He was really good yesterday
although was anyone else cursing his name when he tried to score in injury time instead of heading for the corner??!!
He'll score plenty against United
Yeah I think he breaks his duck against them. Night game, good atmosphere and just the fact the longer he goes without scoring the more likely it is.
More corner flag or pass the fucking ball. The desperation for a goal sometimes spills into taking low percentage shoots ignoring the fact he has teammates and it's a team sport
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
