Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21840 on: Yesterday at 12:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 12:18:21 pm
Arguable if he was established fully with us, but let's be real Sterling has had a pretty great career as well since leaving us
His career has been good, but I dont think as an individual he ever fulfilled the potential he had.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21841 on: Yesterday at 12:24:57 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 12:12:27 pm
I can't think of a single player who left us as an established top player and then was just as successful somewhere else. They all ended up playing less, scoring less, and often leave again.

With less senior players it sometimes happens - some players we basically let go and they carve out decent careers elsewhere, but not in a top team - Coady for example, or Shelvey.

The only player left us and had good success elsewhere is probably Sterling, and he was still a bit of a youth player when he left.

Yeah there's a fair few that people have named....but none of them left when we were really at our best either. I think thats the kicker here. Owen, Torres, Alonso, Masch, Suarez, Sterling, Stevie. They all left when we were either at a bit of a low ebb (Owen, Torres, Masch, Sterling, Stevie), left because we clearly didn't have the resources to kick on (Xabi) or left after a bit of a freak season when he was the catalyst (Suarez).

When they left it was always a bit of a case of 'fucking hell what does that leave us with?'. If Mo decides to go (still dont think he will) we can do the same and go 'Okay Alisson, Trent, Virg, Ibou, Robbo, Thiago, Fab, Naby, Diaz, Mane, Bobby, Diogo and more AND a load of really promising kids AND an amazing manager who has just extended his contract. We are in a much, much stronger position than when any of those guys left.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21842 on: Yesterday at 12:30:02 pm »
Yeah maybe that's it, we usually improved once they'd left, while they went to a team with more competition and where they weren't as much a standout player as with us before.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21843 on: Yesterday at 12:32:01 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 12:19:09 pm
Honestly, I'd only count Mascherano, partly due to transforming into a defender. Everybody else ended up playing less regularly.

I'm afraid this is clearly and identifiably not true.

Generally, you are correct, not many go on to greater success after they leave Liverpool but the 4 mentioned there clearly had more successful careers after they left us, and they had pretty similar game time/were first team players.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21844 on: Yesterday at 12:33:09 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 12:19:09 pm
Honestly, I'd only count Mascherano, partly due to transforming into a defender. Everybody else ended up playing less regularly.

I'm not sure that's true is it?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21845 on: Yesterday at 12:35:12 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 12:30:02 pm
Yeah maybe that's it, we usually improved once they'd left, while they went to a team with more competition and where they weren't as much a standout player as with us before.

Nah thats not really true. I mean Suarez in particular was an absolute monster at Barca (think he's about their third top goalscorer of all time). Xabi was the same, huge for Real Madrid.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21846 on: Yesterday at 01:01:12 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:35:12 pm
Nah thats not really true. I mean Suarez in particular was an absolute monster at Barca (think he's about their third top goalscorer of all time). Xabi was the same, huge for Real Madrid.

Haha, maybe you're right, it might be my perception because I probably didn't watch them as often for them as I did for us.


Anyway, having thought about this a bit, apart from the point about our relative weakness when Alonso, Masch, etc left us, to bring it back to Salah, I think his age might be against him. Or am I wrong again about Alonso , Suarez etc being a bit younger than Salah when they left?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21847 on: Yesterday at 01:04:57 pm »
It's clearly not true in the case of Alonso and Suarez. Suarez scored a goal in CL-final the year after he left us (winning a treble) and followed it up with 40 goals in La liga the next season (59 goals in 53 games in total!) as the won another title. Arguably, he got even better after he left, same thing with Alonso. Real Madrid wasn't quite as good Guardiola's Barca, but he won a title and the champions league with them after he left us. He was a key player before seeing out his career at Bayern.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21848 on: Yesterday at 01:07:38 pm »
Sorry, I missed your reply, but considering what you last asked, yes Salah is bit older. Alonso and Suarez were both 27 when they left.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21849 on: Yesterday at 01:08:36 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 01:01:12 pm
Haha, maybe you're right, it might be my perception because I probably didn't watch them as often for them as I did for us.


Anyway, having thought about this a bit, apart from the point about our relative weakness when Alonso, Masch, etc left us, to bring it back to Salah, I think his age might be against him. Or am I wrong again about Alonso , Suarez etc being a bit younger than Salah when they left?

Yeah both 27 when they left so a couple of years younger.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21850 on: Yesterday at 08:07:56 pm »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21851 on: Yesterday at 08:49:45 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:24:57 pm
Yeah there's a fair few that people have named....but none of them left when we were really at our best either. I think thats the kicker here. Owen, Torres, Alonso, Masch, Suarez, Sterling, Stevie. They all left when we were either at a bit of a low ebb (Owen, Torres, Masch, Sterling, Stevie), left because we clearly didn't have the resources to kick on (Xabi) or left after a bit of a freak season when he was the catalyst (Suarez).

When they left it was always a bit of a case of 'fucking hell what does that leave us with?'. If Mo decides to go (still dont think he will) we can do the same and go 'Okay Alisson, Trent, Virg, Ibou, Robbo, Thiago, Fab, Naby, Diaz, Mane, Bobby, Diogo and more AND a load of really promising kids AND an amazing manager who has just extended his contract. We are in a much, much stronger position than when any of those guys left.

To add to what you have said, there's not many who left us when we were at the top who were important to the team and none were a great success elsewhere. Keegan had said at the start of the 76/77 season he was going, he left with a League/European Cup and bringing Kenny in made us stronger, Clem had a step down, Rushie learned a lot in Italy, but LFC was his best place to be.

Mo has to think, will he be happier at another club and will get have the relationship with the staff and supporters he has here. If he thinks he can, or he just wants to play elsewhere as he fancies it, then fine, off you pop, but be careful, as the grass isn't always greener.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21852 on: Yesterday at 09:45:59 pm »
Why does salah not cross the ball? He always cuts inside on this left foot and takes a shot into a crowded penalty area, Im trying to think if Ive ever seen him go right and whip a ball in with his right foot into the box?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21853 on: Yesterday at 09:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 09:45:59 pm
Why does salah not cross the ball? He always cuts inside on this left foot and takes a shot into a crowded penalty area, Im trying to think if Ive ever seen him go right and whip a ball in with his right foot into the box?

Diaz goal vs Utd.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21854 on: Yesterday at 09:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 09:45:59 pm
Why does salah not cross the ball? He always cuts inside on this left foot and takes a shot into a crowded penalty area, Im trying to think if Ive ever seen him go right and whip a ball in with his right foot into the box?

Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:47:06 pm
Diaz goal vs Utd.

Robertson goal against Everton.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21855 on: Yesterday at 10:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:49:05 pm
Robertson goal against Everton.

Matip goal against Leeds.

Your turn Hazell.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21856 on: Yesterday at 10:05:28 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:03:38 pm
Matip goal against Leeds.

Your turn Hazell.

Firmino goal against Norwich :P
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21857 on: Yesterday at 10:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:05:28 pm
Firmino goal against Norwich :P

Origi goal against Wolves :)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21858 on: Yesterday at 10:17:07 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:11:35 pm
Origi goal against Wolves :)

Jota goal vs Southampton.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21859 on: Yesterday at 10:26:20 pm »
I love Mo. He's always given his best for us. Instrumental in our resurgence as a European super club, respected and feared around the world. He's been part of that. But, only a part and only as a member of the band. Lead guitar, maybe, gets a few solo's, the crowd goes wild but then he slots back in because it's the music the crowd want to hear. When the band play the music with bass and rhythmn and the drums all in sync. When the front man belts out the vocals and the backing singers shooby do wap. When the saxophone gets its groove on and the piano ebbs and flows. They are in heaven. Earth, Wind and Fire!

If Mo wants to go solo, or join another band, the band will wish him well, peace, love and understanding. He's on the albums, the tours together will never be forgotten and thanks for the memories. When that is announced, there will be a queue round the block with lead guitarists desperate to join the band cos they know it is the best band in the world. As musicians, they know this band make the music they want to play. They will get their solo's, they will have their day. But it is the band, the music, the albums, the live tours, the acclaim, the adulation, the worship they crave. Mo might miss that. He might not. I hope he stays but the music won't stop.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21860 on: Today at 12:56:17 am »
Fan of the Band want Mo
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21861 on: Today at 01:17:02 am »
What if we get a new lad who's vocals crack windows, the birds fly away and even the bitters close their curtains to?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21862 on: Today at 04:24:51 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:17:02 am
What if we get a new lad who's vocals crack windows, the birds fly away and even the bitters close their curtains to?
Yeah sure, he can join too :D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21863 on: Today at 06:09:29 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:26:20 pm
I love Mo. He's always given his best for us. Instrumental in our resurgence as a European super club, respected and feared around the world. He's been part of that. But, only a part and only as a member of the band. Lead guitar, maybe, gets a few solo's, the crowd goes wild but then he slots back in because it's the music the crowd want to hear. When the band play the music with bass and rhythmn and the drums all in sync. When the front man belts out the vocals and the backing singers shooby do wap. When the saxophone gets its groove on and the piano ebbs and flows. They are in heaven. Earth, Wind and Fire!

If Mo wants to go solo, or join another band, the band will wish him well, peace, love and understanding. He's on the albums, the tours together will never be forgotten and thanks for the memories. When that is announced, there will be a queue round the block with lead guitarists desperate to join the band cos they know it is the best band in the world. As musicians, they know this band make the music they want to play. They will get their solo's, they will have their day. But it is the band, the music, the albums, the live tours, the acclaim, the adulation, the worship they crave. Mo might miss that. He might not. I hope he stays but the music won't stop.

I loved the 2017-18 album.. it was raw and edgy and new..

2018-19 album was slightly more refined and despite not doing as well in the charts, it got proper critical acclaim..

2019-20 album went platinum..

2020-21 the drummer and the back up drummer and the second back up drummer all had lengthy spells away from the band..

2021-22 The band got their mojo back and have delivered hit after hit.. And are just waiting to pick up Album of the Year at the Grammy's in Paris..

