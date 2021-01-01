« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2054755 times)

Offline jason42

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22040 on: Yesterday at 11:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Midget on Yesterday at 11:24:41 pm
I don't know what people are on about. He was our biggest attacking threat. 6 out of our 9 shots on target were him. He would've scored if Courtois wasn't playing a blinder. I think Diaz and Mane were far more disappointing if were picking nits.
Always lurk nowadays but some of the shite aimed at Mo is disgraceful.

He is a Liverpool player and deserves our support.

He nearly scored twice tonight but was only denied by an inspired Courtois.
Offline Hazell

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22041 on: Yesterday at 11:56:07 pm »
Quote from: jason42 on Yesterday at 11:53:53 pm
Always lurk nowadays but some of the shite aimed at Mo is disgraceful.

He is a Liverpool player and deserves our support.

He nearly scored twice tonight but was only denied by an inspired Courtois.

Yep, some mad takes in here tonight.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22042 on: Yesterday at 11:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 11:37:33 pm
Some of you dont deserve nice things.
They don't. Only revel when we lose.
Offline jason42

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22043 on: Yesterday at 11:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:56:07 pm
Yep, some mad takes in here tonight.

The match thread is even worse with posters saying we bottled it and how shite we were. Some of them seem happy we lost.
Offline Hazell

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22044 on: Today at 12:01:37 am »
Quote from: jason42 on Yesterday at 11:59:32 pm
The match thread is even worse with posters saying we bottled it and how shite we were. Some of them seem happy we lost.

Oh yeah, that's what I meant, mad takes all over the place. The 'bottled it' and 'Real Madrid had our number' in particular are just bizarre.
Offline Big Dirk

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22045 on: Today at 12:01:51 am »
I think a lot of the negativity towards Salah is because a blind man on a galloping horse can see he is running down his contract to leave on a free(which he is entitled to do)but he should just say that instead of waffling nonsense.
Offline stevieG786

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22046 on: Today at 12:02:26 am »
Quote from: Midget on Yesterday at 11:24:41 pm
I don't know what people are on about. He was our biggest attacking threat. 6 out of our 9 shots on target were him. He would've scored if Courtois wasn't playing a blinder. I think Diaz and Mane were far more disappointing if were picking nits.

Exactly. By far our best attacking threat
Offline ac

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22047 on: Today at 12:02:59 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:43:38 pm
Been off it for months, uncomfortable convos need to be had imo

Overall he was poor tonight as was Diaz.
Offline Caps4444

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22048 on: Today at 12:12:18 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 12:02:26 am
Exactly. By far our best attacking threat

He did everything right, especially with the control and shot late on. No one else in the team is capable of that.and he was unlucky that it hit the holiest top part of his arm.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22049 on: Today at 12:14:05 am »
Mo will rest up and come back as strong as ever next season. If you disagree, youre wrong. :D
Offline jason42

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22050 on: Today at 12:17:13 am »
Quote from: ac on Today at 12:02:59 am
Overall he was poor tonight as was Diaz.

How is 6 from 9 shots on target poor?
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22051 on: Today at 12:21:14 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:14:05 am
Mo will rest up and come back as strong as ever next season. If you disagree, youre wrong. :D

AFCON seemed to take a lot out of him, hes been off the boil since then. I think a rest and good pre season will see him with more spark next season. I do think he needs to change his game slightly, hes been found out by opponents and they know how to stifle him best. It happens to all great players, theyre studied by opposing managers more than other players. Klopp & Mo need to re invent his game and positioning on the pitch for next year to get the best out of him.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22052 on: Today at 12:21:18 am »
Quote from: jason42 on Today at 12:17:13 am
How is 6 from 9 shots on target poor?

Dont waste your energy reasoning with some of the shite on here tonight!

Mo was quality and deserved a goal, as did Sadio. Courtois played a fucking blinder and some just cant wrap their around it.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22053 on: Today at 12:29:21 am »
He loves big claims and protagonism, i give him that, just too bad he doesn't back that up on the pitch.
Offline duvva

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22054 on: Today at 12:33:28 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:29:21 am
He loves big claims and protagonism, i give him that, just too bad he doesn't back that up on the pitch.
The top scorer and assist maker doesnt back things up on the pitch. Wow.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22055 on: Today at 12:33:52 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:29:21 am
He loves big claims and protagonism, i give him that, just too bad he doesn't back that up on the pitch.
Should have kept his mouth shut. What he said is equivalent to touching the trophy.
Offline jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22056 on: Today at 12:35:52 am »
Can this thread be locked now please?
Offline elkun

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22057 on: Today at 12:37:18 am »
Very weird but i though he was our best attacker after we went 0-1 down
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22058 on: Today at 12:38:37 am »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 12:37:18 am
Very weird but i though he was our best attacker after we went 0-1 down
I agree but his comments before the game will be used as a stick to beat him.
Offline duvva

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22059 on: Today at 12:39:27 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:38:37 am
I agree but his comments before the game will be used as a stick to beat him.
Mainly by our own supporters it seems.
Offline Shankly998

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22060 on: Today at 01:02:55 am »
Full Summer off and gets a good break in the middle of the season with Egypt not being in the world cup. He is going to be on fire next season.
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22061 on: Today at 01:12:37 am »
He's a brave boy, shooting his mouth off the way he has been. Will get memed a lot now.
But if he's still got the fire for next season, hopefully comes back stronger to bite the people who will mock him.

However, if the contract thing turns sour, and if he is perceived not to be pulling his weight next season (if still here), could tarnish his amazing legacy with us so far.
Do hope he just goes all guns blazing and has an astonishingly great next season.
(and leave on a free if he wants some mega bucks after that).
Offline Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22062 on: Today at 01:24:44 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:29:21 am
He loves big claims and protagonism, i give him that, just too bad he doesn't back that up on the pitch.

You are one of the worst posters on this site.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22063 on: Today at 01:25:23 am »
He was by far our best attacker and probably the best attacker on the pitch today as well.
Offline Morgana

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22064 on: Today at 01:50:04 am »
Needs to be more clinical at times, but I can't blame him for what happened tonight. I do feel we have better luck against low block teams like the way Madrid played tonight when Diogo starts and Luis comes on as a sub. Diogo just has a thing about opening the score early on, which gives people like Mo and Sadio wings.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22065 on: Today at 02:26:54 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:24:44 am
You are one of the worst posters on this site.

That's a bit rich coming from you.
Offline Fiasco

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22066 on: Today at 02:28:22 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 01:12:37 am
He's a brave boy, shooting his mouth off the way he has been. Will get memed a lot now.
But if he's still got the fire for next season, hopefully comes back stronger to bite the people who will mock him.

However, if the contract thing turns sour, and if he is perceived not to be pulling his weight next season (if still here), could tarnish his amazing legacy with us so far.
Do hope he just goes all guns blazing and has an astonishingly great next season.
(and leave on a free if he wants some mega bucks after that).

I'm not mad at him and I'm repeating myself here but if you shout your mouth off you can't then draw a blank, good saves from the goalkeeper or not.
Offline Avens

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22067 on: Today at 02:40:39 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 02:26:54 am
That's a bit rich coming from you.

No he's absolutely spot on. You've embarrassed yourself tonight.
Offline mrantarctica

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22068 on: Today at 04:28:27 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 01:50:04 am
Needs to be more clinical at times, but I can't blame him for what happened tonight. I do feel we have better luck against low block teams like the way Madrid played tonight when Diogo starts and Luis comes on as a sub. Diogo just has a thing about opening the score early on, which gives people like Mo and Sadio wings.

I thought the 3 amigos should have started to be honest. Firmino is brilliant in dropping into that midfield space and with them so deep, I think he would have thrived
Offline Egyptian36

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #22069 on: Today at 04:40:13 am »

Our forwards in general are under underappreciated not only Salah. You won't find forwards who work hard and create as much as ours but sometimes teams will manage to double mark them and leave no space behind and at these situations you need the midfield to step up and be a goal threat or creative with their passing and our midfield doesn't do it enough.
