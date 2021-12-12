I love Mo. He's always given his best for us. Instrumental in our resurgence as a European super club, respected and feared around the world. He's been part of that. But, only a part and only as a member of the band. Lead guitar, maybe, gets a few solo's, the crowd goes wild but then he slots back in because it's the music the crowd want to hear. When the band play the music with bass and rhythmn and the drums all in sync. When the front man belts out the vocals and the backing singers shooby do wap. When the saxophone gets its groove on and the piano ebbs and flows. They are in heaven. Earth, Wind and Fire!



If Mo wants to go solo, or join another band, the band will wish him well, peace, love and understanding. He's on the albums, the tours together will never be forgotten and thanks for the memories. When that is announced, there will be a queue round the block with lead guitarists desperate to join the band cos they know it is the best band in the world. As musicians, they know this band make the music they want to play. They will get their solo's, they will have their day. But it is the band, the music, the albums, the live tours, the acclaim, the adulation, the worship they crave. Mo might miss that. He might not. I hope he stays but the music won't stop.