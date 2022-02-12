« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 02:22:10 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 01:55:28 pm
He's been out of form for a few weeks and is still top of the charts for goals & assists.

People are very fucking quick to forget what we've got here. Still the best in the world. When he scores in both cup finals you'll all be performing U-turns proclaiming you never doubted him.

The nature of beer and what's in the water lead to short memories

Either that or they're bored and want something to post

Mo is our Egyptian King and worrying about him is just dabbling in irrelevance. I know I'm sort of destroying the very concept of a forum here saying that lol
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 11:30:07 am
Smash a couple in today please Mo
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 11:45:17 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:56:47 pm
What the HELL is wrong with you people? Everyone is quoting his post and agreeing with it??

Not a SINGLE person asked what he had for lunch as part of the meal deal? Ridiculous lack of professionalism on this site sometimes.

If the answer isnt BLT hes a bizzie.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:16:51 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:56:47 pm
What the HELL is wrong with you people? Everyone is quoting his post and agreeing with it??









Not a SINGLE person asked what he had for lunch as part of the meal deal? Ridiculous lack of professionalism on this site sometimes.

Still analyzing Alpha Delta's body language while eating...
Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,525
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:28:39 pm
Feel like he's got a cup final goal in him - today or Paris. Both would be nice.
