« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 543 544 545 546 547 [548]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2043346 times)

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21880 on: Today at 02:50:34 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:42:11 pm
"... And leaving on a free next summer"


Nah, seriously, let's hope not  ;D

Doubt it.

Just cant see him saying that unless the contract was en route to be honest, for a number of reasons.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21881 on: Today at 02:53:34 pm »
Its as literal as hes said it, he wont be leaving this summer but then that doesnt really change anything from the current situation. Really hope he does stay, be a shame to see such a great player leave and it would be amazing to see what more he can achieve here
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,201
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21882 on: Today at 02:57:55 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:45:40 pm
After he's seen what Mbappe has just done can you blame him? Sucks for us though if he does. Another year of him but a £100m asset gone for nothing isn't good for a club that spends what it earns.

Swings and roundabouts. We're at, or very close to, the top of the food chain. If he does leave on a free (again, pretty confident he'll sign a new contract) then thats shit, but we might also benefit ourselves with another player leaving on a free.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,130
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21883 on: Today at 03:09:05 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:57:55 pm
Swings and roundabouts. We're at, or very close to, the top of the food chain. If he does leave on a free (again, pretty confident he'll sign a new contract) then thats shit, but we might also benefit ourselves with another player leaving on a free.

I think there is a fair chance he does leave on a free. But think of it the other way round, by not bumping him up to £300k a week on a new contact, that extra cash is saved and you get prime Salah for another year.

He won't owe us anything in that case, given his contribution.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21884 on: Today at 03:16:02 pm »
Yes we are well past the point where we can expect £100m+ for selling Salah now, between his dwindling contract, getting older and his alarming dip in form. If we were going to sell him this summer, it will be for around £50m IMO.

If he could regain his pre-AFCON form for all of next season then I'd be happy to take the hit to keep him and lose him on a free in 2023.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21885 on: Today at 03:22:38 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 03:16:02 pm
Yes we are well past the point where we can expect £100m+ for selling Salah now, between his dwindling contract, getting older and his alarming dip in form. If we were going to sell him this summer, it will be for around £50m IMO.

If he could regain his pre-AFCON form for all of next season then I'd be happy to take the hit to keep him and lose him on a free in 2023.

This.

To be honest hes possibly an option for West Ham if they dont get the Lingaard deal done.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,871
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21886 on: Today at 03:25:18 pm »
If we win the final keep him for another year. If not we sell him.  :D
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,128
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21887 on: Today at 03:33:50 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:22:38 pm
This.

To be honest hes possibly an option for West Ham if they dont get the Lingaard deal done.

Wondering if we could do Salah + £25m for Bowen in a swap deal
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,501
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21888 on: Today at 03:50:04 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 03:33:50 pm
Wondering if we could do Salah + £25m for Bowen in a swap deal

Bowen to Liverpool, Salah to United, Lingaard to West Ham. 3 way deal, no money changes hands. Great deal all round.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,225
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21889 on: Today at 05:04:44 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 03:16:02 pm
Yes we are well past the point where we can expect £100m+ for selling Salah now, between his dwindling contract, getting older and his alarming dip in form. If we were going to sell him this summer, it will be for around £50m IMO.

If he could regain his pre-AFCON form for all of next season then I'd be happy to take the hit to keep him and lose him on a free in 2023.

Be lucky to get 10 million.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,386
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21890 on: Today at 05:05:29 pm »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,517
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21891 on: Today at 05:06:28 pm »
Fucking 2005 all over again but with 2 of them this time :butt
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,253
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21892 on: Today at 05:07:43 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:22:38 pm
This.

To be honest hes possibly an option for West Ham if they dont get the Lingaard deal done.

 :lmao

Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 03:33:50 pm
Wondering if we could do Salah + £25m for Bowen in a swap deal

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:50:04 pm
Bowen to Liverpool, Salah to United, Lingaard to West Ham. 3 way deal, no money changes hands. Great deal all round.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,838
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21893 on: Today at 05:08:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:06:28 pm
Fucking 2005 all over again but with 2 of them this time :butt
Hopefully we can tie up Mane soon.

Anything is possible but surely this makes leaving on a free the overwhelmingly likely option now
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,386
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21894 on: Today at 05:10:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:06:28 pm
Fucking 2005 all over again but with 2 of them this time :butt

not quite right - because each has a year left?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,517
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21895 on: Today at 05:19:35 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:10:16 pm
not quite right - because each has a year left?

More the fact that we've got a huge game and all the chat is about our best players and transfers.

Quote from: Classycara on Today at 05:08:09 pm
Hopefully we can tie up Mane soon.

Anything is possible but surely this makes leaving on a free the overwhelmingly likely option now

Both going on frees is looking the likely option now for me. I've not thought for ages Mo was going to sign and this just makes me think he's off after next season.
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,838
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21896 on: Today at 05:24:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:19:35 pm
Both going on frees is looking the likely option now for me. I've not thought for ages Mo was going to sign and this just makes me think he's off after next season.

Same on Mo, but I have a good feeling Mane's is agreed
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,517
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21897 on: Today at 05:53:50 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 05:24:40 pm
Same on Mo, but I have a good feeling Mane's is agreed

Just seen the interview clip with Vinny O'Connor and he's grinning his head off, so I feel better after seeing that, I think he will sign/has signed a new contract
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,850
  • Meh sd f
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21898 on: Today at 06:48:41 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:09:05 pm
I think there is a fair chance he does leave on a free. But think of it the other way round, by not bumping him up to £300k a week on a new contact, that extra cash is saved and you get prime Salah for another year.

He won't owe us anything in that case, given his contribution.
That doesnt add up. Even doubling his salary from 200 to 400k would cost us 10M, which is far less than hes worth if we would sell him. Financially it would be idiotic
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21899 on: Today at 07:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 05:08:09 pm
Hopefully we can tie up Mane soon.

Anything is possible but surely this makes leaving on a free the overwhelmingly likely option now

Perhaps Im overanalysing and drawing the conclusion that I want to from this but I think that if he was definitely off he wouldnt be saying this.

Id be fairly stunned if the club are 100% comfortable with him leaving on a free, thats not to say that it wont happen obviously, but I cant imagine that theyd be accepting him saying things like Ill definitely be here next season if they knew he was going.

Well wait and see, either way Im fairly comfortable with it if were getting another season at least out of him. One things for sure, the club arent mugs with money and he wouldnt be saying this unless they were comfortable with whatever his plans are, so Im fairly relaxed about it.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,386
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21900 on: Today at 07:59:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:19:35 pm
More the fact that we've got a huge game and all the chat is about our best players and transfers.

Both going on frees is looking the likely option now for me. I've not thought for ages Mo was going to sign and this just makes me think he's off after next season.

Ahh gotcha.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,517
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21901 on: Today at 08:16:02 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:59:25 pm
Ahh gotcha.

If Mo says "how can I leave after this", he's getting volleyed in the collocks. ;)
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21902 on: Today at 08:20:41 pm »
I dont think anyone thought Mo was leaving this summer so doesnt really change anything in that regard. Ive long thought he either signs here or goes on a free to PSG with the latter being the more likely option at this point.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,517
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21903 on: Today at 08:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 08:20:41 pm
I dont think anyone thought Mo was leaving this summer so doesnt really change anything in that regard. Ive long thought he either signs here or goes on a free to PSG with the latter being the more likely option at this point.

I'll be fucked off with him if he goes on a free, I'd rather he signed an extension on the understanding we allowed him to leave and at least got some money for it.
Logged
Scouse not English
Pages: 1 ... 543 544 545 546 547 [548]   Go Up
« previous next »
 