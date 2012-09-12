Yep most likely. But it's an online article, so there may have been a chance to input (or at least plan it in advance in their PR calendar). They knew they were doing one the Friday before the City league game, so maybe plan for something two weeks later to get the narrative/lines out there again.
As you say, quotes are probably a few weeks old. It's more or less the same wording as last time so it'd make sense they were dished out at similar times.
My point was more why do people think he's just had to go and sit down for a recorded interview because of a contractual obligation - it's a bit naive to think a print media interview like that was forced upon his staff and that he was being quoted verbatim without any input into the article itself (and final sign off).
It seems extremely obvious this is just another part of a coordinated PR campaign that his team are working to, we don't need to delude ourselves that Salah is having this inflicted upon him against his will/by his agent.
Yeah people are bending over backwards to justify what hes doing and has been doing for months.
Players can talk about or not talk about whatever they want in pr interviews - they call the shots
Its sad to be honest - hes one of my favourite players of the last 20 years but this is tarnishing things. There are a lot of players at big clubs with 12/18 months on their contract, hes the one who appears to most feel the need to try and do his negotiating in public in this manner
Hes trying to leverage the club and the fan base but sell himself as an innocent party in it all.
The its not all about money line is an utter piss take
If he wants to paid at the same rate as Mbappe , Haaland etc etc then thats totally fine / justifiable and his choice but just own it instead of pretending youve got wider concerns that are being thwarted by the owners
Its just all totally unnecessary