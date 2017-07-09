Hopefully we can tie up Mane soon.
Anything is possible but surely this makes leaving on a free the overwhelmingly likely option now
Perhaps Im overanalysing and drawing the conclusion that I want to from this but I think that if he was definitely off he wouldnt be saying this.
Id be fairly stunned if the club are 100% comfortable with him leaving on a free, thats not to say that it wont happen obviously, but I cant imagine that theyd be accepting him saying things like Ill definitely be here next season if they knew he was going.
Well wait and see, either way Im fairly comfortable with it if were getting another season at least out of him. One things for sure, the club arent mugs with money and he wouldnt be saying this unless they were comfortable with whatever his plans are, so Im fairly relaxed about it.