If you can't see how effective he was today I don't know what to tell you. Kept them pinned back all day, targeted their weakest player (Zinchenko) and was our out ball for the entire game.



i dont disagree with this in general but it actually raised my greatest concern - he never took him on, yes he played knuckle ball - kick and run, which wasn't that successful - but i dont recall him dribbling past him even tho on a number of occasions he had him one on one, that for me looks like lack of confidenceadd that to in the last couple of games i've noted his shooting on a number of occasions is weak, like he's not really kicking through the ball, again, tentative relatively speaking, and suggests lack of confidenceso, im not concerned with his involvement in games but i am concerned about his effectiveness in the final third, i know he set ridiculous levels earlier in the season but since afcon he's dipped big time in effectiveness tho still assisting, causing defences griefwe need him on his game for the final run in more than ever with everything we're going for, if only to make things easier - i was thinking this very thing when he should've put us up 4 - 1, that goes in city knows it's over, they drop their intensity naturally knowing this, makes the end of the game easier etclove the guy but we could really do with the best version of mo to start balling again