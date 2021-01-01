Not fussed about his short term decision-making nor stats, we know at his best he can do it better than most.
The fitness staff, and ultimately Klopp need to determine if that little drop in agility, the decline in dribbles is short term, brought on by fatigue, other factors or a more permanent physical decline from the accumulation of games, stresses, injuries (though he's avoided major issues) over the years. If it's the latter, the contract decision is easy.
Don't. Mane's already taken the non dribbling but linking, goalscoring wide forward role. If you want the top prizes consistently you can't have two in the side. More Diazs, prime Salahs.
The club did the right thing on his contract, over to him. Plenty of info coming in on the fitness side for sure, for the club.