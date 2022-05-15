Chemistry, but my granddad was an English teacher
before he became a head and set up Milbank college.. so I get my grammar nazi from him.My sister is a physio though, and its basically biology which is a doddle
on a semi serious note, for any resident Docs in the house.. at what point does scanning players become an issue for long term radiationside effects?
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Salah and Van Dijk avoided injury at Wembley but says #LFC will likely take a cautious approach with both at Southampton. They are both okay. So, the target would be for both that they can be involved again on the weekend.
This is lovely https://video.liverpoolfc.com/player/0_8l4jexoz(Can anyone embed please?)
It's a subscription service so it might not be possible or legal to embed. Very sweet video though. Highly recommended.
That doesn't matter, score a few in the final next week lad.
What doesn't matter?
That was as scruffy a goal as he's scored for us. Please let this be the moment he gets his form back, next week he needs to be the Mo from the first half of the season.
Shame that Son caught up to him but its still a 3rd golden boot in 5 seasons which is nothing to sniff at
Laughable really, Son is miles a worse a player.
Yeah, but Salah has been off the boil for months. Hopefully he signs the fucking contract right after the CL final and get the weight of that stone off his back.
Which makes it laughable the plaudits he is getting. There is a reason nobody bids for him.
how in the name of God can they publish this? (click on "Goals")https://www.whoscored.com/Regions/252/Tournaments/2/Seasons/8618/Stages/19793/PlayerStatistics/England-Premier-League-2021-2022by no fukking metric is Son rated higher than Mo, but he's shown as top, with Mo 2nd? fukk me.
Dunno what you're seeing, but the link shows Son 3rd, Salah 2nd, and De Bruyne 1st.
like I said - click on "Goals".
Ah, it's the yellow cards then, Mo's got one less...
Queue this week of Salah to Madrid rumours starting, they be ramping it up trying to unsettle the team in the lead up to the Final.
Kinda feel sorry for him you could tell word of Citys comeback hadnt quite filtered down to the players on the pitch. The way he celebrated I think he thought Villa were still 2 goals to the good.
