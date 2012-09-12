« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1967450 times)

« Reply #21120 on: Today at 12:09:37 pm »
Yeah it's awful, clearly having a huge impact on the team too, we've been dreadful for months.

yes - it's hasn't quite affected our play yet - but why keep stirring the pot?


Mane just goes quietly about his business - not even one word about his contract situation.
« Reply #21121 on: Today at 12:10:37 pm »
yes - it's hasn't quite affected our play yet - but why keep stirring the pot?


Mane just goes quietly about his business - not even one word about his contract situation.

Because nobody is asking Mane the question mate.

Hes had an interview for a magazine and answered a question, hes answered it fairly conservatively as well.

« Reply #21122 on: Today at 12:21:48 pm »
yes - it's hasn't quite affected our play yet - but why keep stirring the pot?


Mane just goes quietly about his business - not even one word about his contract situation.

Because hes been asked a question in an interview. If he just replied with a no comment then youd have people making other scenarios up in their own heads.

Hes also spoken in that same interview of challenging Rush and his goal record, he needs to be here for another five or six years to get close to that.

IMO it will just get done, likely this summer. Id speculate he wants a long term contract whereas the club may want to give him a shorter one initially and reassess  in a few years again. Either way weve got the rest of this season and at least one more so just sit back and enjoy one of our finest ever players spearhead us towards a quadruple.
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

« Reply #21123 on: Today at 12:22:29 pm »
yes - it's hasn't quite affected our play yet - but why keep stirring the pot?


Mane just goes quietly about his business - not even one word about his contract situation.

He's been asked a question in a contractually obliged interview, and answered it.
« Reply #21124 on: Today at 12:44:56 pm »
I suppose - so instead he says ambiguous things like "the fans know what I want" and "it's not all about the money".

Anyway.
« Reply #21125 on: Today at 01:01:33 pm »
I suppose - so instead he says ambiguous things like "the fans know what I want" and "it's not all about the money".

Anyway.
The fans know - Maybe he wants a new song?  You never know, might make sense?
« Reply #21126 on: Today at 01:01:47 pm »
He's been asked a question in a contractually obliged interview, and answered it.
It was a contractually obliged interview was it? Do you have any proof of this, or is it more that you want this to be the case?

It's not the first Friday before important weekend of games that Salah's staff have managed to get this bollocks out into the press.
« Reply #21127 on: Today at 01:29:45 pm »
It was a contractually obliged interview was it? Do you have any proof of this, or is it more that you want this to be the case?

It's not the first Friday before important weekend of games that Salah's staff have managed to get this bollocks out into the press.

Its an article in Fourfourtwo magazine, I doubt him or his staff have any control over when the magazine gets released.

The quotes are also likely a few weeks old, given the time it takes for these things to be put together and edited.
« Reply #21128 on: Today at 01:46:14 pm »
If its not about money then what is it about ?
« Reply #21129 on: Today at 01:49:14 pm »
"I'll stay if Klopp stays"
..?
« Reply #21130 on: Today at 01:55:35 pm »
Because hes been asked a question in an interview. If he just replied with a no comment then youd have people making other scenarios up in their own heads.

Hes also spoken in that same interview of challenging Rush and his goal record, he needs to be here for another five or six years to get close to that.

IMO it will just get done, likely this summer. Id speculate he wants a long term contract whereas the club may want to give him a shorter one initially and reassess  in a few years again. Either way weve got the rest of this season and at least one more so just sit back and enjoy one of our finest ever players spearhead us towards a quadruple.

He will surely be sold if he doesnt sign a new contract
« Reply #21131 on: Today at 01:57:33 pm »
It’s an article in Fourfourtwo magazine, I doubt him or his staff have any control over when the magazine gets released.

The quotes are also likely a few weeks old, given the time it takes for these things to be put together and edited.

Yep most likely. But it's an online article, so there may have been a chance to input (or at least plan it in advance in their PR calendar). They knew they were doing one the Friday before the City league game, so maybe plan for something two weeks later to get the narrative/lines out there again.

As you say, quotes are probably a few weeks old. It's more or less the same wording as last time so it'd make sense they were dished out at similar times.

My point was more why do people think he's just had to go and sit down for a recorded interview because of a contractual obligation - it's a bit naive to think a print media interview like that was forced upon his staff and that he was being quoted verbatim without any input into the article itself (and final sign off).

It seems extremely obvious this is just another part of a coordinated PR campaign that his team are working to, we don't need to delude ourselves that Salah is having this inflicted upon him against his will/by his agent.
« Reply #21132 on: Today at 02:06:11 pm »
It seems extremely obvious this is just another part of a coordinated PR campaign that his team are working to, we don't need to delude ourselves that Salah is having this inflicted upon him against his will/by his agent.

I don't get to blame the parasitical, slimy, filthy agent?

What?

 :D

« Reply #21133 on: Today at 02:07:57 pm »
I don't get to blame the parasitical, slimy, filthy agent?

What?

 :D



Oh please do feel free - they are bellends ;D

It's just sometimes they're such a fun lightning rod that people lose track and fail to realise logically that they are doing the thigs/performing the role that the player wants them to perform
« Reply #21134 on: Today at 02:11:25 pm »
Yep most likely. But it's an online article, so there may have been a chance to input (or at least plan it in advance in their PR calendar). They knew they were doing one the Friday before the City league game, so maybe plan for something two weeks later to get the narrative/lines out there again.

As you say, quotes are probably a few weeks old. It's more or less the same wording as last time so it'd make sense they were dished out at similar times.

My point was more why do people think he's just had to go and sit down for a recorded interview because of a contractual obligation - it's a bit naive to think a print media interview like that was forced upon his staff and that he was being quoted verbatim without any input into the article itself (and final sign off).

It seems extremely obvious this is just another part of a coordinated PR campaign that his team are working to, we don't need to delude ourselves that Salah is having this inflicted upon him against his will/by his agent.

Yeah people are bending over backwards to justify what hes doing and has been doing for months.
Players can talk about or not talk about whatever they want in pr interviews - they call the shots

Its sad to be honest - hes one of my favourite players of the last 20 years but this is tarnishing things. There are a lot of players at big clubs with 12/18 months on their contract, hes the one who appears to most feel the need to try and do his negotiating in public in this manner

Hes trying to leverage the club and the fan base but sell himself as an innocent party in it all.
The its not all about money line is an utter piss take
If he wants to paid at the same rate as Mbappe , Haaland etc etc then thats totally fine / justifiable and his choice but just own it instead of pretending youve got wider concerns that are being thwarted by the owners
Its just all totally unnecessary
« Reply #21135 on: Today at 02:15:45 pm »
He’s trying to leverage the club and the fan base but sell himself as an innocent party in it all.
The ‘it’s not all about money’ line is an utter piss take
If he wants to paid at the same rate as Mbappe , Haaland etc etc then that’s totally fine / justifiable and his choice but just own it instead of pretending you’ve got wider concerns that are being thwarted by the owners
It’s just all totally unnecessary

Yeah the longer he continues down this line the more inclined I am to agree. The lines about 'more than just about money' become less realistic the more they're alluded to without any further explanation. Also 'maybe the club has another idea' about selling him instead of him playing at Liverpool is just acting stupid, while trying to pad out the negative response from fans if he chooses to leave.

Becoming quite akin to Michael Owen's PR and delaying tactics ahead in 2004 (albeit with fewer assurances things are close from Salah's side, and obviously the club being infinitely better positioned these days).
« Reply #21136 on: Today at 02:42:11 pm »
Yeah people are bending over backwards to justify what hes doing and has been doing for months.
Players can talk about or not talk about whatever they want in pr interviews - they call the shots

Its sad to be honest - hes one of my favourite players of the last 20 years but this is tarnishing things. There are a lot of players at big clubs with 12/18 months on their contract, hes the one who appears to most feel the need to try and do his negotiating in public in this manner

Hes trying to leverage the club and the fan base but sell himself as an innocent party in it all.
The its not all about money line is an utter piss take
If he wants to paid at the same rate as Mbappe , Haaland etc etc then thats totally fine / justifiable and his choice but just own it instead of pretending youve got wider concerns that are being thwarted by the owners
Its just all totally unnecessary

Probably fair to say that none of us actually know what the issue with his contract is though?

We assume its money, journos have speculated and claimed that its money, but the reality is theyre probably just hedging their bets thats the case rather than anything solid.

« Reply #21137 on: Today at 02:44:45 pm »
This is not looking good. My guess is the length of the contract. But that's just my guess.
I do not think FSG wants to continue paying 400k for a 34 year Old.
« Reply #21138 on: Today at 03:23:41 pm »
Probably fair to say that none of us actually know what the issue with his contract is though?

We assume its money, journos have speculated and claimed that its money, but the reality is theyre probably just hedging their bets thats the case rather than anything solid.



Its a contract dispute therefore its money.
We dont know how its manifesting itself (base salary, bonuses, image rights , length of time, all of it ) but his contract pays him to play for the club it doesnt do anything else 
We know hes our highest paid player, we know weve offered him a new deal at a higher rate of pay making him more our highest paid player and we know he hasnt / doesnt want to sign it

Everything else is spin from his side
« Reply #21139 on: Today at 03:30:35 pm »
The reaction will be silly.

The interview was probably done about 6 weeks ago or something stupid, always the case with these.

The same issue of the magazine has a large piece on Sean Dyche ('Sean Dyche: the secret rock star'). It's hardly up to the minute like.

I work for FFT - it was 3 weeks ago :)
Logged

« Reply #21140 on: Today at 03:33:39 pm »
Yup. He's probably the best player in the world, and he, legitimately from his point of view, wants to be seen and paid as such. The club understandably don't want to completely blow up their wage structure.

Unless Mo accepts to be "just" our highest earner by a mile (which the club are more than happy to do) and not in the top 3 highest earners in world football, he'll walk on a free in 14 months. The ball is in his court and he knows it. The only reason why he's negotiating on the front pages is because he knows that it's just up to him to decide.
