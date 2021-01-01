Yea thats a dumb statement, hes def not been crap. But he obviously has been off it



And if anyone thinks for a second we win any trophies with a Mo Salah not scoring goals your are delusional



We need our best forward scoring again> Think this is one of his longest runs of not scoring from open play in his career



Nah that's just an easy proclamation to to make, which is probably why you're saying it, but it need not follow at all. As long as we are scoring the goals we need it doesn't matter who is doing so, and we have other players who can, and do, score.What Mo, and all other players, need to do is contribute to our winning, whatever form that contribution takes. Mo is contributing - more in some games than others, and he has looked a bit off form for a bit - but he's not just taking up space. He's playing a part.Obviously hope he starts banging them in again, like