Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1956621 times)

Offline M4tt

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21000 on: Today at 12:32:41 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:11:27 pm
He was really good yesterday although was anyone else cursing his name when he tried to score in injury time instead of heading for the corner??!!

Nah haha, I wanted him to go and try put it to bed. Would have been amazing scenes.
Online Red Berry

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21001 on: Today at 12:33:36 pm »
He'll score plenty against United  :thumbup
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21002 on: Today at 12:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:33:36 pm
He'll score plenty against United  :thumbup

Yeah I think he breaks his duck against them. Night game, good atmosphere and just the fact the longer he goes without scoring the more likely it is.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21003 on: Today at 12:59:53 pm »
Hat trick Tuesday night please Mo.
Online Red Berry

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21004 on: Today at 01:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 12:36:59 pm
Yeah I think he breaks his duck against them. Night game, good atmosphere and just the fact the longer he goes without scoring the more likely it is.

Plus, United are shit. That helps.  ;)
Online newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21005 on: Today at 01:22:24 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:11:27 pm
He was really good yesterday although was anyone else cursing his name when he tried to score in injury time instead of heading for the corner??!!

or passing to Diogo J
Offline Jm55

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21006 on: Today at 01:25:43 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:11:27 pm
He was really good yesterday although was anyone else cursing his name when he tried to score in injury time instead of heading for the corner??!!

Yes.

I was screaming take it to the fucking corner whilst simultaneously knowing that hed end up trying to score.
Offline elkun

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21007 on: Today at 01:37:09 pm »
I think he will start scoring against southampton just like 17-18 when he had an 8 match drought.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21008 on: Today at 01:40:23 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:11:27 pm
He was really good yesterday although was anyone else cursing his name when he tried to score in injury time instead of heading for the corner??!!

More corner flag or pass the fucking ball. The desperation for a goal sometimes spills into taking low percentage shoots ignoring the fact he has teammates and it's a team sport
Offline Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21009 on: Today at 02:13:07 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:40:23 pm
More corner flag or pass the fucking ball. The desperation for a goal sometimes spills into taking low percentage shoots ignoring the fact he has teammates and it's a team sport

Every great goal scorer takes low percentage shots, most notably Ronaldo, Messi is probably the only great goal scorer who makes the right decision nearly every single time.
Offline rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21010 on: Today at 02:48:24 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:40:23 pm
More corner flag or pass the fucking ball. The desperation for a goal sometimes spills into taking low percentage shoots ignoring the fact he has teammates and it's a team sport

There was one late on where Thiago was stood on the penalty spot totally unmarked which did get a for fucks sake Mo shout from me.

He'll get one eventually though
Online SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #21011 on: Today at 05:59:27 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:11:27 pm
He was really good yesterday although was anyone else cursing his name when he tried to score in injury time instead of heading for the corner??!!
no.
