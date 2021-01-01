« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 05:51:57 pm
Thought he did fine today apart from when it looked like he could have a go at Zinchenko he didn't. He needs a rest but then he definitely won't sign a contract if he gets left out so not sure how you handle that situation.

If Klopp thought for a second that he had to play Mo for fear of him not signing a contract in retaliation, he'd sell him.

Mo has been getting subbed a fair bit to give him a break, but his all around play has still been great and he's such an important outball and distraction for opposition teams. Whether his form is enough to merit starts ahead of the other four is definitely debatable but I'd be amazed if he was holding the club to ransom over it.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20961 on: Yesterday at 06:54:25 pm »
My theory is that he's not going to get as many good chances when Mane's playing centre-forward, as opposed to someone like Bobby where he can run in behind more often. Doesn't really matter as long as the team's overall shot count and quality of shot isn't down. Also, we have been playing a few more difficult games recently which obviously make it harder to get shots as well. When we start playing some dross again I'm sure he'll start netting. Starting on Tuesday night ;)
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20962 on: Yesterday at 06:55:37 pm »
Struggled against Ake today, taken a nose dive after Afcon. Sure hes tired but doesnt bold well when hes getting his agent to make all that noise whiles hes in this current form.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20963 on: Yesterday at 07:09:07 pm »
He was fine today.

Be obviously should do better with that chance but if he scores it were talking about what a great finish it is.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20964 on: Yesterday at 07:17:23 pm »
Quote from: groove on Yesterday at 06:54:25 pm
My theory is that he's not going to get as many good chances when Mane's playing centre-forward, as opposed to someone like Bobby where he can run in behind more often. Doesn't really matter as long as the team's overall shot count and quality of shot isn't down. Also, we have been playing a few more difficult games recently which obviously make it harder to get shots as well. When we start playing some dross again I'm sure he'll start netting. Starting on Tuesday night ;)

He got plenty of chances today, enough to score at least one
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20965 on: Yesterday at 07:35:22 pm »
Will score a hattrick vs Utd.

Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20966 on: Yesterday at 07:37:33 pm »
He does love scoring against Utd. A hat trick would do nicely but so would a hat trick of assists so next time he has three team mates beside him with a gk to beat maybe just roll the ball sideways
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20967 on: Yesterday at 08:05:28 pm »
End of the day he hasnt scored in 2 months now from open play which is a little bit worrying. Still looks sharp so thats good. Hopefully the contract situation will soon be sorted out.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20968 on: Yesterday at 08:43:30 pm »
Needs to assist more.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20969 on: Yesterday at 09:43:57 pm »
Thought he was poor today, Mane and Diaz worked their socks off tracking back, chasing down the ball whereas Salah made halfhearted efforts. His attempt in injury time to score instead of taking the ball into the corner flag was infuriating.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20970 on: Yesterday at 09:54:56 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 09:43:57 pm
Thought he was poor today, Mane and Diaz worked their socks off tracking back, chasing down the ball whereas Salah made halfhearted efforts. His attempt in injury time to score instead of taking the ball into the corner flag was infuriating.

Nah. Salah worked hard as anyone else. The rest isnt working now - but please dont make up stuff to fit an agenda.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20971 on: Yesterday at 10:01:11 pm »
    We changed formation recently and moved Mane to the middle so that we can include Diaz. Salah is no longer the main/only goal threat that we have. The fact that the other teams have not figured this out yet is funny. The one thing that I'd like for Mo to do more of is playing his team mates in more. Not to say he is not doing it but when the other team need to put 3 players on him to keep him in check, then it is easier for the others to find space. The more often he looks for those passes, the more spaces he will have eventually when they need to back off him to cover the others.
    I am concerned about this goal scoring form as he is still playing at an elite level even while not scoring. What is important is that we are winning.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20972 on: Yesterday at 10:04:17 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 09:43:57 pm
Thought he was poor today, Mane and Diaz worked their socks off tracking back, chasing down the ball whereas Salah made halfhearted efforts. His attempt in injury time to score instead of taking the ball into the corner flag was infuriating.

I have never seen Mo "halfhearted" and he wasn't today, nobody works harder than him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20973 on: Yesterday at 10:06:08 pm »
The problem is his shooting and finishing is crap at the moment. That's why he hasn't scored in ages from open play. All the chat about him not working hard enough etc is nonsense, he's doing what he always does. It's just his finishing and shooting has gone to pot. It'll be back. As soon as possible because at some point it's going to cost us otherwise.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20974 on: Yesterday at 10:11:18 pm »
Quote from: art03 on Yesterday at 10:01:11 pm
    We changed formation recently and moved Mane to the middle so that we can include Diaz. Salah is no longer the main/only goal threat that we have. The fact that the other teams have not figured this out yet is funny. The one thing that I'd like for Mo to do more of is playing his team mates in more. Not to say he is not doing it but when the other team need to put 3 players on him to keep him in check, then it is easier for the others to find space. The more often he looks for those passes, the more spaces he will have eventually when they need to back off him to cover the others.
    I am concerned about this goal scoring form as he is still playing at an elite level even while not scoring. What is important is that we are winning.

He has 11 assists, his last one coming less than a week ago, his passing has actually come on a lot this season and he's been an amazing out ball for us even without the goals.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20975 on: Yesterday at 10:12:48 pm »
Queue the hat trick vs United.
I honestly fully believe he will get at least 1 goal vs them, might as well bet on it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20976 on: Yesterday at 10:21:04 pm »
Don't let this turn into the Mane thread where fans start doubting a liverpool great after a run of average games.

Salah is world class, thet both are, it's just a matter of patience and time over the virus of knee jerk reactors.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20977 on: Yesterday at 10:30:19 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 10:21:04 pm
Don't let this turn into the Mane thread where fans start doubting a liverpool great after a run of average games.

Salah is world class, thet both are, it's just a matter of patience and time over the virus of knee jerk reactors.
The only difference is that he hasn't scored for a bit and he has been unlucky in that time (hitting the woodwork on a number of occasions). You can see that he is forcing it but once he gets one, the floodgates may open again.

It would be folly to say that he's done because his presence on the field alone gives our opponents more things to think about and makes them less attacking as they'd be focused on stopping him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20978 on: Today at 01:59:29 am »
Weirdos
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20979 on: Today at 02:03:41 am »
Quote from: Cozzymoto on Yesterday at 06:55:37 pm
Struggled against Ake today, taken a nose dive after Afcon. Sure hes tired but doesnt bold well when hes getting his agent to make all that noise whiles hes in this current form.
Just tell him to use Ctrl B like everyone else, FFS!

Quote from: art03 on Yesterday at 10:01:11 pm
    We changed formation recently and moved Mane to the middle so that we can include Diaz. Salah is no longer the main/only goal threat that we have. The fact that the other teams have not figured this out yet is funny. The one thing that I'd like for Mo to do more of is playing his team mates in more.
I mean he literally assisted Mane with a magnificent pass in the City league game and put another similar pass in against Benfica which Mane just failed to convert. And plays his team mates in every game.

It's always the same when he goes for goal and fails to score, suddenly everyone else is the expert, not the expert goalscorer on the pitch
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20980 on: Today at 02:44:04 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:03:41 am

I mean he literally assisted Mane with a magnificent pass in the City league game and put another similar pass in against Benfica which Mane just failed to convert. And plays his team mates in every game.

It's always the same when he goes for goal and fails to score, suddenly everyone else is the expert, not the expert goalscorer on the pitch

Too hesitant, needs to be more bode in his attacking play...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20981 on: Today at 02:45:52 am »
Just keep pushing, Mo. The goals will come.
