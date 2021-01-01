He's a brave boy, shooting his mouth off the way he has been. Will get memed a lot now.

But if he's still got the fire for next season, hopefully comes back stronger to bite the people who will mock him.



However, if the contract thing turns sour, and if he is perceived not to be pulling his weight next season (if still here), could tarnish his amazing legacy with us so far.

Do hope he just goes all guns blazing and has an astonishingly great next season.

(and leave on a free if he wants some mega bucks after that).

