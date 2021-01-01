I don't know what some fans want from Mo. There are 13 days left in the season and he leads everyone on goals and assists. 'Mo, you've scored more goals than every footballer in the league, but we need you to score even more goals'. 'Mo, you've assisted in more goals than any other footballer in the league, but we need you to create even more goals'. Even at this late stage of the season the man is still sprinting back to defend. Actually sprinting, overtaking the full backs and midfielders (whose only speed is jog) to defend, and is then expected to get back up the pitch and score straight away. I've never seen a player have every single pass he makes analysed as much as Mo.



Look at the man's stats this season, Mo has delivered, everything else now is a bonus. I think some people want him to pick up the team, put them on his shoulders, and carry them for every match until the end of the season. It's time for other players to step up for these last 5 games.