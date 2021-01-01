We changed formation recently and moved Mane to the middle so that we can include Diaz. Salah is no longer the main/only goal threat that we have. The fact that the other teams have not figured this out yet is funny. The one thing that I'd like for Mo to do more of is playing his team mates in more. Not to say he is not doing it but when the other team need to put 3 players on him to keep him in check, then it is easier for the others to find space. The more often he looks for those passes, the more spaces he will have eventually when they need to back off him to cover the others.

I am concerned about this goal scoring form as he is still playing at an elite level even while not scoring. What is important is that we are winning.