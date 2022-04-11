« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

jambutty

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
April 11, 2022, 07:36:55 pm
He's been crap since AFCON.
jepovic

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
April 11, 2022, 07:44:25 pm
That was not peak Salah, but I think it was a step in the right direction
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
April 11, 2022, 08:18:02 pm
Quote from: jepovic on April 11, 2022, 07:44:25 pm
That was not peak Salah, but I think it was a step in the right direction

At this stage, we need more than baby steps
Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
April 11, 2022, 08:25:48 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on April 11, 2022, 08:18:02 pm
At this stage, we need more than baby steps

Creating two of the best chances in the game is more than a baby step.
DangerScouse

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
April 11, 2022, 10:19:47 pm
Some fucking pass for the goal
JasonF

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
April 11, 2022, 11:01:52 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on April 11, 2022, 10:19:47 pm
Some fucking pass for the goal

You must be mistaken. Scroll up a bit, he's been crap since February, apparently.
CanuckYNWA

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 01:05:25 am
Quote from: JasonF on April 11, 2022, 11:01:52 pm
You must be mistaken. Scroll up a bit, he's been crap since February, apparently.

Yea thats a dumb statement, hes def not been crap. But he obviously has been off it

And if anyone thinks for a second we win any trophies with a Mo Salah not scoring goals your are delusional

We need our best forward scoring again> Think this is one of his longest runs of not scoring from open play in his career
Kalito

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 01:10:44 am
Quote from: JasonF on April 11, 2022, 11:01:52 pm
You must be mistaken. Scroll up a bit, he's been crap since February, apparently.
Ridiculous, isn't it.



I don't post much but fuck me, I certainly know who the negative, moaning, monghy posters are. Always around with their fucking negative bullshit when a player is "off form" but when on fire, they're nowhere to be seen.

AmanShah21

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 01:16:16 am
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 01:10:44 am
Ridiculous, isn't it.



I don't post much but fuck me, I certainly know who the negative, moaning, monghy posters are. Always around with their fucking negative bullshit when a player is "off form" but when on fire, they're nowhere to be seen.

He hasnt even been bad either. Just hasnt scored in a few, and he has played non-stop since the start of the season and until this little dry patch had been scoring almost every game. In January he played 120 mins back to back in 3 games then another 120 min game in this past break. Let the man breathe.
Ghost Town

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 01:17:35 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 01:05:25 am
Yea thats a dumb statement, hes def not been crap. But he obviously has been off it

And if anyone thinks for a second we win any trophies with a Mo Salah not scoring goals your are delusional

We need our best forward scoring again> Think this is one of his longest runs of not scoring from open play in his career
Nah that's just an easy proclamation to to make, which is probably why you're saying it, but it need not follow at all. As long as we are scoring the goals we need it doesn't matter who is doing so, and we have other players who can, and do, score.

What Mo, and all other players, need to do is contribute to our winning, whatever form that contribution takes. Mo is contributing - more in some games than others, and he has looked a bit off form for a bit - but he's not just taking up space. He's playing a part.

Obviously hope he starts banging them in again, like
lionel_messias

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:24:25 am
Hope he is rested midweek.

Just recharge those batteries, build up some anger for the weekend.

And btw, he hasn't been playing that badly, still showing some great world class passes.

Just because a player is not scoring goals at Messi levels of .98 a game doesn't make them shit. It makes them human.


That said, he's totally going to slalom past 3 players again this season, perhaps in CL semi-final or *whisper it*



Final.
El Lobo

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:26:38 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 01:05:25 am
Yea thats a dumb statement, hes def not been crap. But he obviously has been off it

And if anyone thinks for a second we win any trophies with a Mo Salah not scoring goals your are delusional

We need our best forward scoring again> Think this is one of his longest runs of not scoring from open play in his career

We already have :thumbup
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:33:14 am
Some of the comments on here  :lmao :lmao

You are allowed have an opinion on a player who's way off his best ffs and all this "same posters are nowhere to be seen when he's playing well" stuff is just bottom of the barrel shite talk.

Badly needs a rest as others have said he's been well off it since AFCON problem is after Benfica i can't see any game where he'll get one. If Klopp thinks he can play himself into form then let's trust in that.
Fitzy.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:41:04 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on April 11, 2022, 08:18:02 pm
At this stage, we need more than baby steps
At this stage we need Salah to be contributing in the attacking third. He did so on Sunday and presented City with an attacking dilemma down their left given Salah's threat by just being on the pitch. He produced the best attacking moment of any player on the pitch on Sunday.
Kalito

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 01:03:02 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 11:41:04 am
At this stage we need Salah to be contributing in the attacking third. He did so on Sunday and presented City with an attacking dilemma down their left given Salah's threat by just being on the pitch. He produced the best attacking moment of any player on the pitch on Sunday.
This, all day long.


By simply being on the pitch he occupies at least 2 players and scares the living daylights out of the opposition.


Fucks sake the amount of times Salah has bailed us out with his goals/contribution is unreal. At least he is still contributing with assists and his gameplay.


And it's good Jota, Mane are chipping in with goals as well. Only a matter of time before Salah is firing on all cylinders again.


"way off his best"  :lmao :lmao :wellin
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 02:10:58 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:33:14 am
Some of the comments on here  :lmao :lmao


Spot on.

People are desperately trying to "sugar coat" what have been well below par performances since AFCON.
Red Cactii

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 02:57:49 pm
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 01:03:02 pm
This, all day long.


By simply being on the pitch he occupies at least 2 players and scares the living daylights out of the opposition.


Fucks sake the amount of times Salah has bailed us out with his goals/contribution is unreal. At least he is still contributing with assists and his gameplay.


And it's good Jota, Mane are chipping in with goals as well. Only a matter of time before Salah is firing on all cylinders again.


"way off his best"  :lmao :lmao :wellin

Fans just want a pile-on because he hasnt signed a new contract and hasnt banged them in like he was pre-AFCON, completely ignoring the contribution hes making to the team outside of scoring himself. I swear with our fanbase when one of Sadio or Mo is getting all the praise, the other cops pelters like theres no tomorrow.

Anyway, hope he puts away a couple tomorrow and his chant rings around Anfield at full click.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 03:08:50 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 02:57:49 pm
Fans just want a pile-on because he hasnt signed a new contract and hasnt banged them in like he was pre-AFCON,

From what I can see, most are defending him.


Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 02:57:49 pm
Anyway, hope he puts away a couple tomorrow and his chant rings around Anfield at full click.

He needs to miss this game, he needs a rest. Unless it's the contract situation that's troubling him.
Red Cactii

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 03:15:25 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 03:08:50 pm
He needs to miss this game, he needs a rest. Unless it's the contract situation that's troubling him.

Hell be on the bench minimum, we cant afford to completely disrespect Benfica even if we have one foot in the semi finals.
SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 03:40:46 pm
Christ I'd hate to come on this thread if we get a pen soon and he misses.
Caston

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 03:42:12 pm
rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 03:57:40 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:26:38 am
We already have :thumbup

My first thought when I read that statement ;D

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:40:46 pm
Christ I'd hate to come on this thread if we get a pen soon and he misses.

I hope if we do get one and its vital that Fab takes it. He's, as far as I'm concerned, a better pen taker when they are both at their best, Mo being off form right now, I'd much rather Fab takes any. I'll be honest, I think Fab should be the main taker anyway. I grew up watching Phil Neal scoring our pens, so I don't necessarily buy into the forwards taking pens thing.
newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 05:20:19 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:26:38 am
We already have :thumbup

technically he scored his penalty
Johnny Aldridge

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 05:47:21 pm
Hes not been playing well recently (by his own standards set over the years)
But hes still contributing and affecting games.
TepidT2O

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 06:03:36 pm
Ghost Town

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 01:29:42 am

Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:33:14 am
Some of the comments on here  :lmao :lmao

You are allowed have an opinion on a player who's way off his best ffs and all this "same posters are nowhere to be seen when he's playing well" stuff is just bottom of the barrel shite talk.

Badly needs a rest as others have said he's been well off it since AFCON problem is after Benfica i can't see any game where he'll get one. If Klopp thinks he can play himself into form then let's trust in that.

Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 02:10:58 pm
Spot on.

People are desperately trying to "sugar coat" what have been well below par performances since AFCON.
Translation: Wah wah wah stop stopping me from talking shite
jambutty

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 03:06:47 am

Egypt heartache, burnout and contract doubts take edge off Mo Salah
Richard Tanner
April 13 2022 02:30 AM

Quote
In the chaotic glory of Manchester Citys 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday, one statistic slipped past almost unnoticed. Mohamed Salahs failure to score stretched his goalless run from open play to 10 matches for club and country  his worst sequence since the 2015-16 season, when he was with Roma.

Only a solitary penalty, dispatched against Brighton on March 12, has prevented it being an entirely barren spell.

No one would suggest that Salahs powers are waning. On Sunday, he supplied one of the passes of the season to set up Sadio Manes second equaliser early in the second half, and he is still three goals clear of Son Heung-min in the race to win the Premier League Golden Boot.

But his unusually fruitless run in front of goal does present manager Jurgen Klopp with an unusual selection dilemma ahead of tonights Champions League quarter-final second leg. Does he leave his star man on the bench to try to refresh him for Saturdays rematch with City in the FA Cup semi-final, or continue to start him in the hope he rediscovers his goal touch?

Salah (29) is one of the fittest players in the Premier League but the Egyptian is not superhuman and could be feeling the effects of playing 48 games for club and country this season, a figure that could rise to 61 if Liverpool go all the way in the Champions League and FA Cup.

His performance in the first half against City was notably lacking in fizz, failing to produce a single touch in the hosts penalty area, although he did perk up in the second period, along with his team-mates.

It is undeniable that he has not looked in peak form since returning from the disappointment of Egypts penalty shoot-out defeat by Senegal in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, where he played seven times in 18 days.

To compound that disappointment, Salah then had to cope with the trauma of Egypt missing out on qualification for this years World Cup in Qatar after losing again to Senegal in the two-leg African play-offs last month  a tie also settled after a shoot-out, when Salah blazed his penalty over the bar.

Another explanation for his dip in form could be the distraction of the speculation surrounding protracted negotiations over a new contract  his current deal expires at the end of next season. There are suggestions a compromise is close, but for as long as the doubts over his future remain, it would hardly be a surprise if his mindset was affected.

In truth, Liverpool have not missed Salahs goals. Diogo Jota has four goals in his past five matches, while the form of January signing Luis Diaz, the return from injury of Roberto Firmino and the availability of squad men Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino gives Klopp plenty of options.

Klopp hinted that he could make changes for tonight after assessing how fresh his players looked after Sundays physically and mentally draining game at the Etihad but he insisted his selection would have nothing to do with the Wembley reunion with City this weekend.

The next game has absolutely no influence on the line-up, he said, but the last game obviously has. So we have to see. It is a super intense schedule. There is nobody injured, as far as I know, but we have to be careful with who is fresh enough for this game and stuff like this.

Liverpool are favourites to go through to their third Champions League semi-final in the past five seasons but an early Benfica goal would change the dynamic and Klopp does not need reminding that after beating Inter Milan 2-0 in the San Siro in the first leg of the round of 16, they were given a nervy night by the Italians in the return at Anfield, when they lost 1-0.

We are in a world where, if you win the first leg 3-1 and you have City either side, people think you can focus elsewhere. We see it differently. This is a super important game.

We tried hard to qualify for the Champions League, and now we can make it to the semi-finals, which is incredible, and thats what we want to show.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/egypt-heartache-burnout-and-contract-doubts-take-edge-off-mo-salah-41548830.html
