Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1949374 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20920 on: Yesterday at 07:36:55 pm »
He's been crap since AFCON.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20921 on: Yesterday at 07:44:25 pm »
That was not peak Salah, but I think it was a step in the right direction
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20922 on: Yesterday at 08:18:02 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 07:44:25 pm
That was not peak Salah, but I think it was a step in the right direction

At this stage, we need more than baby steps
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20923 on: Yesterday at 08:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 08:18:02 pm
At this stage, we need more than baby steps

Creating two of the best chances in the game is more than a baby step.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20924 on: Yesterday at 10:19:47 pm »
Some fucking pass for the goal
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20925 on: Yesterday at 11:01:52 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:19:47 pm
Some fucking pass for the goal

You must be mistaken. Scroll up a bit, he's been crap since February, apparently.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20926 on: Today at 01:05:25 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 11:01:52 pm
You must be mistaken. Scroll up a bit, he's been crap since February, apparently.

Yea thats a dumb statement, hes def not been crap. But he obviously has been off it

And if anyone thinks for a second we win any trophies with a Mo Salah not scoring goals your are delusional

We need our best forward scoring again> Think this is one of his longest runs of not scoring from open play in his career
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20927 on: Today at 01:10:44 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 11:01:52 pm
You must be mistaken. Scroll up a bit, he's been crap since February, apparently.
Ridiculous, isn't it.



I don't post much but fuck me, I certainly know who the negative, moaning, monghy posters are. Always around with their fucking negative bullshit when a player is "off form" but when on fire, they're nowhere to be seen.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20928 on: Today at 01:16:16 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 01:10:44 am
Ridiculous, isn't it.



I don't post much but fuck me, I certainly know who the negative, moaning, monghy posters are. Always around with their fucking negative bullshit when a player is "off form" but when on fire, they're nowhere to be seen.

He hasnt even been bad either. Just hasnt scored in a few, and he has played non-stop since the start of the season and until this little dry patch had been scoring almost every game. In January he played 120 mins back to back in 3 games then another 120 min game in this past break. Let the man breathe.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20929 on: Today at 01:17:35 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 01:05:25 am
Yea thats a dumb statement, hes def not been crap. But he obviously has been off it

And if anyone thinks for a second we win any trophies with a Mo Salah not scoring goals your are delusional

We need our best forward scoring again> Think this is one of his longest runs of not scoring from open play in his career
Nah that's just an easy proclamation to to make, which is probably why you're saying it, but it need not follow at all. As long as we are scoring the goals we need it doesn't matter who is doing so, and we have other players who can, and do, score.

What Mo, and all other players, need to do is contribute to our winning, whatever form that contribution takes. Mo is contributing - more in some games than others, and he has looked a bit off form for a bit - but he's not just taking up space. He's playing a part.

Obviously hope he starts banging them in again, like
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20930 on: Today at 10:24:25 am »
Hope he is rested midweek.

Just recharge those batteries, build up some anger for the weekend.

And btw, he hasn't been playing that badly, still showing some great world class passes.

Just because a player is not scoring goals at Messi levels of .98 a game doesn't make them shit. It makes them human.


That said, he's totally going to slalom past 3 players again this season, perhaps in CL semi-final or *whisper it*



Final.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20931 on: Today at 10:26:38 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 01:05:25 am
Yea thats a dumb statement, hes def not been crap. But he obviously has been off it

And if anyone thinks for a second we win any trophies with a Mo Salah not scoring goals your are delusional

We need our best forward scoring again> Think this is one of his longest runs of not scoring from open play in his career

We already have :thumbup
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20932 on: Today at 11:33:14 am »
Some of the comments on here  :lmao :lmao

You are allowed have an opinion on a player who's way off his best ffs and all this "same posters are nowhere to be seen when he's playing well" stuff is just bottom of the barrel shite talk.

Badly needs a rest as others have said he's been well off it since AFCON problem is after Benfica i can't see any game where he'll get one. If Klopp thinks he can play himself into form then let's trust in that.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20933 on: Today at 11:41:04 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 08:18:02 pm
At this stage, we need more than baby steps
At this stage we need Salah to be contributing in the attacking third. He did so on Sunday and presented City with an attacking dilemma down their left given Salah's threat by just being on the pitch. He produced the best attacking moment of any player on the pitch on Sunday.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20934 on: Today at 01:03:02 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:41:04 am
At this stage we need Salah to be contributing in the attacking third. He did so on Sunday and presented City with an attacking dilemma down their left given Salah's threat by just being on the pitch. He produced the best attacking moment of any player on the pitch on Sunday.
This, all day long.


By simply being on the pitch he occupies at least 2 players and scares the living daylights out of the opposition.


Fucks sake the amount of times Salah has bailed us out with his goals/contribution is unreal. At least he is still contributing with assists and his gameplay.


And it's good Jota, Mane are chipping in with goals as well. Only a matter of time before Salah is firing on all cylinders again.


"way off his best"  :lmao :lmao :wellin
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20935 on: Today at 02:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:33:14 am
Some of the comments on here  :lmao :lmao


Spot on.

People are desperately trying to "sugar coat" what have been well below par performances since AFCON.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20936 on: Today at 02:57:49 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 01:03:02 pm
This, all day long.


By simply being on the pitch he occupies at least 2 players and scares the living daylights out of the opposition.


Fucks sake the amount of times Salah has bailed us out with his goals/contribution is unreal. At least he is still contributing with assists and his gameplay.


And it's good Jota, Mane are chipping in with goals as well. Only a matter of time before Salah is firing on all cylinders again.


"way off his best"  :lmao :lmao :wellin

Fans just want a pile-on because he hasnt signed a new contract and hasnt banged them in like he was pre-AFCON, completely ignoring the contribution hes making to the team outside of scoring himself. I swear with our fanbase when one of Sadio or Mo is getting all the praise, the other cops pelters like theres no tomorrow.

Anyway, hope he puts away a couple tomorrow and his chant rings around Anfield at full click.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20937 on: Today at 03:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 02:57:49 pm
Fans just want a pile-on because he hasnt signed a new contract and hasnt banged them in like he was pre-AFCON,

From what I can see, most are defending him.


Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 02:57:49 pm
Anyway, hope he puts away a couple tomorrow and his chant rings around Anfield at full click.

He needs to miss this game, he needs a rest. Unless it's the contract situation that's troubling him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20938 on: Today at 03:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:08:50 pm
He needs to miss this game, he needs a rest. Unless it's the contract situation that's troubling him.

Hell be on the bench minimum, we cant afford to completely disrespect Benfica even if we have one foot in the semi finals.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20939 on: Today at 03:40:46 pm »
Christ I'd hate to come on this thread if we get a pen soon and he misses.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20940 on: Today at 03:42:12 pm »
