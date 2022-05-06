« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Songs to Sing on Yesterday at 08:10:46 am
Why was edwards at the ceremony
To negotiate his extension 👀
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 09:48:34 am
'It (avenging Kyiv) is something on our minds. We want to win it more than they do. But let's see what happens.'

More quotes about revenge in a new interview.

Why do we want it more than they do? Are they not keen on winning a CL final as much as ourselves? That would be strange of them.

Because all elite athletes believe they want it more than anyone else. It's what makes them elite.

Fucking hell I can't believe there's people in here seemingly annoyed at one of our lads being extremely fired up for a Champions League final.

It was easier back when we were shit and had Balotelli, Lambert and Borini up front.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:17:46 am
Because all elite athletes believe they want it more than anyone else. It's what makes them elite.

Fucking hell I can't believe there's people in here seemingly annoyed at one of our lads being extremely fired up for a Champions League final.

It was easier back when we were shit and had Balotelli, Lambert and Borini up front.

Fucking odd isn't, I love the fact they are so determined and that you know they will give everything they have to win the thing.

The only thing I hope is that he doesn't inadvertently find himself trying too hard to score and pass up an easy pass for a tap in. He seemed really happy he had more assists than Trent the other night though, so I'm not actually thinking he will be like this, he desperately wants to beat them and while I think he would love to score the goal that wins it, he'll just be happy winning it.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:29:10 am
Fucking odd isn't, I love the fact they are so determined and that you know they will give everything they have to win the thing.

The only thing I hope is that he doesn't inadvertently find himself trying too hard to score and pass up an easy pass for a tap in. He seemed really happy he had more assists than Trent the other night though, so I'm not actually thinking he will be like this, he desperately wants to beat them and while I think he would love to score the goal that wins it, he'll just be happy winning it.

I agree, it's different doing it when we're 2-0 up against Burnley for example than a Champions League final. He and Sadio are tied for most goal contributions as a pair in a Champions League season, wouldn't mind seeing them break the record against Madrid.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:17:46 am
Because all elite athletes believe they want it more than anyone else. It's what makes them elite.

Fucking hell I can't believe there's people in here seemingly annoyed at one of our lads being extremely fired up for a Champions League final.

It was easier back when we were shit and had Balotelli, Lambert and Borini up front.

Why give the opposition ammunition though? Talk in house amongst the group if that is what is driving you on, but there is absolutely nothing to gain from airing it out and letting the opposition know.

Klopp won't be so keen on this. Wish i could find the interview but i distinctly remember a quote from Klopp a few seasons ago, along the lines of how you can't win a game in a presser but if you say the wrong things you can fire up the opposition and lose it.

That's why he's always so ridiculously  complimentary towards opposition in his pre-match press conferences. Even builds up sides like Norwich when asked because he knows better not to give the opposition anything to ride on.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 10:42:34 am
Why give the opposition ammunition though?

Yep. Real Madrid wouldn't have been motivated in a Champions League final until Mo said this now they'll be fired up.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Mo should keep hyping everyone into a state of frenzy, expecting a man on the mission to score a hattrick in the final, then play the game with deliberate focus on assisting not scoring. Should work a treat.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:44:58 am
Yep. Real Madrid wouldn't have been motivated in a Champions League final until Mo said this now they'll be fired up.

Yep. Not any cases in the last century since the establishment of sport, an individual or team hasn't found extra fuel through an opponent riling them up.

Never have they found an extra 10% through those means.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 11:25:35 am
Yep. Not any cases in the last century since the establishment of sport, an individual or team hasn't found extra fuel through an opponent riling them up.

Never have they found an extra 10% through those means.

 ;D If you genuinely think Real Madrid players have room for an extra 10% of motivation because Mo Salah said something in an interview then I'm not sure what to tell you.

Massively, massively encouraging for us if so many of their players aren't that motivated though. Well until Mo ruined it anyway. Doh!!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:46:45 am
Mo should keep hyping everyone into a state of frenzy, expecting a man on the mission to score a hattrick in the final, then play the game with deliberate focus on assisting not scoring. Should work a treat.
Love this.
And it may well transpire.
I can see RM doubling up on Mo and him just playing in Sadio for his hat-trick  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:35:25 am
https://www.instagram.com/p/CdMQMJXswm-/

Love that Laptop Edwards refused to wear a tie and that slimeball agent found a suit/tux that was about 2 sizes too small.

:lmao

His agent always looks really awkward and uncomfortable doesn't he? I mean he must be someone who's used to public events and speaking to strangers at a high level etc, but he always has the most awkward look about him like he'd rather be anywhere else.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 11:25:35 am
Yep. Not any cases in the last century since the establishment of sport, an individual or team hasn't found extra fuel through an opponent riling them up.

Never have they found an extra 10% through those means.

Yeah but Madrid wore t-shirts with a number 14 on them the other night, so it all evens out, or something.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 09:48:34 am
'It (avenging Kyiv) is something on our minds. We want to win it more than they do. But let's see what happens.'

More quotes about revenge in a new interview.

Why do we want it more than they do? Are they not keen on winning a CL final as much as ourselves? That would be strange of them.

I'd be the same. Like me, he clearly feels he was done over in that final and wants some closure. Sounds like he's properly fired up and that can only be a good thing.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
I think last seasons loss to them needs more avenging than 2018. Whilst we were hit by centrehalf injuries, we still should have done better against Madrid and should have beaten them.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Hopefully Salah means revenge in terms of the loss, and doesn't just run on the field and suplex one of their players.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 08:15:57 am
And Julian Ward.  I expect they had some sort of talks with Sarah's agent.

that bitch Sarah shows up again!! I hate her.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May  5, 2022, 10:44:55 pm
Ian Rush was there too.

In a red tie. Mo wears a black one.   Lack of commitment, must be leaving :(   
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: newterp on May  5, 2022, 10:42:33 pm
is that his fuckface agent next to him (left side of picture) (not edwards?)

Didn't know Mo was part of the New England Mafia, disgrace.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
I think Mo should be saying publicly that he thinks we're not good enough and Madrid will smash us 4 or 5 nil in the final. That should be enough for them to drop 10% of their motivation and then we'll blow them out of the water as they won't be expecting us to be any good.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:34:11 am
His agent always looks really awkward and uncomfortable doesn't he? I mean he must be someone who's used to public events and speaking to strangers at a high level etc, but he always has the most awkward look about him like he'd rather be anywhere else.

Imposter syndrome I guess. He knows he owes all his wealth to Mo and his ongoing success.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Heh heh, some people are really overthinking this. Mo is excited and bouncing and feeling bullish. That's all there is to it.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:17:46 am
Because all elite athletes believe they want it more than anyone else. It's what makes them elite.

Fucking hell I can't believe there's people in here seemingly annoyed at one of our lads being extremely fired up for a Champions League final.

It was easier back when we were shit and had Balotelli, Lambert and Borini up front.

Fucking mental isn't it,people love to dissect every little thing
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:34:11 am
His agent always looks really awkward and uncomfortable doesn't he? I mean he must be someone who's used to public events and speaking to strangers at a high level etc, but he always has the most awkward look about him like he'd rather be anywhere else.

Because hes a two-faced fraud. He knows it. Everyone else knows it. And he knows everyone else knows it. 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
As long a Mo doesnt go into a kick your face in Maradona mode and starts a war on pitch, I am pretty ok with passive aggression as it motivates our players more than opposition. Good football teams have a tribalism inbuilt and Mo articulating his pain and motivation is more positive than negative. Not that the final needs any more motivation but a personal feeling of angst is there in the team since 2018 due to how Mo was taken out and the subsequent injury to Karius. All of these will be the armour of our mentality monsters.
Kenny: "We play the way we want to play. We play to the style that suits us, no disrespect to other clubs but we don't focus on anybody else"

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 11:25:35 am
Yep. Not any cases in the last century since the establishment of sport, an individual or team hasn't found extra fuel through an opponent riling them up.

Never have they found an extra 10% through those means.
In 2018, a Madrid legend(Carlos?) said that none of our players would get into their first 11.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: mercurial on Yesterday at 05:55:42 pm
As long a Mo doesnt go into a kick your face in Maradona mode and starts a war on pitch, 

Gotta be honest; Mo unleashing his heretofore unseen snide side would be compelling viewing... ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 07:43:16 am
I wouldnt worry.
Oh yes

Remember when he wore that never give up T-shirt.?   Dont go too badly did it?

Weve become too used to mediocre talent who couldnt back up their words, Mo can (doesnt mean he will of course).
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Mo doing it is certainly preferable to Lovrens intermittent war cries
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
I just fucking love him
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Mo needs to calm down a bit, do your talking on the pitch fella
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:04:14 pm


Are the shorts meant to be that low?
Internet terrorist

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 07:04:57 pm
Gotta be honest; Mo unleashing his heretofore unseen snide side would be compelling viewing... ;D

"OOOHHH and that's salah's THIRD questionable tackle of this second half to go with the yellow he got in the first with a studs up slide, not to mention his hat trick of course. Klopps going to Yes hes going to need to take him off before he sees red its a miracle hes still out there as it it. Hes coming off, hes not happy, hes squaring up to the Real Bench this could get ugly OOHHHHH hes accidentally tripped mancini this is all kicking off these are crazy scene salah is barely being held back hes furious...."


 :lmao

Box office for sure 
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:07:14 am
"OOOHHH and that's salah's THIRD questionable tackle of this second half to go with the yellow he got in the first with a studs up slide, not to mention his hat trick of course. Klopps going to Yes hes going to need to take him off before he sees red its a miracle hes still out there as it it. Hes coming off, hes not happy, hes squaring up to the Real Bench this could get ugly OOHHHHH hes accidentally tripped mancini this is all kicking off these are crazy scene salah is barely being held back hes furious...."


 :lmao

Box office for sure 

Fucking glorious... :D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Mo really isn't holding back with those comments, is he? Hope it doesn't come back to bite him on the arse massively.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
