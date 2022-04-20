Mohamed Salah contract exclusive: Its not all about the money... the day I leave Liverpool will be really sad
Mohamed Salah says he doesnt know whether hell be able to agree a new contract at Liverpool, stressing that the negotiations are not just about money.
The Premier Leagues top scorer is currently spearheading the Reds quest for an unprecedented quadruple, and sat down with FourFourTwo to talk extensively about five hugely successful years since his arrival from Roma in 2017.
Salah has been in negotiations with Liverpool for some time now over a new contract, but a resolution has not yet been found, with his existing deal due to expire next summer and the Egyptian insisted that the current sticking point isnt purely financial.
Asked whether he was confident about remaining at Anfield for many years to come, Salah told FFT: I dont know, I have one year left. I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract its not everything about the money at all. So I dont know, I cant tell you exactly. I have one year left and the fans know what I want.
The 29-year-old confirmed that his desire has always been to remain at Liverpool. Yeah, he said. This club means a lot to me Ive enjoyed my football here more than anywhere, I gave the club everything and everybody saw that. Ive had a lot of unbelievable moments here, winning trophies, individual goals, individual trophies. Its like a family here.
Salah also insisted that hes not concerned about going into the last 12 months of his current deal without a resolution. Im not worried, I dont let myself worry about something, he said. The season didnt finish yet, so lets finish it in the best possible way thats the most important thing. Then in the last year, were going to see whats going to happen.
Asked about newspaper links with a move away from the club as early as this summer if a new deal cant be agreed, Salah was clear that hes fully expecting to be at Liverpool next season, regardless of what happens with the negotiations. Yeah. Er, I think so? he said, sounding surprised that it had even been speculated about. But if they want me to go, thats something different!" he joked. Liverpool have always made it clear that they want Salah to stay.
The Egyptian turns 30 in June, and is among the favourites for this years Ballon dOr. The previous four winners have been Cristiano Ronaldo at 32, Luka Modric at 33, then Lionel Messi at 32 and 34. Robert Lewandowski is still going as strong as ever at 33, while a 40-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic has still been netting in Serie A. Salah was adamant in telling FFT that his age is inconsequential.
I didnt think about the fact Im going to turn 30, he said. I ask some players and they say its a different feeling when you turn 30, but I dont know, Im feeling fine. Im enjoying life, Im enjoying football it doesnt matter how old you are now.
Now you can see that with players all of them extend their careers. You can see the top, top players always after 32, 33, you can see a lot of them Lewandowski, Benzema, Messi, Ronaldo, Zlatan, a lot of players; also [Edin] Dzeko in Italy, [Olivier] Giroud. All of them perform really well after 30, so Im not concerned about that.
His Anfield exit could be many years away but whenever it happens, the winger is sure that it will be deeply emotional. Of course, he says. To play in that atmosphere and to see the fans always behind me
I have banners in the stadium, two or three, and theyre always singing my song. Its going to be a really sad moment.
Salahs desire to stay at Liverpool for several more years is illustrated by the fact that hes ambitious to one day challenge Ian Rushs club record of 346 goals. He is currently on 155, ninth in the list of Liverpools all-time top scorers. Hopefully before I go, I will be the first one, he said. More than 300, its quite tough to get. But lets see
