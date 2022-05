If he wants to play elsewhere he's costing the club a gigantic fee by running out his contract instead of being up front about it. It means we don't get the funds to replace him with a similar profile of player. Instead it goes into his pocket as a signing bonus from Madrid or PSG or whoever ends up signing him.



Call me old fashioned but it would be nice to see some loyalty from players who make their reputation with us. If they want to move then it can't be helped, but at least do it without cheating the club out of a fee.



I don't know what the reasons are for him not signing the contract, as far as I know, he's not said he wants to play elsewhere. Regardless, the club are in position to make a call as to whether to keep him this season or sell him (if they can't agree terms and Salah wants to leave) and unlike the Owen situation, clubs are generally more savvy about this these days. If they feel there's more value in keeping him and letting him go on a free, like with Can and Wijnaldum, then all good.