We should be closing ranks if anything!



Everyone has the right to offer an opinion, this is mine, but a little bit of context wouldnt hurt either.



I dont understand why we cant just celebrate one of the greatest players we have EVER had while we have him, and forgive him for falling below OUR own overhyped expectations because it is what we have been spoilt with over the last few years.



The Magnificent Egyptian Bastard gets enough stick from other teams fans and uneducated former players who see themselves as 'pundits'..he shouldnt have to put up with it from some of us as well.