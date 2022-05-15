« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2037367 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21800 on: May 15, 2022, 10:37:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 15, 2022, 09:57:17 pm
Chemistry, but my granddad was an English teacher  before he became a head and set up Milbank college.. so I get my grammar nazi from him.

My sister is a physio though, and its basically biology which is a doddle ;)

Quote from: capt k on May 15, 2022, 10:19:00 pm
on a semi serious note, for any resident Docs in the house.. at what point does scanning players become an issue for long term radiation
side effects?

 :lmao
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21801 on: May 16, 2022, 11:11:28 pm »
https://twitter.com/dmlynch/status/1526315680043347968

Quote
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Salah and Van Dijk avoided injury at Wembley but says #LFC will likely take a cautious approach with both at Southampton. They are both okay. So, the target would be for both that they can be involved again on the weekend.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21802 on: May 20, 2022, 12:21:11 pm »
This is lovely :)

https://video.liverpoolfc.com/player/0_8l4jexoz

(Can anyone embed please?)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21803 on: May 20, 2022, 02:35:32 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 20, 2022, 12:21:11 pm
This is lovely :)

https://video.liverpoolfc.com/player/0_8l4jexoz

(Can anyone embed please?)
It's a subscription service so it might not be possible or legal to embed. Very sweet video though. Highly recommended.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21804 on: May 20, 2022, 02:45:12 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on May 20, 2022, 02:35:32 pm
It's a subscription service so it might not be possible or legal to embed. Very sweet video though. Highly recommended.

Ah cheers, I saw it on the club Instagram initially so assumed it was one of the free ones.

Edit: Insta link here in case people can't see the other one: https://www.instagram.com/p/CdxbsuwIjNs/
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21805 on: Yesterday at 06:32:17 pm »
A third Golden Boot for Mo.

Incredible player.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21806 on: Yesterday at 06:33:07 pm »
That doesn't matter, score a few in the final next week lad.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21807 on: Yesterday at 06:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:33:07 pm
That doesn't matter, score a few in the final next week lad.

What doesn't matter?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21808 on: Yesterday at 06:37:47 pm »
That was as scruffy a goal as he's scored for us. Please let this be the moment he gets his form back, next week he needs to be the Mo from the first half of the season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21809 on: Yesterday at 06:38:29 pm »
Shame that Son caught up to him but its still a 3rd golden boot in 5 seasons which is nothing to sniff at
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21810 on: Yesterday at 06:41:52 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 06:34:56 pm
What doesn't matter?

Golden boot. It's just a cherry on top.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21811 on: Yesterday at 06:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 06:37:47 pm
That was as scruffy a goal as he's scored for us. Please let this be the moment he gets his form back, next week he needs to be the Mo from the first half of the season.

Yep. Salah seems to get quite a few chances each game we playand you suspect he will get another one against Madrid - either a one on one like today or a half chance to bend one in. Mane and Diaz can be quite erratic in front of goal so we need Salah to step up and be at his clinical best next week.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21812 on: Yesterday at 07:54:48 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 06:38:29 pm
Shame that Son caught up to him but its still a 3rd golden boot in 5 seasons which is nothing to sniff at

Laughable really, Son is miles a worse a player.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21813 on: Yesterday at 07:56:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:54:48 pm
Laughable really, Son is miles a worse a player.
Yeah, but Salah has been off the boil for months.

Hopefully he signs the fucking contract right after the CL final and get the weight of that stone off his back.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21814 on: Yesterday at 07:59:45 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:56:42 pm
Yeah, but Salah has been off the boil for months.

Hopefully he signs the fucking contract right after the CL final and get the weight of that stone off his back.

Which makes it laughable the plaudits he is getting. There is a reason nobody bids for him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21815 on: Yesterday at 08:10:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:59:45 pm
Which makes it laughable the plaudits he is getting. There is a reason nobody bids for him.
He is a good player in a good for him system. Son and Kane remind me a bit of Keane and Berbatov in the way they play together. Either one going to a different team and style at this stage would probably struggle more than most good players. That, compounded with the price tag they may command, would put many potential buyers away.

Mo is in the same bracket, by the way.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21816 on: Yesterday at 08:20:26 pm »
Mo Salah has been top scorer in the top flight for the 3rd time now

Since the 1st world war only jimmy greaves(6) and Thierry Henry(4) have managed it more times (I'm surprised Ian rush and roger hunt only made it once)

Not bad for a winger

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21817 on: Yesterday at 08:21:24 pm »
It's great to see him find the net in time for next week. Rest Mo and unleash on Real Madrid and we'll put this behind us.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21818 on: Yesterday at 08:41:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:54:48 pm
Laughable really, Son is miles a worse a player.
how in the name of God can they publish this? (click on "Goals")

https://www.whoscored.com/Regions/252/Tournaments/2/Seasons/8618/Stages/19793/PlayerStatistics/England-Premier-League-2021-2022

by no fukking metric is Son rated higher than Mo, but he's shown as top, with Mo 2nd?  fukk me.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21819 on: Yesterday at 08:41:46 pm »
Sign or fuck off Mo, that's yer options

You aren't going to ever better what you get at Liverpool so it's your choice lad, love life or fuck it up, up to you mate

Yes I'm pissed 😂
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21820 on: Yesterday at 08:44:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:41:18 pm
how in the name of God can they publish this? (click on "Goals")

https://www.whoscored.com/Regions/252/Tournaments/2/Seasons/8618/Stages/19793/PlayerStatistics/England-Premier-League-2021-2022

by no fukking metric is Son rated higher than Mo, but he's shown as top, with Mo 2nd?  fukk me.
Dunno what you're seeing, but the link shows Son 3rd, Salah 2nd, and De Bruyne 1st.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21821 on: Yesterday at 08:44:34 pm »
Hopefully the real Mo turns up in the final and not his cousin who's been with us for the last few months. He's good but not as good.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21822 on: Yesterday at 08:49:42 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:44:05 pm
Dunno what you're seeing, but the link shows Son 3rd, Salah 2nd, and De Bruyne 1st.
like I said - click on "Goals".
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21823 on: Yesterday at 08:50:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:49:42 pm
like I said - click on "Goals".
Ah, it's the yellow cards then, Mo's got one less...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21824 on: Yesterday at 08:53:04 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:50:56 pm
Ah, it's the yellow cards then, Mo's got one less...
must be - not enough pashun.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21825 on: Yesterday at 09:15:06 pm »
Anyone could have poked the ball in today.
Or maybe they would have had it blocked by the defender on the line, or likely never even anticipated it enough to be at the right place to poke it in.

He's a goalscorer. We miss him when he's not in the team.

Hope he smashes Real and exorcises his demons from the Ramos assault.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21826 on: Yesterday at 09:24:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:41:18 pm
how in the name of God can they publish this? (click on "Goals")

https://www.whoscored.com/Regions/252/Tournaments/2/Seasons/8618/Stages/19793/PlayerStatistics/England-Premier-League-2021-2022

by no fukking metric is Son rated higher than Mo, but he's shown as top, with Mo 2nd?  fukk me.

This is really not worth getting worked up over mate 😂
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21827 on: Today at 05:08:34 am »
Made up that Mo scored yesterday... he really needed a goal and hopefully he can get 1 or 2 on Saturday to help us bring big ears back home
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21828 on: Today at 05:33:28 am »
Queue this week of Salah to Madrid rumours starting, they be ramping it up trying to unsettle the team in the lead up to the Final.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21829 on: Today at 05:39:08 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:33:28 am
Queue this week of Salah to Madrid rumours starting, they be ramping it up trying to unsettle the team in the lead up to the Final.
Personal terms will be agreed on Friday, for sure.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21830 on: Today at 05:48:49 am »
More gold boots for the King
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21831 on: Today at 06:48:39 am »
Kinda feel sorry for him you could tell word of Citys comeback hadnt quite filtered down to the players on the pitch. The way he celebrated I think he thought Villa were still 2 goals to the good.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21832 on: Today at 11:52:48 am »
Delighted for him to have grabbed a goal yesterday, incredible to be top scorer and assister in the same season. He needed that goal for his confidence and I hope he goes into the final with full confidence
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21833 on: Today at 11:56:16 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 06:48:39 am
Kinda feel sorry for him you could tell word of Citys comeback hadnt quite filtered down to the players on the pitch. The way he celebrated I think he thought Villa were still 2 goals to the good.

Yeah I felt for him. Barren goal spell and then scoring the goal to potentially give us the most legendary of title wins taken away from him

Hopefully he'll get his big moment in the final
