Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1965958 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21080 on: April 20, 2022, 04:07:14 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on April 20, 2022, 02:24:58 pm
I didn't listen to them really, but I presume Keane's analysis of the game was just full of how Utd should run more, close down quicker, get across the ground, stay with your man. That's all he ever offers as way of analysis. I've never heard him say anything except that.

He didn't really analyse per se, it was more his usual thing of 'Its just sad, this is Man United....and Maguire....and De Gea'. And then a little bit of him and Souness talking about how they wouldnt take any of that old shit from the United players.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21081 on: April 20, 2022, 05:07:29 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on April 20, 2022, 04:00:37 pm
Mo to Thiago

'you enjoyed tonight? wait untill the derby this weekend'

 ;D
I think Salah was taking the piss - ie. you think tonight was easy, wait till the Blueshite turn up with their thuggery!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21082 on: April 20, 2022, 05:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on April 20, 2022, 03:38:44 pm
Salah having a half-dozen game dip sent a few people absolutely loopy.

Fowler, Torres, Owen, etc all had barren spells in front of goal and that was accepted as how it goes for strikers. Salah does it and people go bananas - body language experts, ITKs, wannabe-physios, know-it-alls telling us all how he needs to be dropped or rested or sold.

He's a phenomenon.
well said, mate.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21083 on: April 20, 2022, 05:36:47 pm »
Glad Salah bagged those two last night as well - didn't like Son creeping up on him in the Golden Boot race.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21084 on: April 20, 2022, 05:38:35 pm »
Assists

Salah, Mohamed   12
   
Alexander-Arnold, Trent   12
   
Robertson, Andrew   10
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21085 on: April 20, 2022, 05:55:25 pm »
Quote from: newterp on April 20, 2022, 05:38:35 pm
Assists

Salah, Mohamed   12
   
Alexander-Arnold, Trent   12
   
Robertson, Andrew   10
amazing to see Pogba in 4th spot.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21086 on: April 20, 2022, 06:08:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on April 20, 2022, 05:55:25 pm
amazing to see Pogba in 4th spot.

4 of those came in the 1st game of the season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21087 on: April 20, 2022, 06:10:04 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April 20, 2022, 06:08:23 pm
4 of those came in the 1st game of the season.
yeah but even so, nobody else is higher than him other than our lads?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21088 on: April 20, 2022, 06:11:13 pm »
and KdB not in the top 10.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21089 on: April 20, 2022, 07:20:21 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on April 20, 2022, 03:38:44 pm
Salah having a half-dozen game dip sent a few people absolutely loopy.

Fowler, Torres, Owen, etc all had barren spells in front of goal and that was accepted as how it goes for strikers. Salah does it and people go bananas - body language experts, ITKs, wannabe-physios, know-it-alls telling us all how he needs to be dropped or rested or sold.

He's a phenomenon.

He's an unbelievable player.

Completely agree with what you are saying. Only thing I'd say about the comparison with Owen, Torres, and Fowler is that Salah is miles ahead of all 3 of them. None of those 3 come close to getting into an all time Liverpool XI despite individually all being very good to great players.

Mo Salah is getting to the stage where he is arguably in our best XI ever. Based on what I've seen he is already. If he has another 2 or 3 seasons of getting 25-30 goals and we win more major trophies then he could genuinely be considered one of the best 5 players to have ever played for the club.

That's indicative of the very high standard he's been at for this club on a consistent basis. Read he's got 155 goals and 59 assists in 245 appearances for the club. He's got 44 goals, 27 goals, 23 goals, 31 goals and at least 30 goals in all comps in his 5 seasons at the club. He's got 34 goals in 55 appearances in the Champions League. That's an unreal scoring record and is absolutely way beyond anything Torres (12 in 30 in European comps), Owen (21 goals in 49 appearances) and Fowler (12 galas in 38 appearances) did at that elite club level football. I'm being kind to Fowler and Owen by including UEFA Cup goals in their record too.

We sometimes look back on players from our youth through rose tinted spectacles. Remember them for better than they were. Salah is absolutely up there with some of the players other class as greats. Only really Rush who I would consider a better forward for Liverpool in my time watching (from mid 80's).

The other comparison I find difficult is John Barnes versus Sadio Mane. I think there's differences in the way they play but a lot of similarities. Particularly starting wide left and being a goal threat drifting inside. Even more similarities with the move to a more central attacking position. Who's better though? A peak John Barnes or a peak Sadio Mane? That's an incredibly tough comparison given how good each player was.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21090 on: April 20, 2022, 07:28:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on April 20, 2022, 06:11:13 pm
and KdB not in the top 10.

Took some finding that, I was beginning to think he'd been missed off the list by mistake. 56th in the list with 3 assists! And yet I keep hearing pundits saying he's in the form of his life. Sure he has 11 goals but why are we not hearing about a De Bruyne assist drought like we have Salah's open play goal drought?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21091 on: April 20, 2022, 07:51:27 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on April 20, 2022, 07:28:03 pm
Took some finding that, I was beginning to think he'd been missed off the list by mistake. 56th in the list with 3 assists! And yet I keep hearing pundits saying he's in the form of his life. Sure he has 11 goals but why are we not hearing about a De Bruyne assist drought like we have Salah's open play goal drought?

With the lack of a true No.9 are City utilising De Bruyne differently this season?

There seems to be a marked difference in his output. More goals but less assists than most of his previous seasons.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21092 on: April 20, 2022, 08:10:22 pm »
If he stays here for the rest of his career at similar production levels, he has a shot at GOAT Liverpool player. Nobody will ever really surpass King Kenny for the totality of what he meant to the club but Salah can definitely end up on Mount Rushmore.

I don't know how, if your Salah, can see this team, see how we are playing, see how important you are, and want to go elsewhere. But if you do, so be it
« Last Edit: April 20, 2022, 08:15:31 pm by Clayton Bigsby »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21093 on: Yesterday at 01:54:21 am »
Quote from: newterp on April 20, 2022, 05:36:47 pm
Glad Salah bagged those two last night as well - didn't like Son creeping up on him in the Golden Boot race.

That was bugging me too. Weird really as we're in with a shout for four trophies. We're being spoiled rotten these days.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21094 on: Yesterday at 09:28:30 am »
Quote from: Kalito on April 20, 2022, 05:07:29 pm
I think Salah was taking the piss - ie. you think tonight was easy, wait till the Blueshite turn up with their thuggery!

Thiago knows first hand all about that.....
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21095 on: Yesterday at 09:31:39 am »
those smiles on Tuesday night were epic and so welcome.

Keep it up Mo just 10 more games to go.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21096 on: Yesterday at 12:00:17 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on April 20, 2022, 08:10:22 pm
If he stays here for the rest of his career at similar production levels, he has a shot at GOAT Liverpool player. Nobody will ever really surpass King Kenny for the totality of what he meant to the club but Salah can definitely end up on Mount Rushmore.

I don't know how, if your Salah, can see this team, see how we are playing, see how important you are, and want to go elsewhere. But if you do, so be it

eh. he really is one already for me. what more does he need to do? More goals, more assist, more consistency. One of the main contributors when ending our EPL drought, winning us no 6 and generally one of the key players in the way the squad plays and operate.

I still think we don't appreciate him enough. We surely will once he is gone and only then will notice his contribution looking back.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21097 on: Yesterday at 12:56:41 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 12:00:17 pm
eh. he really is one already for me. what more does he need to do? More goals, more assist, more consistency. One of the main contributors when ending our EPL drought, winning us no 6 and generally one of the key players in the way the squad plays and operate.

I still think we don't appreciate him enough. We surely will once he is gone and only then will notice his contribution looking back.

Think you're taking that as a slight when its anything but. We've just got players like Kenny, Rush, Souness, Stevie etc who were either here for a long time and very successful, or here for a little less time and incredibly successful.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21098 on: Yesterday at 02:06:01 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 09:31:39 am
those smiles on Tuesday night were epic and so welcome.

Keep it up Mo just 10 more games to go.

I think the contract situation weighed on him in the previous 5-6 games. Now that it is more or less sorted, it is easier to feel relaxed and focus on his football again. And that was reflected on Tuesday.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21099 on: Yesterday at 02:25:44 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 12:00:17 pm
eh. he really is one already for me. what more does he need to do? More goals, more assist, more consistency. One of the main contributors when ending our EPL drought, winning us no 6 and generally one of the key players in the way the squad plays and operate.

I still think we don't appreciate him enough. We surely will once he is gone and only then will notice his contribution looking back.


GOAT is greatest of all time, no ones saying he isn't one of our best players ever, more talking about him being the outright greatest Liverpool player ever... he's sublime but he hasn't reached that level yet.

I dont think he's underappreciated, in fact out of the original front 3 he's the least fitting for that tag, we're constantly talking about how good he is and the thread title says it all
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21100 on: Yesterday at 02:51:27 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 02:06:01 pm
I think the contract situation weighed on him in the previous 5-6 games. Now that it is more or less sorted, it is easier to feel relaxed and focus on his football again. And that was reflected on Tuesday.

News to me

What have I missed?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21101 on: Yesterday at 03:05:29 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 12:00:17 pm
eh. he really is one already for me. what more does he need to do? More goals, more assist, more consistency. One of the main contributors when ending our EPL drought, winning us no 6 and generally one of the key players in the way the squad plays and operate.

I still think we don't appreciate him enough. We surely will once he is gone and only then will notice his contribution looking back.

As other have said, I'm saying he has a shot at being considered the best of the best. Numero uno. I think you think he is already an all time great Liverpool player and that's indisputable
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21102 on: Today at 08:22:52 am »
Salah in FourFourTwo

It (the contract situation) isnt all about money
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21103 on: Today at 09:43:09 am »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 08:22:52 am
Salah in FourFourTwo

It (the contract situation) isnt all about money
I'm starting to get Gini vibes with this contract extension not being as long as the player wants due to his age.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21104 on: Today at 09:50:26 am »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 09:43:09 am
I'm starting to get Gini vibes with this contract extension not being as long as the player wants due to his age.

Grass isnt always greener as Gini will know!

And anyway - dont think its anything for Mo to worry about. If we say only want to extend his contract for another 2 years, hes got 3 more seasons of earning massive money. If he performs still after 3 more years hell get another extension or leave on a free and still earn big money somewhere.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21105 on: Today at 09:53:53 am »
Getting a bit silly now, isn't it?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21106 on: Today at 10:01:48 am »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:53:53 am
Getting a bit silly now, isn't it?

The reaction will be silly.

The interview was probably done about 6 weeks ago or something stupid, always the case with these.

The same issue of the magazine has a large piece on Sean Dyche ('Sean Dyche: the secret rock star'). It's hardly up to the minute like.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21107 on: Today at 10:02:45 am »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 08:22:52 am
Salah in FourFourTwo

It (the contract situation) isnt all about money

Then sign the fucking thing then. He's not going to enjoy life and football any better anywhere else, everywhere else is a step down.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21108 on: Today at 10:10:28 am »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:53:53 am
Getting a bit silly now, isn't it?

Hell be contractually obliged to do so many of these interviews and I assume they dont agree to not asking him certain (reasonable) questions.

Whats far more annoying about it is that the likes of Gorst, The Athletic, Reddy etc will all spin articles out of it for Twitter interactions (which has already happened with at least 2 of those parties), when hes not really said anything other than it isnt sorted, hopefully it will be and well deal with it in the summer, none of which should be a surprise to anyone.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21109 on: Today at 10:32:22 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:02:45 am
Then sign the fucking thing then. He's not going to enjoy life and football any better anywhere else, everywhere else is a step down.

It has to be right for him as well surely?

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21110 on: Today at 10:41:31 am »
I think De Bruyne is one of the best players Ive ever seen playing football. Im sure there are guys on here that can explain it way better than me, but he seems to be whole midfield all the time when he plays.. he just keeps appearing in dangerous situations.. and everything is a threat.
when he plays he seems super efficient, almost every action is quick and to the point.. without him they wouldnt be nearly as good. And to his credit apart from being too good, hes not an unlikeable character.
We would be waltzing it if he wasnt with them..

Quote from: Jookie on April 20, 2022, 07:51:27 pm
With the lack of a true No.9 are City utilising De Bruyne differently this season?

There seems to be a marked difference in his output. More goals but less assists than most of his previous seasons.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21111 on: Today at 10:50:57 am »
Mohamed Salah contract exclusive: Its not all about the money... the day I leave Liverpool will be really sad
By Chris Flanagan published about 3 hours ago

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah sat down for a lengthy chat with FourFourTwo  and admits he doesnt know where his long-term future lies

Mohamed Salah says he doesnt know whether hell be able to agree a new contract at Liverpool, stressing that the negotiations are not just about money.

The Premier Leagues top scorer is currently spearheading the Reds quest for an unprecedented quadruple, and sat down with FourFourTwo to talk extensively about five hugely successful years since his arrival from Roma in 2017.

Salah has been in negotiations with Liverpool for some time now over a new contract, but a resolution has not yet been found, with his existing deal due to expire next summer  and the Egyptian insisted that the current sticking point isnt purely financial.

Asked whether he was confident about remaining at Anfield for many years to come, Salah told FFT: I dont know, I have one year left. I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract its not everything about the money at all. So I dont know, I cant tell you exactly. I have one year left and the fans know what I want.

The 29-year-old confirmed that his desire has always been to remain at Liverpool. Yeah, he said. This club means a lot to me  Ive enjoyed my football here more than anywhere, I gave the club everything and everybody saw that. Ive had a lot of unbelievable moments here, winning trophies, individual goals, individual trophies. Its like a family here.

Salah also insisted that hes not concerned about going into the last 12 months of his current deal without a resolution. Im not worried, I dont let myself worry about something, he said. The season didnt finish yet, so lets finish it in the best possible way  thats the most important thing. Then in the last year, were going to see whats going to happen.

Asked about newspaper links with a move away from the club as early as this summer if a new deal cant be agreed, Salah was clear that hes fully expecting to be at Liverpool next season, regardless of what happens with the negotiations. Yeah. Er, I think so? he said, sounding surprised that it had even been speculated about. But if they want me to go, thats something different!" he joked. Liverpool have always made it clear that they want Salah to stay.

The Egyptian turns 30 in June, and is among the favourites for this years Ballon dOr. The previous four winners have been Cristiano Ronaldo at 32, Luka Modric at 33, then Lionel Messi at 32 and 34. Robert Lewandowski is still going as strong as ever at 33, while a 40-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic has still been netting in Serie A. Salah was adamant in telling FFT that his age is inconsequential.

I didnt think about the fact Im going to turn 30, he said. I ask some players and they say its a different feeling when you turn 30, but I dont know, Im feeling fine. Im enjoying life, Im enjoying football  it doesnt matter how old you are now.

Now you can see that with players  all of them extend their careers. You can see the top, top players always after 32, 33, you can see a lot of them  Lewandowski, Benzema, Messi, Ronaldo, Zlatan, a lot of players; also [Edin] Dzeko in Italy, [Olivier] Giroud. All of them perform really well after 30, so Im not concerned about that.

His Anfield exit could be many years away  but whenever it happens, the winger is sure that it will be deeply emotional. Of course, he says. To play in that atmosphere and to see the fans always behind me I have banners in the stadium, two or three, and theyre always singing my song. Its going to be a really sad moment.

Salahs desire to stay at Liverpool for several more years is illustrated by the fact that hes ambitious to one day challenge Ian Rushs club record of 346 goals. He is currently on 155, ninth in the list of Liverpools all-time top scorers. Hopefully before I go, I will be the first one, he said. More than 300, its quite tough to get. But lets see

https://www.fourfourtwo.com/news/mohamed-mo-salah-contract-liverpool-future-transfer-news
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21112 on: Today at 10:54:23 am »
The lads talking absolute shit, we all know you're done for once you're 30
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21113 on: Today at 10:56:23 am »
So WTF is it about then, if not money?!, length of contract? what the hell is it??
